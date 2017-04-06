Seth Meyers explores Trump's 'symbiotic' and 'sycophantic' ties with Bill O'Reilly, Fox News

The Bill O'Reilly sexual harassment story is "just the latest example of the symbiotic relationship between Fox News and Trump," Seth Meyers said on Wednesday's Late Night. He began with President Trump's well-documented devotion to Fox & Friends — presumably, Meyers said, because the Fox News morning hosts "routinely give him sycophantic coverage." In return for their "glowing, unquestioning coverage," he said, Trump gives them "unparalleled access. And they'll go to absurd lengths to defend him." That defense doesn't always go as planned, as when Eric Bolling tried to compare Trump's first quarter with former President Barack Obama's and it backfired. Meyers highlighted the absurdity by comparing Trump and George Washington.

"So Fox is basically the closest we have to state TV," he said. The network does have some fine journalists, Meyers conceded, citing Shep Smith and Chris Wallace, but Trump "prefers people like the Fox & Friends and, of course, one of his favorite sources, Bill O'Reilly." O'Reilly has "routinely defended Trump, even when Trump has done the indefensible," like when he dismissed Trump's Access Hollywood tape as mere "crude guy talk," Meyers said. So it makes some sense that Trump would step in and defend O'Reilly against the $13 million in sexual harassment settlements that just emerged.