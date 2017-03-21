Trump's health-care bill already has a worse net approval rating than Obama's

President Trump's approval rating continues to tumble, but his party's health-care proposal might be even less popular than he is. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver reported Tuesday that, on average, only 30 percent of voters are in favor of the GOP-backed plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Forty-seven percent of voters are against the plan, formally titled the American Health Care Act.
Former President Barack Obama had plenty of trouble rallying support for his signature Affordable Care Act, but his net support for the bill was still better than Trump's at the same stage. While 49 percent opposed ObamaCare when it finally passed in March 2010, 40 percent favored it — a net support rating of negative 9 percent. The net support of the AHCA's average approval ratings is negative 17 percent.
Silver noted the same year Democrats passed ObamaCare, they "lost 63 seats in Congress, in part because of the health care bill's unpopularity."
To find the the GOP bill's net support, Silver considered results from polls by Fox News, Morning Consult, Public Policy Polling, SurveyMonkey, YouGov/CBS News, and YouGov/Huffington Post. Read his full analysis over at FiveThirtyEight. Becca Stanek
Gorsuch rejects GOP congressman's claim he'd be good for Trump's travel ban: 'He has no idea how I'd rule'
Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday refused to comment on how he would rule on President Trump's immigration executive order, should he be confirmed and should the travel ban make it to the Supreme Court. During the second day of his Senate confirmation hearing, Gorsuch maintained it would be "grossly improper" for him to give any indication on how he would rule on any case — especially one that's "currently being litigated." A Maryland federal court and a Hawaii court have both imposed temporary restraining orders against Trump's ban, which temporarily prohibits people from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Gorsuch dismissed a Republican congressman's suggestion that confirming Gorsuch would be "the best thing" Trump "could do for his Muslim ban." When the comment was recalled at the hearing, Gorsuch responded by noting "a lot of people say a lot of silly things." "He has no idea how I'd rule in that case," Gorsuch said.
Watch the moment below. Becca Stanek
Neil Gorsuch says he never promised Trump he'd overturn Roe v. Wade: ‘That's not what judges do'
On Tuesday, during the second day of his confirmation hearings before the Senate, prospective Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch firmly denied he'd ever indicated to President Trump that he would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision once he got to the bench. "That's not what judges do," Gorsuch stated. His answer came in response to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who asked Gorsuch what his response to the president would have been if Trump had asked for such a guarantee:
Earlier in the hearing, Gorsuch was questioned on the iconic abortion rights ruling by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Feinstein referred to the Roe ruling as having "super precedent," and noted Trump had publicly stated he'd appoint to the vacant Supreme Court seat someone who would overturn the ruling. Gorsuch responded by acknowledging Roe has "been reaffirmed many times," and offered an extended explanation of the importance of precedent in the law, which you can watch below. Kimberly Alters
President Trump warned House Republicans on Tuesday that a vote against the GOP-backed American Health Care Act could jeopardize their chances of winning re-election in the 2018 midterm elections. "I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don't get this done," Trump said, in an attempt to rally fence-sitters ahead of the scheduled vote Thursday on the ObamaCare replacement plan. Trump apparently predicted if Republicans support the proposal they could "gain 10 seats in the Senate."
On Monday, top House Republicans revealed changes to their proposal — including increased tax credits for people ages 50 to 65 and sharper cuts to Medicaid — in an attempt to win over more lawmakers. The House Freedom Caucus has said it has enough "no" votes to defeat the bill, and apparently Trump's comments Tuesday didn't exactly change minds. Becca Stanek
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday on Fox & Friends that FBI James Comey's testimony at Monday's House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's election interference "left open a lot more questions than it answered." While Comey addressed a wide range of topics — most notably confirming an ongoing FBI investigation into connections between Trump's campaign and Russia, while also dismissing President Trump's wiretapping claims — Conway said what stuck out to her was how problematic leaks are, and the fact that there's no evidence to indicate Russia changed vote totals in the swing states Trump won.
"That's important because if you listen to the Democrats and many of their friends, they insist that this collusion and this effect on the election — it simply was not there," Conway said, noting both Comey and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers testified they did not have evidence to suggest Russian interference on a state vote level. However, Comey did explicitly reject an official White House tweet's claim that he'd suggested "Russia did not influence the electoral process."
Conway said that while this investigation into Russia's election meddling has been going on for eight months, not much seems to have been uncovered. "No connections, no fruits," Conway said. "Donald Trump has been president for two months and he has a lot more to show for it."
Catch Conway's assessment of Comey's testimony below. Becca Stanek
President Trump brags that no one will hire Colin Kaepernick because they fear Trump's Twitter wrath
If former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking for someone to blame for his unemployment, President Trump just volunteered himself. At a rally Monday night in Louisville, Kentucky, Trump veered off topic to note a report that NFL owners don't want to hire Kaepernick because they don't "want to face Trump's Twitter wrath," CNN reported.
Kaepernick, who drew attention last season for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality, has yet to sign with another team since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers earlier this month. Last season, when Trump was still a presidential candidate, he slammed Kaepernick's protest, calling it a "terrible thing" and suggesting "maybe he should find a country that works better for him."
"Your San Francisco quarterback, I'm sure nobody ever heard of him," Trump said Monday night, changing the topic abruptly from a "rebirth of hope" in inner cities. "It was reported that NFL owners don't want to pick him up because they don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump," Trump said. "Do you believe that? I just saw that. I just saw that."
Trump said he wanted to tell "the people of Kentucky" about the report because he knows they "like it when people actually stand for the American flag." Becca Stanek
U.S. bans most carry-on electronic devices on flights from 8 nations in Middle East, North Africa
Early Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that passengers on direct flights from 10 airports in eight majority-Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa will not be allowed to bring electronic devices larger than a cellphone into the airplane cabin with them. The new rule is effective immediately, and any of the foreign airlines that fail to comply in 96 hours may be barred from flying to the U.S. Trump administration officials said the ban was not linked to any specific or credible terrorist threat and was meant to fill gaps in airport security in the eight countries — Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Kuwait, and Morocco.
The Trump administration said foreign officials were informed of the ban starting Sunday, but it still caused confusion in the targeted nations Tuesday morning. Officials at Cairo's international airport said they have received no instructions from the U.S., and Royal Jordanian airlines says it has not yet started to ban laptops, tablets, and other electronics from the cabin.
Aviation security expert Jeffrey Price pointed out some downsides to the indefinite ban. "There would be a huge disadvantage to having everyone put their electronics in checked baggage," he told The Associated Press, including batteries exploding in the hull and a sharp increase in thefts from baggage, as happened when Britain tried a similar ban in 2006. Peter Weber
Newt Gingrich rips FBI Director Comey for 'pathetic' answers and 'disappointing' performance at Russia hearing
FBI Director James Comey's responses at Monday's House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's election meddling left former House Speaker Newt Gingrich with one big question: What about the leakers?
During an interview Tuesday on Fox & Friends, Gingrich wanted to know why Comey was allowed to disclose the ongoing FBI investigation of connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, but not "any investigations involving Americans who are committing felonies, of up to 10 years in jail, leaking secret information." "Now, how come he could tell us the one, but not tell us the other?" Gingrich said. "I mean, it makes no sense."
All in all, Gingrich said he found Comey's answers to be "pathetic" and his performance "very, very disappointing." "And frankly a little alarming," Gingrich added. "He has too much power to be as politically clever as he is."
Watch the clip below. Becca Stanek
