Sergio Garcia wins the 2017 Masters

Sergio Garcia won the Masters on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, his first major championship, after defeating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff.
Garcia, 36, has played in 73 tournaments over the course of his 18-year career. Before heading into the playoff, Garcia and Rose finished 72 holes tied at nine under. Catherine Garcia
Former President Bill Clinton visited former President George H.W. Bush Sunday in Houston, and he came prepared with a present that might not make Barbara Bush very happy.
Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae
— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 9, 2017
Clinton tweeted about their get together on Twitter, saying it was "great" to reconnect with 41 and the former first lady. "We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times, and new times," he said. "And socks." No, not this Socks — these kind of socks; Bush, 92, has a vast collection, and in 2013, admitted he "absolutely love[s] a crazy pair of socks … Barbara, on the other hand, has had enough." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday urged caution and a reassertion of congressional authority in response to President Trump's Thursday airstrike on Syrian regime targets.
"I do not believe ... the president simply has the authority to launch missiles," Sanders told NBC's Chuck Todd in an interview on Meet the Press. "I think he has got to come to the United States Congress. I think he has got to explain to us what his long-term goals are."
"Chuck, let me just say this: Maybe the most important vote that I have ever cast in my life as a member of Congress was against the war in Iraq," Sanders continued. "When we get sucked into a war, we do not know the unintended consequences. It is easier to get into a war than it is to get out of a war, as we have learned now over the last 15 years in the Middle East."
Sanders also issued a statement in which he warned "these strikes could lead to the United States once again being dragged back into the quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East." Watch his Meet the Press comments below. Bonnie Kristian
At least 15 people were killed in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday by a suicide car bombing believed to be a failed assassination attempt targeting the new Somali military chief, Ahmed Mohamed Irfid.
The blast occurred on a busy street near the Somali defense ministry. The bomber attempted to crash the armed vehicle into an envoy carrying Irfid but hit a minibus carrying civilians instead. "When we arrived at the scene, we counted bodies of 15 people, most of them were severed," said Mire Aden, a police chief. "A number of soldiers are among the dead," Aden reported, and none of the injured civilians survived.
The al-Shabaab terrorist organization, which frequently bombs official targets in Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack. Bonnie Kristian
Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland has been asked to resign from her post after three months on the job, Bloomberg reported Sunday morning, and will instead become the U.S. ambassador to Singapore.
McFarland will not actually leave her current role for two weeks. Her departure was expected following the resignation of Michael Flynn, whom current National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster replaced, and this fresh shakeup comes just four days after President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, was removed from the National Security Council.
McFarland worked for the National Security Council and the Defense Department in the 1970s and 1980s; in recent years she was a security analyst for Fox News. Dina Powell, who served alongside McFarland in the dual deputy adviser roles, will stay in her position. Bonnie Kristian
National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster on Sunday suggested unilateral U.S. military action may not be the Trump administration's plan to effect the Syrian regime change U.N. envoy Nikki Haley called "inevitable."
"What Ambassador Haley pointed out is it's very difficult to understand how a political solution [to the Syrian civil war] could result from a continuation of the [Bashar al-Assad] regime," McMaster told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.
"Now, we're not saying we are the ones to effect that change," he continued. "What we're saying is other countries should ask themselves some hard questions. Russia should ask themselves, 'What are we doing here? Why are we supporting this murderous regime that is committing mass murder of its own population and using the most heinous weapons available?'"
McMaster also addressed the Pentagon's decision to redirect a carrier strike group as a show of force against North Korea, labeling it a "prudent" choice. Watch his comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
"Exclusive: General H.R. McMaster on decision to strike Syria" via musmanuttra https://t.co/nl6p1mE39J
— MusmanuttrA (@MALIKUSMANUTTRA) April 9, 2017
A pair of bomb attacks on two Coptic Orthodox churches in Egypt on Sunday killed at least 43 people and injured dozens more. The churches were celebrating Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week before Easter, and the death toll is expected to continue to rise. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.
The larger attack took place in a city called Tanta, near Cairo. "There was blood all over the floor and body parts scattered," said a woman who was inside the church when the bomb exploded.
The second bomb was in Alexandria and targeted the seat of the Coptic Church's Pope Tawadros, who was not injured. "Every now and then, I see a person crying — I think they are Christian — and they keep saying, 'Have you seen my family? Have you seen my family?'" said an eyewitness of the attack aftermath in Alexandria.
Pope Francis and Grand Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, a leader of Sunni Islam in Egypt, both denounced the bombings and expressed their condolences for the victims. "I pray for the dead and the injured, and I am close in spirit to the family members [of the victims] and to the entire community," Francis said during his own Palm Sunday celebration. "May the Lord convert the hearts of the people who are sowing terror, violence, and death, and also the hearts of those who make and traffic weapons."
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi responded by deploying the soldiers to assist police in securing other potential targets. "So sad to hear of the terrorist attack in Egypt. U.S. strongly condemns," President Trump said in a tweeted statement. "I have great confidence that President Al Sisi will handle situation properly."
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout. Bonnie Kristian
Pepsi pulled its controversial protest-themed ad after widespread criticism this week, but Saturday Night Live wasn't about to let the Kendall Jenner spot go quietly into the night. SNL's Beck Bennett stars as the ad's writer and director in a digital short imagining how the tone-deaf commercial could have happened.
On set as production is about to begin, Bennett takes a phone call from his sister and excitedly explains his concept. "I mean, okay, so, well, it's an homage to the resistance," he says, "so there's this huge protest in the streets reminiscent of Black Lives Matter. And so, everybody is marching, right? And they get to these police officers, and you think it's gonna go bad because there's kind of, like, a standoff. And then, Kendall Jenner walks in, and she walks up to one of the police officers, and she hands him a Pepsi. And then, that Pepsi brings everybody together. Isn't that, like, the best ad ever?"
Well, not quite — but Cecily Strong's Kendall Jenner, like, totally gets it. Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian