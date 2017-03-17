Trump is hosting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House for their first meeting

When President Trump has his first meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House on Friday, it will be a big clash of policy, temperament, and governing styles. Merkel, Europe's longest-serving and most powerful leader, is unassuming, seasoned, diplomatic, and an astute observer; Trump is brash, new to the job and public policy, and inclined to make shows of strength. Expectations for the meeting are not high.
The main topics of discussion are expected to be trade and the economy. Trump will urge Germany to spend more on its national defense, to meet NATO obligations, and ask about Merkel's long experience dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House officials say. Merkel will gauge Trump's openness on multilateral issues like climate change and financial regulation, according to German officials, and gently press Trump to reconsider his proposal to tax U.S. imports — a potential blow to Germany, which had a $50 billion trade surplus with the U.S. last year.
Trump has slammed Merkel on issues like immigration and refugees, but both leaders are expected to keep their tête-à-tête cordial. "I believe that direct conversation is always much better than talking about each other," Merkel said Monday. Peter Weber
The Freedom Caucus is bypassing Paul Ryan with their health care concerns — and going straight to Bannon
Frustrated Freedom Caucus members are not turning to House Republican leadership with their concerns about the GOP's proposed health care replacement, Politico reports. Instead, they're gambling on Steve Bannon's influence over President Trump and going straight to their sympathizers in the West Wing.
Freedom Caucus members would rather start with the repeal of ObamaCare and formulate the replacement later. Members are also upset about House Speaker Paul Ryan's reliance on health care tax credits and have slammed it as "Obamacare-Lite."
But while Ryan's allies argue he is working to incorporate as much conservative input as is possible, some members of the House feel ignored and are bypassing the traditional channels for negotiating. It's a risky move, Politico notes: "The Freedom Caucus' unwillingness to go along with GOP leaders could backfire if Trump loses his patience. The president carried most of its members' districts by wide margins. If he turns against them — blaming them for the bill's failure — the hard-liners could find themselves in a precarious spot in the 2018 midterms."
The Freedom Caucus has gone as far as to begin constructing its own deal with moderates, without first consulting Ryan or other GOP leaders. Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows even admitted that with the exception of a single conversation with Majority Whip Steve Scalise, he has not spoken to Republican leaders in two weeks but talks to the White House almost every day. A senior administration official confirmed that "we opened up a direct channel to get the real issues on the table" with Meadows and other Freedom Caucus leaders. Bannon also reportedly wants the far-right Freedom Caucus to be involved in the formation of the bill.
Meadows has already put in a list of "improvements" to the White House. Jeva Lange
The No. 12 seeds managed to pull off just one upset as the NCAA men's basketball tournament kicked off in earnest on Thursday, as Middle Tennessee State beat No. 5 seed Minnesota 81-72 to move into the second round. As The Associated Press notes, "Since 2007, the 12s have won 50 of 152 games against No. 5s," making the pairing "infamous" for upsets.
Another No. 12, Princeton, nearly advanced, but lost to Notre Dame 60-58 after having a shot at an upset in its final possession. UNC-Wilmington came close, too, but squandered a 15-point lead and lost 76-71 to Virginia. The fourth No. 12 seed, Nevada, lost to Iowa State, 84-73.
Two No. 1 seeds, North Carolina and Kansas, take their turns on Friday trying to avoid being the first regional top seeds to be upset by a No. 16 seed since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. "I'll tell you what," said North Carolina coach Roy Williams, whose Tar Heels face No. 16 Texas Southern. "Every coach of the No. 1 always worries like the dickens about it the night before. It's something you always think about." Harold Maass
On Thursday, President Trump sent his first budget plan to Congress, and it was not warmly received. Democrats criticized its sharp cuts to the EPA and programs for the vulnerable, and Republicans signaled that Congress would write its own budget. Republican defense hawks said Trump's increase in military spending was not big enough, while many GOP lawmakers criticized the proposed 28 percent cut to the State Department, slashing of the National Institutes of Health budget, and steep reduction in funds for programs and services in poor and rural areas. If the House voted on Trump's budget as is, one top House Republican told Politico, "I don't think we'd get 50 votes for it."
