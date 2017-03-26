Texas congressman resigns from Freedom Caucus

The Freedom Caucus is down a member — Rep. Ted Poe (R-Texas) announced Sunday he has resigned from the conservative group.

"In order to deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward," Poe said in a statement. "Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do. Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas." Poe is a former judge who has spent the last year fighting cancer.

Several members of the hardline group, along with some moderate Republicans, helped sink the Republican's effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, with the caucus calling for more conservative changes to the health care plan. Poe was one of just a few members of the caucus who, after speaking with President Trump, agreed to back the bill. Catherine Garcia