Maryland man charged with hate crime for tweeting journalist Kurt Eichenwald a seizure-inducing image
On Tuesday, a Dallas County jury indicted Maryland resident John Rayne Rivello, 29, on a hate-crime charge for tweeting a strobing image to author and investigative journalist Kurt Eichenwald that induced a seizure. The tweet, sent right after Eichenwald had sparred with Fox News host Tucker Carlson about Donald Trump on Dec. 15, had included the message: "You deserve a seizure for your posts." Eichenwald has epilepsy, and Rivello was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; the hate-crime enhancement was added because of his alleged "bias or prejudice against a group identified by race, ancestry, or religion, namely: persons of Jewish faith or descent."
Rivello was arrested last week after police linked his Twitter handle, @jew_goldstein, to a phone number, then an Apple iCloud account with a copy of the animated GIF, a photo of Rivello holding up his Maryland driver's license, and screenshots of the tweet and response from Eichenwald's wife, Eichenwald's home address, a list of triggers for epileptic seizures, and a Wikipedia bio of Eichenwald listing his death as Dec. 16, the day after the tweet and eight-minute seizure. Police also found a number of direct messages that mentioned Eichenwald in the @jew_goldstien account, including: "I know he has epilepsy," "I hope this sends him into a seizure," "let's see if he dies," and Eichenwald "deserves to have his liver pecked out by a pack of emus."
Rivello's lawyer pleaded for understanding in a statement Tuesday, saying his client is a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, is seeking help for post-traumatic stress disorder, and has apologized to Eichenwald. Eichenwald's lawyer, Steven Liberman, told Newsweek — where his client is a reporter — that sending an epileptic person a seizure-inducing GIF on social media is "no different from someone sending a bomb in the mail or sending an envelope filled with anthrax spores." Peter Weber
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) does not have a good feeling about Thursday's scheduled vote on the GOP health-care plan.
"I am strongly, strongly persuaded that it is not going to pass," he told Fox News on Tuesday. "I think they should cancel the vote because they don't have the votes." He thinks party leaders need to "bring people who have concerns, bring in conservatives, let them express what their concerns are. We can still fix this."
Lee's major issue with the bill is it does not completely repeal and replace ObamaCare, which Republicans have been vowing to do for the past seven years. "That is what we need to do, and that is why I am holding out for a vote that fulfills that promise," he said. Despite President Trump saying otherwise, Lee believes other Republicans don't need to support this iteration of the bill, which "contains a false promise of providing Americans with meaningful health-care cost relief." Republicans can only afford to lose two GOP votes in the Senate, and Lee went on the record saying he is a no. Catherine Garcia
The White House announced Tuesday President Trump will attend a summit with leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels.
"The president looks forward to meeting with his NATO counterparts to reaffirm our strong commitment to NATO, and to discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO's role in the fight against terrorism," the White House said in a statement. One of Trump's oft-repeated lines is that NATO allies need to increase their defense spending, and he'll probably bring this up when NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits Washington, D.C., on April 12. On Monday, it was reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was skipping a NATO meeting in April, while planning to visit Russia later in the month. Catherine Garcia
The year 2016 saw "extreme and unusual" climate conditions, the World Meteorological Organization says, and they're sticking around.
To put together its State of the Global Climate 2016 report, the WMO looked at research from 80 national weather services. The organization found that in 2016, atmospheric CO2 rose to a new a high, Arctic sea ice recorded a new winter low, and the year itself was the warmest on record. Compared to the 1961-1990 average, 2016 was .83 degrees Celsius warmer than average, and .06 degrees Celsius warmer than 2015 — the pervious warmest year on record. In the Arctic, temperatures were about 3 degrees Celsius above the 1961-1990 average.
