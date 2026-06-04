Flesh-eating screwworm found in Texas calf

This was the first case of the parasite found in U.S. livestock since the 1960s

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins
(Image credit: Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

What happened

New World screwworm, a deadly flesh-eating parasite, has been confirmed in a calf in south Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said late Wednesday. It was the first case of the fly-borne parasite found in U.S. livestock since 1966.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  