"I think the president's proposal is not our starting point," said Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. "While we have a responsibility to reduce our federal deficit, I am disappointed that many of the reductions and eliminations proposed in the president's skinny budget are draconian, careless and counterproductive," said Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), a member and former chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. "We will certainly review this budget proposal, but Congress ultimately has the power of the purse." The cuts to foreign aid "will not stand," he added. "This too shall pass." Peter Weber
Trevor Noah has a theory about the oddly similar hairstyles of Trump, Geert Wilders, and Boris Johnson
On Thursday's Daily Show, Trevor Noah celebrated the defeat of "the Dutch Donald Trump," the far-right and virulently anti-Islam candidate Geert Wilders, who came in a distant second in Wednesday's national election in the Netherlands. After providing a short primer on Wilders and his politics, Noah noted that lots of Dutch voters still support him. "That's why the put their trust in a guy who looks like Christopher Walken when he was a Batman villain," Noah said. Then he pointed out a certain look shared by Wilders, British Foreign Secretary and key Brexit advocate Boris Johnson, and President Trump.
"What is it with these villains and their hair?" Noah asked. "Like, they all have the same-looking hair. In Holland, it's Geert; in the U.K. it's Boris; in the U.S., it's Trump. Like, people, I don't know if I'm the only one who sees this, but it's obvious, it's obvious what is going on here: We've been invaded by mind-controlling aliens who look like bad hair." If this were a Hollywood production "and we were watching ourselves," he added, "we'd be like: 'This movie, it's obvious, how do they not see it?'" Watch below. Peter Weber
Tonight at 11/10c, the Dutch reject Geert Wilders and avoid sinking into their own xenophobic national nightmare. pic.twitter.com/CXhO4EmmeQ
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 17, 2017
On Thursday, President Trump unveiled his first budget proposal, and there were a lot of things on the chopping block. Jimmy Kimmel took a look at a few of them on Thursday night's Kimmel Live, focusing on three in particular. "The guy who has three oil paintings of himself in his bathroom wants to cut the National Endowment for the Arts," Kimmel deadpanned. And helping feed the homebound elderly? "Meals on Wheels is out, but don't worry, the golf trips back and forth to Mar-a-Lago every weekend, those will not stop," he said. But Kimmel spent most of his time on Trump's proposal to zero out the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
"Not only does Donald Trump want to put a stop to federal funding for public broadcasting, he's already started cleaning house at PBS," Kimmel said, setting up the Sesame Street-Apprentice mashup you maybe didn't know you wanted to see. "Big Bird never had a shot against La Toya Jackson." Still, Kimmel said, "before he gets rid of Sesame Street, I think we should make the president watch it a couple of times. That show teaches so many things he needs to know: Which thing is bigger than the other, how to spell, the importance of telling the truth and sharing, listening to others. Maybe throw in some School House Rock!, he can find out how government works." Watch below. Peter Weber
The Republican health-care plan narrowly advanced out of the House Budget Committee on Thursday, with three conservative Republicans voting no, but it also hit some new turbulence. Four Republican governors wrote congressional leaders saying the bill would harm their states, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said it "is not a bill I could support in its current form." Including Collins, three senators now say they won't back the bill, leaving it short of the votes it needs to pass. Republicans are turning to President Trump to whip up support, The Associated Press reports, but Trump is suggesting this bill is just an early draft.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), the architect of the bill, put on a happy face Thursday, telling reporters, "We feel like we're making great strides and great progress on getting a bill that can pass."
But amid all the talk of changing the legislation to get enough votes, Republicans say they have not even started discussing an aspect of the legislation that hits close to home: What will happen to their own health insurance? Politico explains:
ObamaCare required members of Congress to enroll in the law's health insurance plans. But so far, Republicans aren't planning to require lawmakers to participate in the new insurance market they're proposing.... Health insurance for members of Congress — and their staffs — was one of the most contentious inside-the-Beltway fights in the long, drawn-out battle over ObamaCare. Lawmakers were stripped of the health insurance that other federal employees get and tossed into ObamaCare, initially without a contribution from their employer, the federal government — thanks to a Republican amendment introduced by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. [Politico]
Republicans have some choices: They could put themselves and their staff back on the federal health insurance plan — a politically risky move — or stay on the exchanges set up under ObamaCare (if those exchanges survive the end of federal subsidies for insurance customers), or throw themselves into whatever new market they create. "I haven't given thought to that," Ryan said Thursday. "We have ObamaCare. We wouldn't have ObamaCare." You can read more at Politico. Peter Weber
Several suspected terrorists were killed Thursday when a U.S. airstrike hit an al Qaeda meeting in the Syrian province of Idlib, a senior military official told NBC News.
Some human rights activists and monitoring groups say the U.S. was also behind an airstrike that destroyed a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jinnah, killing at least 42 people. The military official told NBC News that there was a mosque about 50 feet or so from the al Qaeda meeting place, but the U.S. has photographic evidence showing that the mosque was never hit and is still intact. The official did admit it's possible someone else later hit or blew up the mosque. Catherine Garcia