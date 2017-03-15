Trump defends baseless claims against Obama: 'Wiretap covers a lot of different things'

President Trump doesn't back off his wiretapping claims in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson that's set to air in full Wednesday night. A snippet of the interview that circulated Wednesday afternoon revealed that when Trump is asked about his claim former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election, he insists the word "wiretap covers a lot of different things." "I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks," Trump said.

It's unclear what those "items" may be, seeing as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) admitted earlier Wednesday that Congress still "doesn't have any evidence" that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. Trump has yet to provide any evidence either. "Are you going to take the tweets literally?" Nunes said, referring to Trump's string of tweets leveling the accusations against Obama. "And if you are, then clearly the president was wrong."

Trump's full interview with Carlson airs at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News. Becca Stanek