President Trump brags that no one will hire Colin Kaepernick because they fear Trump's Twitter wrath

If former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking for someone to blame for his unemployment, President Trump just volunteered himself. At a rally Monday night in Louisville, Kentucky, Trump veered off topic to note a report that NFL owners don't want to hire Kaepernick because they don't "want to face Trump's Twitter wrath," CNN reported.

Kaepernick, who drew attention last season for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality, has yet to sign with another team since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers earlier this month. Last season, when Trump was still a presidential candidate, he slammed Kaepernick's protest, calling it a "terrible thing" and suggesting "maybe he should find a country that works better for him."

"Your San Francisco quarterback, I'm sure nobody ever heard of him," Trump said Monday night, changing the topic abruptly from a "rebirth of hope" in inner cities. "It was reported that NFL owners don't want to pick him up because they don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump," Trump said. "Do you believe that? I just saw that. I just saw that."

Trump said he wanted to tell "the people of Kentucky" about the report because he knows they "like it when people actually stand for the American flag." Becca Stanek