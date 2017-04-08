Google denies Labor Department accusation of 'systemic compensation disparities against women'

A U.S. Department of Labor official on Friday accused Google of a widespread gender pay gap among its employees. "We found systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce," said Janette Wipper, a Labor Department regional director, in court testimony.
Though the "investigation is not complete," added another Labor official, Janet Herold, the "government’s analysis at this point indicates that discrimination against women in Google is quite extreme, even in this industry." About a third of Google's 70,000 workers are women.
Google roundly rejected the allegations. "We vehemently disagree with Ms. Whipper's claim," the company said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch. "Every year, we do a comprehensive and robust analysis of pay across genders and we have found no gender pay gap. Other than making an unfounded statement which we heard for the first time in court, the DoL hasn’t provided any data, or shared its methodology." Bonnie Kristian
The Trump administration's Thursday strike against a Syrian regime air base in response to Tuesday's chemical weapons attack was "an unforgivable act of aggression against a sovereign state," a statement from North Korea said Saturday.
The strike also justifies Pyongyang's nuclear weapons development program, the statement added: "The reality of today proves our decision to strengthen our military power to stand against force with force was the right choice a million times over." If North Korea is a nuclear state, the logic goes, it will be protected from similar attacks by the United States because the risk of retaliation becomes too great.
These comments come on the heels of President Trump's two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump and Xi "reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearized Korean peninsula" and discussed how to "convince North Korea to peacefully resolve the issue and dismantle its illegal nuclear and missile programs." Bonnie Kristian
"My concern has been mostly that this is an inappropriate way to begin a war, that the Constitution says war begins with a vote in Congress," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said on CNN Saturday, reiterating his role as a chief critic of the Trump administration's strike against Syrian regime targets Thursday night.
"Even George Bush, who was often treated mercilessly by the media as being so far out there, he came to Congress and asked to go to war against the Taliban and those who attacked us on 9/11. He also did the same in Iraq," Paul continued. "And so I think this is a wrongheaded notion, that we just skip the most important step — and that is whether or not we should go to war."
Paul has repeatedly raised objections to the Syria strike on constitutional grounds, but he also questions the inherent merits military intervention against the Bashar al-Assad regime. "Military action is not in our national security interest and should not be authorized," he wrote at Fox News on Friday. "Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer, and Syria will be no different." Watch Paul's CNN comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
Swedish police said Saturday they have arrested a man who is "likely" the driver responsible for crashing a stolen beer truck into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least four people and injuring more than a dozen.
The suspect is a 39-year-old from Uzbekistan and was known to intelligence agencies. Investigators found a suspect item in the attack vehicle that may be an unexploded bomb. "We confirm that we have found a device in the truck that doesn't belong there. We are now investigating its content," said Dan Eliasson, chief of Swedish Police, on Saturday. "Whether this was a classic bomb or some sort of flammable device is now a matter for our analysis."
The arrested suspect will either be released or have a pre-trial hearing by Tuesday. Bonnie Kristian
The rebel-held town in Syria's Idlib province that was hit by a chemical weapon attack on Tuesday was targeted in a new airstrike on Saturday, local sources say.
It is not yet clear who is responsible for the attack, though CNN notes only Russian and Syrian regime aircraft have been observed bombing that area in the past. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in the United Kingdom, said the strike killed one woman.
Russia is meanwhile in the process of moving a frigate carrying cruise missiles to the Mediterranean, apparently in response to Thursday's U.S. bombing of a Syrian government air base in response to the Tuesday incident. The American strike strike puts Washington and Moscow "on the verge of a military clash," Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday, labeling the strike "really sad for [Russia's] now completely ruined relations" with the U.S. and "good news for terrorists." Bonnie Kristian
After a rainy winter, California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday declared his state's historic, four-year drought is officially ended — at least for now. "This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner," Brown said. "Conservation must remain a way of life."
California uses more water each year than is naturally available in the state under normal conditions, and the drought emergency remains in effect in four counties. "Water may appear to be in abundance right now," said Kate Poole of the Natural Resources Defense Council, but one wet season can't supply California's water needs longterm. Bonnie Kristian
Senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief strategist Stephen Bannon are reportedly attempting to smooth their differences as competing power centers in the Trump White House after reports on Friday suggested Bannon was on thin ice.
President Trump ordered a "bury-the-hatchet meeting" between the two top aides while senior administration staff weekended at Mar-a-Lago, Politico reports. "Work this out," Trump said, per two accounts given to The New York Times, expressing frustration with media coverage of administration infighting.
A White House statement to the Times denied the entire narrative of a potential shake-up in White House staff. "Once again this is a completely false story driven by people who want to distract from the success taking place in this administration," said White House representative Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "The only thing we are shaking up is the way Washington operates as we push the president’s aggressive agenda forward." Bonnie Kristian
Comments from the White House on Friday and Chinese state media on Saturday echoed President Trump's positive positive assessment of his two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.
"The two leaders had positive and productive meetings," said a statement from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. "The two presidents reviewed the state of the bilateral relationship and noted the importance of working together to generate positive outcomes that would benefit the citizens of both countries."
China's official newspaper on Saturday said the summit went "as well as it could," editorializing that "Beijing and Washington have so far managed to do well in preventing conflicts," which "shows confrontation is not inevitable."
Another state-run outlet said the summit indicated a new "pragmatic relationship" between the two nations. "It seems that both countries have understood the importance of how essential a smooth transition needs to be, and not just for the two countries involved here, but really for the entire world over," the tabloid enthused. Bonnie Kristian