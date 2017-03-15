Bernie Sanders and Planned Parenthood are the most popular things in America, Fox News finds

A Fox News Poll released Wednesday shows Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Planned Parenthood, ObamaCare, and Vice President Mike Pence are all viewed more favorably than President Trump.

The poll of 1,008 registered voters was conducted March 12 to 14, and found that 43 percent approve and 51 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, with 30 percent strongly approving and 45 percent strongly disapproving. Respondents were asked to say if they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of several people, groups, and items, and Sanders came out on top, with 61 percent having a favorable reaction and 32 percent unfavorable, followed by Planned Parenthood (57 percent favorable, 32 percent unfavorable); ObamaCare (50 percent favorable, 47 percent unfavorable); and Pence (47 percent favorable, 43 percent unfavorable). Only 44 percent had a favorable view of Trump, compared to 53 percent with an unfavorable view.

If Trump is to do only one thing during his presidency, 33 percent want him to create jobs, while 23 percent want him to destroy the Islamic State, 10 percent want him to cut taxes, nine percent would like to see him repeal and replace ObamaCare, three percent want him to reduce federal regulations, and three percent want him to build a border wall. The participants were also asked about Trump's use of Twitter, and only 16 percent approve, with 50 percent disapproving and 32 percent wishing he would be more cautious. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points. Catherine Garcia