High school sweethearts reunite, get married on April Fools' Day

Like most high school sweethearts, Joyce Kevorkian and James Bowman went their separate ways after graduating in 1953. They attended different schools, married other people, and had children, only reconnecting at the occasional high school reunion.
"He had his life and I had my life," Kevorkian told BuzzFeed News. "He probably called me four times over the last 60 years." Last fall, Kevorkian, 81, was surprised to receive a letter from Bowman, also 81, and she quickly wrote him back, telling him she wanted to get together. He drove five hours to her home in South Bend, Indiana, and they discovered that the years hadn't changed anything. "We found we liked each other as much as we liked each other when we were 17," Kevorkian said. "We laughed at the same jokes."
Both of their spouses had died, and while neither one ever planned on remarrying, that's exactly what they did, tying the knot on April 1, with Kevorkian's granddaughter serving as her maid of honor. "We thought that was a good day for two old fools to get married," Kevorkian said. Catherine Garcia
The 4th District in south-central Kansas is solidly red, but Democrats, energized by the fact they turned 12 seats in the state Legislature blue in 2016, are hopeful that their candidate in Tuesday's special election will come out on top.
The election will replace Mike Pompeo, who became director of the CIA after President Trump's inauguration; during the last three congressional elections, Pompeo's Democratic challengers received just 30 percent of the vote, KMUW reports. Facing off are Democrat James Thompson, a civil rights attorney and pro-union Army vet who has grassroots support and was inspired to run by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Republican Ron Estes, the state treasurer and former Sedgwick County treasurer who was an early and outspoken Trump supporter and promises to cut regulations.
This is the first congressional election of the Trump era, but there's another upcoming election that's getting more attention — and more money. The Georgia 6th race in suburban Atlanta will replace Tom Price, the new Health and Human Services secretary. There are four Republicans and one Democrat, Jon Ossoff, in the running, with Ossoff raising more than $8 million. Although this should be a safe Republican seat, Ossoff is performing strongly, and should he win 50 percent of the vote on April 18, there won't have to be a runoff election. Catherine Garcia
For five decades and through all kinds of weather, Janet Haines has been standing at the intersection of Broad and Spring Streets in Falls Church, Virginia, ready to help kids safely get to and from school.
92 year-old crossing guard Janet Haines. She started her job 50 years at $3.20 an hour @arlingtonchurch pic.twitter.com/EyJy1fN9VL
— Angela Pellerano (@AngelaPellerano) March 29, 2017
She started her career as a crossing guard on March 29, 1967, and has gotten to know generations of St. James Catholic School students. Last week, the 91-year-old was surprised when the school celebrate her milestone work anniversary with an assembly, cards, and gifts. Haines told The Huffington Post she enjoys the "pleasant work environment," and made no mention of retiring. Sister Mary Sue Carwile, the principal of St. James Catholic School, said Haines "always has a smile for everybody" and is a positive influence for her students. "I always call her our ambassador to the world of kindness and care," Carwile said. Catherine Garcia
In a letter sent to employees on Monday night, the CEO of United Airlines justified the actions taken by the flight crew of an overbooked flight headed from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday evening and the Chicago aviation officers who dragged a screaming passenger off the plane.
Several passengers filmed the incident, which started after the airline asked four customers to give up their seats so flight crew members who needed to get to Louisville could board the plane. When no one accepted, United picked random passengers to go, and one of them, a 69-year-old man who said he was a doctor and had to get to Louisville to see patients Monday, refused to go. Officers were called and forcibly removed him from the plane, dragging him through the aisle as he screamed. The man later returned to the plane with a bloody face.
United gave a terse statement after the footage went viral, saying the customer "refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate," and the Chicago Police Department released a statement claiming the passenger fell. United CEO Oscar Munoz didn't do his company any favors with the letter he wrote to employees, declaring that the flight crew "followed established procedures" in having the man dragged off the plane. He claimed the passenger was "politely asked to deplane," but he was "disruptive and belligerent" and "defied" officers. Munoz said there are lessons to be learned from the dramatic incident, but he "emphatically stand[s] behind all of you." Catherine Garcia
Former Alabama governor apologizes for not being able to 'live up to the high expectations' of his office
Just a few days after he said he did not plan to resign from office, former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) did just that, stepping down on Monday in order to avoid impeachment amid a sex scandal.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office adds mugshot to Gov. Robert Bentley’s booking record. https://t.co/08ea8rh5bV pic.twitter.com/uwnDYYGvzL
— Ben Cunningham (@Cunningham_Star) April 10, 2017
Bentley pled guilty to charges of knowingly converting campaign money to personal use and failing to report campaign contributions, AL.com reports. For more than a year, allegations that he used state resources to hide an affair he was having with a top adviser, Rebekah Mason, swirled around Bentley, and last week, the state's Ethics Commission announced it had found enough evidence to conclude that Bentley had committed four felonies.
After announcing his resignation, Bentley told the people of Alabama during a press conference he "always believed the honor of serving as your governor is a calling that God placed on my life." He admitted that at times he "failed," but he always "tried to live up to the high expectations that people place on the person who holds this esteemed office. There have been times that I have let you and our people down, and I'm sorry for that. I can no longer allow my family, my dear friends, my dedicated staff and cabinet to be subjected to the consequences that my past actions have brought on them. I want you to know, I love our people with all my heart." He was replaced by Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey (R), Alabama's second female governor. Catherine Garcia
An 8-year-old student and his teacher were shot and killed when the teacher's estranged husband entered her classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California, Monday morning and opened fire.
San Bernardino Police say Cedric Anderson, 53, checked in with school authorities under the guise of having to drop something off for Karen Smith, 53. He entered her special needs classroom with a large-caliber revolver and opened fire without saying a word, police said, before he turned the gun on himself.
Two students were standing behind Smith when she was shot and were hit by gunfire; both were rushed to local hospitals, and police say Jonathan Martinez, 8, died before he was able to undergo surgery. A 9-year-old student remains hospitalized. San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said there were 15 students from the first through fourth grades in the classroom, as well as two adult aides. He also said Anderson and Smith had been married for just a few months. Catherine Garcia
For the second time, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of Corpus Christi has ruled that Texas' rigid voter ID law was purposely designed to discriminate against minority voters.
Under the law, voters have to show one of seven forms of identification while at the polls. While a concealed handgun license is on the approved ID list, college student IDs are not. More than two years ago, Ramos said the law is similar to a "poll tax" to suppress minorities. She was asked by an appeals court to look at her findings once again, and on Monday, she announced that nothing had changed her earlier ruling. Catherine Garcia
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) will reportedly resign Monday amid allegations he abused his powers by using state resources to cover up an affair with one of his top advisers, Rebekah Mason. Bentley will reportedly announce his departure at a Cabinet meeting, following the Alabama Republican Party's calls for his resignation. Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey is set to be sworn in as Alabama's next governor Monday evening.
Though Bentley has apologized for his actions, he has maintained that he did not break the law. The Alabama Ethics Commission concluded last week that Bentley may have broken ethics and campaign laws, offenses punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Impeachment hearings officially began Monday. Becca Stanek