There were several extreme weather events in 2016, including devastating droughts in southern and eastern Africa and Central America, and Hurricane Mathew, which slammed into Haiti and across the North Atlantic, and this year, the Arctic is experiencing its own severe weather — so far, there have been at least three events that are the equivalent of a heatwave, with warm, moist air being pushed into the region by Atlantic storms. The report also said because of weather changes in the Arctic and the melting of sea ice, there has been a shift in atmospheric circulation patterns, which has lead to more than 11,000 warm temperature records being shattered this year in the United States.
President Trump has targeted global warming measures enacted by former President Barack Obama, and the new head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, has denied that CO2 is a primary contributor to climate change, causing scientists to speak out. "Human-driven climate change is now an empirically verifiable fact, combining year-to-year variability with the consequences of our release of extra greenhouse gases," Dr. Phil Williamson of the University of East Anglia told BBC News. "Those who dispute that link are not skeptics, but anti-science deniers." Catherine Garcia
Intelligence has found that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is developing ways to hide explosives in batteries and battery compartments, and that's why the U.S. and U.K. told certain airlines to keep passengers from carrying large electronics in the cabin, a U.S. official told CNN.
Airlines based in the Middle East and North Africa have been given 96 hours to comply with this request, and told passengers must place any electronics larger than a cellphone inside their checked luggage. The intelligence was obtained within the last few weeks, the official said, and the Trump administration did not come up with the request solo, but rather while working with intelligence officials. Questions have been raised by airlines and travelers alike regarding the ban, including why, if there is an imminent security threat, the plan has not been immediately implemented. Catherine Garcia
During his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's Supreme Court pick, said he finds attacks made by "anyone" against judges "disheartening" and "demoralizing."
Trump has spoken out against many judges, including James Robart, who halted his first travel ban (Trump called him a "so-called judge" on Twitter) and Gonzalo Curiel, who oversaw one of the fraud lawsuits against Trump University (Trump questioned his ability to be impartial due to his Mexican heritage and declared he was a "hater"). In the weeks before his hearing, Gorsuch met with senators, including Richard Blumenthal, Democrat from Connecticut, and Blumenthal revealed that Gorsuch said he was uneasy over the way Trump talked about Robart.
This made Trump fume and suggest Blumenthal was lying, but Gorsuch on Tuesday publicly admitted he was bothered by inflammatory comments against judges. "I know these people and I know how decent they are and when anyone criticizes the honesty, the integrity, the motives of a federal judge, I find that disheartening, I find that demoralizing, because I know the truth," Gorsuch said. "Anyone, including the president of the United States?" Blumenthal asked. "Anyone is anyone," Gorsuch replied. Catherine Garcia
Should North Korea launch a missile within the next few days, the U.S. military won't be surprised, defense officials said Tuesday.
Speaking to The Associated Press, the officials said they don't know what type of missile will be tested, just that they expect a launch based on recent surveillance of North Korea. Using drones, satellites, and aircraft, the U.S. has spotted a missile launcher moving around the country and construction of VIP seating in Wonsan, an eastern coastal city, AP reports.
Earlier this month, North Korea launched four ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, which came within 120 miles of Japan's shoreline. Pyongyang says it is close to finishing an intercontinental ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead, capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. The U.N. has banned North Korea from conducting long-range missile tests, but experts think the country could have the weapon completed within the next few years. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the threat from North Korea "grave and escalating," and last week, while visiting Asia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested enacting tougher sanctions and possible military action against the country. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, production company Esplanade Productions filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Walt Disney Pictures for its animated film Zootopia. The suit alleges screenwriter and producer Gary Goldman, who has worked on projects including Total Recall and Minority Report, has twice pitched a similar concept to Disney on behalf of Esplanade Productions, and that Disney used Goldman's ideas for Zootopia. The Associated Press reported Goldman said his vision was to "explore life in America through a civilized society of animals"; Disney's film "explores prejudice through a bunny's quest to become a respected police officer."
Disney has rejected Goldman's claims and said the lawsuit is "riddled with patently false allegations." "It is an unprincipled attempt to lay claim to a successful film he didn't create, and we will vigorously defend against it in court," a Disney spokesperson said. Zootopia won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards this year. Becca Stanek