Trump's health-care bill already has a worse net approval rating than Obama's

President Trump's approval rating continues to tumble, but his party's health-care proposal might be even less popular than he is. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver reported Tuesday that, on average, only 30 percent of voters are in favor of the GOP-backed plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Forty-seven percent of voters are against the plan, formally titled the American Health Care Act.

Former President Barack Obama had plenty of trouble rallying support for his signature Affordable Care Act, but his net support for the bill was still better than Trump's at the same stage. While 49 percent opposed ObamaCare when it finally passed in March 2010, 40 percent favored it — a net support rating of negative 9 percent. The net support of the AHCA's average approval ratings is negative 17 percent.

Silver noted the same year Democrats passed ObamaCare, they "lost 63 seats in Congress, in part because of the health care bill's unpopularity."

To find the the GOP bill's net support, Silver considered results from polls by Fox News, Morning Consult, Public Policy Polling, SurveyMonkey, YouGov/CBS News, and YouGov/Huffington Post. Read his full analysis over at FiveThirtyEight. Becca Stanek