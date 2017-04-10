High school sweethearts reunite, get married on April Fools' Day

Like most high school sweethearts, Joyce Kevorkian and James Bowman went their separate ways after graduating in 1953. They attended different schools, married other people, and had children, only reconnecting at the occasional high school reunion.

"He had his life and I had my life," Kevorkian told BuzzFeed News. "He probably called me four times over the last 60 years." Last fall, Kevorkian, 81, was surprised to receive a letter from Bowman, also 81, and she quickly wrote him back, telling him she wanted to get together. He drove five hours to her home in South Bend, Indiana, and they discovered that the years hadn't changed anything. "We found we liked each other as much as we liked each other when we were 17," Kevorkian said. "We laughed at the same jokes."