This LED bed uses NASA technology to improve your skin

Forget all the creams, masks, and peels. The LightStim LED Bed ($65,000) invites you to take a nap on a bed of therapeutic lights that, if the manufacturer's claims are true, can kill acne and reduce wrinkles from head to toe. Developed by Dangene, a New York-based clinic that also calls itself the Institute of Skinovation, the bed is the first of its kind to be cleared by the FDA as safe for use. Like Dangene's more affordable LED wands, it uses a NASA technology developed to stimulate the healing of wounds. Non-purchasers can enjoy time on the bed at $300 for a 40-minute session.
The Labor Department announced Friday that retailers cut around 30,000 positions in March, with more than 8,500 physical stores on track to close this year, National Post reports. Urban Outfitters CEO Richard Hayne estimates that the decline is due to the fact that malls in recent years have added too many clothing stores: "This created a bubble, and like housing, that bubble has now burst," Hayne said. "We are seeing the results: Doors shuttering and rents retreating. This trend will continue for the foreseeable future and may even accelerate."
Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month and is set to close 400 stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Rue21, which has about 1,000 teen clothing stores, is also expected to file for bankruptcy in April. Sears, Macy's, and J.C. Penney are also closing hundreds of stores.
To date, about 2,880 stores have closed in 2017, compared to 1,153 stores over the same period in 2016. Christian Buss of the Credit Suisse Group said that by extrapolating from this, there could be a staggering 8,640 store closures in 2017. At the peak of store closures, in 2008, only 6,200 stores shuttered over the course of the year.
"Today, convenience is sitting at home in your underwear on your phone or iPad," Buss said. "The types of trips you'll take to the mall and the number of trips you'll take are going to be different." Jeva Lange
The Senate on Friday morning voted to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, after Republicans voted Thursday to end the filibuster. Gorsuch was confirmed in a 54-45 vote, with all Republicans voting in the affirmative alongside three Democrats: Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), and Joe Donnelly (Ind.). Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) was the only senator to miss the confirmation vote.
Gorsuch's addition to the bench restores the Supreme Court to nine members for the first time since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. Gorsuch is expected to join the judges April 17 for the end of the 2016-2017 session, and could be a deciding vote if the court considers the constitutionality of President Trump's executive order on travel from six majority-Muslim countries. Kimberly Alters
President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner failed to note his meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and the head of a Russian state-owned bank in his paperwork to gain top-secret security clearance, The New York Times reported late Thursday, amid mounting questions about the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. The questionnaire required Kushner to list all meetings and contacts with foreign government officials within the last seven years; he met with Kislyak in December.
Kushner's lawyer claimed that Kushner's failure to list "dozens of contacts with foreign leaders or officials in recent months" was an "error," The New York Times reported. Though the form "warns that 'withholding, misrepresenting, or falsifying information' could result in loss of access to classified information, denial of eligibility for a sensitive job, and even prosecution," the Times noted that "clearance holders are often allowed to amend disclosure forms and avoid punishment if omissions are deemed oversights rather than deliberate falsifications."
After learning of his omissions, Kushner reportedly told the FBI he would "be happy to provide additional information about these contacts," and would compile the material. For now, Kushner has a temporary security clearance while his paperwork is processed. Becca Stanek
At least two people have been killed and several injured after a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, The Associated Press reports. The Swedish broadcaster SVT additionally reports that shots were fired at the scene.
Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/YPbrZSe5Mb
— Johnny Chadda (@johnnychadda) April 7, 2017
"People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started, and when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke," one witness who was in the store at the time of the crash told NBC News.
Baserat på bilden så ser det ut som att lastbilen kört in via Kungsgatan (där lastbilar inte ens är tillåtna) pic.twitter.com/qxj9ciCx3I
— Victor Björklund (@BjorklundVictor) April 7, 2017
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that authorities believe the crash was a deliberate "terror attack." Vehicles have been used in several recent terrorist attacks in Europe including in Nice, France, in July 2016, resulting in the deaths of 86 people, and in London last month, when five people were killed and several others injured. Jeva Lange
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
A new batch of CIA documents published by WikiLeaks on Friday includes 27 manuals detailing a malware installer framework codenamed "Grasshopper."
This software allows the spy agency to get around computer security measures to secretly install "customized malware payloads" — basically, weaponized programs that operate without the computer owner's permission or knowledge — that are tailored to the target's computer.
Grasshopper can be used with a module dubbed "Stolen Goods," which in turn uses a third-party malware called Carberp, which is thought to be code of Russian origin. The Carberp code the CIA employs is reportedly substantially modified and its components "were carefully analyzed for hidden functionality, backdoors, [and] vulnerabilities" that could put CIA malware projects at risk of external interference. Bonnie Kristian
Google debuted a real-time fact-checking feature for its search results Friday morning, a new functionality that prominently displays relevant fact-checks from services like PolitiFact and Snopes at the top of results for stories known to be false or misleading. The fact-check information will be in a separate box distinct from the main list of options, similar to how recipes are already displayed:
"This information won't be available for every search result, and there may be search result pages where different publishers checked the same claim and reached different conclusions," the search engine said in a blog post announcing the feature. "Even though differing conclusions may be presented, we think it's still helpful for people to understand the degree of consensus around a particular claim and have clear information on which sources agree."
To be eligible as a Google fact-check source, websites must meet an extensive list of criteria, including independent evaluation and Google's own assessment. Bonnie Kristian
After the U.S. launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield Thursday night, killing six people, MSNBC's Brian Williams was thinking of a song by Leonard Cohen. "We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two U.S. Navy vessels in the eastern Mediterranean," Williams said Thursday on his show, The 11th Hour. "I am tempted to quote the great Leonard Cohen: 'I am guided by the beauty of our weapons.'"
Williams — who did not address the fact that these strikes were a response to a chemical attack Tuesday that killed dozens in the Idlib province, including children — continued to marvel at the deadly Tomahawk cruise missiles, calling them beautiful three times in the span of just 30 seconds. "And they are beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments making what is for them a brief flight over this airfield." Williams said. "What did they hit?"
Watch it below. Becca Stanek