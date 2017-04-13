Inspectors discover an unheard-of 13 violations in the Mar-a-Lago kitchen

When you pay $200,000 in initiation fees to join an elite club, you do so under the assumption that the meals at the establishment will not give you food poisoning. Nevertheless, health inspectors at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate discovered an eye-popping 13 separate food violations in the club's kitchen, The Miami Herald reports, ranging from two broken-down coolers to a potentially parasitic fish.
Meat at the Winter White House was stored at dangerously high temperatures — conditions that can easily foster bacteria. Ham, for example, was stored at a whopping 57 degrees. Duck and raw beef were kept at 50 degrees, and chicken at 49 degrees. The maximum allowable temperature for raw meat is 41 degrees.
Fish that was intended to be served undercooked had not been properly treated for parasites, the inspectors also learned, and the staff in the kitchen was commanded to either immediately cook it or throw it away. The inspectors also found that the sink where employees washed their hands was too cold to properly sanitize them and the walk-in coolers had rusty shelves.
Trump often shares meals with foreign leaders at Mar-a-Lago, most recently having enjoyed a slice of beautiful cake with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Jeva Lange
Jack Reynolds refuses to act his age. The great-grandfather from northern England celebrated his 105th birthday last week by becoming the world's oldest person to ride a roller coaster. Wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the phrase "It's my party and I'll scream if I want to," Reynolds took a spin on the Twistosaurus coaster at the Flamingo Land theme park. "It were OK," the former railway worker said as he disembarked. "I'm going for another ride in a minute!" It was his second world record: Last year, at 104, he became the oldest person to get a tattoo.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claimed in an interview with AFP that the chemical weapon attack in Idlib last week was a "fabrication" by the U.S. to justify a military strike on a Syrian airfield. "Definitely, 100 percent for us, it's fabrication ... Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists. They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack," Assad said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has also recently claimed without evidence that opposition rebels in Syria are planning fake chemical attacks to increase U.S. involvement in the country. "We have seen it all already," Putin said in reference to suspicions about weapons of mass destruction that drove America's 2003 invasion of Iraq.
The White House said Tuesday that it has intelligence that confirms Assad used sarin gas on his own people and U.S. authorities additionally suspect Russia of having attempted to cover-up the attack. The White House added Tuesday that Assad and Putin are promoting "false narratives" in an attempt to distract from their own involvement. Jeva Lange
It is not uncommon for presidents to spend significant time away from the White House, but most presidents don't do so at a privately owned commercial property, either. By this weekend, President Trump will have spent 28 percent of his term traveling to or staying at Mar-a-Lago, NBC News estimates, renewing concerns about ethics and costs.
"It's just another example of [Trump's] consistent efforts to exploit public office for private gain," said ethics expert Steve Schooner. "He's using his official office and the fact that people have to travel with him, meet him, and follow him to promote his commercial enterprise, in this case his privately owned club."
It additionally costs about $1 million to travel from D.C. to Palm Beach on Air Force One and while the White House declined to put a price tag on Trump's frequent travels, some estimates are already as high as over $10 million. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw estimates it costs his department alone $60,000 for every day Trump is at his retreat.
Trump, of course, was long a critic of presidential vacations. "If you're in the White House, who wants to take a vacation?" Trump blasted his predecessor in Iowa last year. "You're in the White House. What's better than the White House? Why these vacations?" Jeva Lange
America's first female Muslim judge, Sheila Abdus-Salaam, was found dead in the Hudson River about a mile from her Harlem home on Wednesday afternoon, the New York Daily News reports. Abdus-Salaam, 65, was additionally the first African-American to serve on New York's highest court.
Abdus-Salaam was reported missing by her husband on Tuesday morning. She was found fully clothed floating near the riverbank and police told the Daily News there were no "signs of obvious trauma or injuries indicating foul play."
"As the first African-American woman to be appointed to the state's Court of Appeals, she was a pioneer," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come." Jeva Lange
Satellite imagery shows increased activity at North Korea's Mount Mantap nuclear testing area, leading experts to predict that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its sixth nuclear weapons test. The likely date for the test is Saturday or Sunday, during celebrations to mark the 105th birthday of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. Based on the amount of debris and water excavated from the testing tunnel, burrowed deep under the mile-high mountain, this could be Pyongyang's biggest nuclear test yet.
U.S. scientists at Los Alamos have calculated that Mount Mantap could withstand a nuclear blast of up to 282 kilotons, The New York Times says, or about 20 times the strength of the Hiroshima explosion. North Korea's previous tests have been within the Hiroshima range. Kim has said his goal is to make a thermonuclear warhead small enough to fit on a missile that could reach the United States. President Trump recently sent a U.S. Navy strike group, with an aircraft carrier and other warships, toward the Korean Peninsula as a warning to Pyongyang, and on Wednesday he said he thinks China is ready to help the U.S. curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Peter Weber
Colorado congressman enthusiastically booed at town hall after supporting the GOP health-care bill
Republican Rep. Mike Coffman (Colo.) faced the wrath of angry constituents Wednesday night as the crowd at his town hall made clear its displeasure with his decision to support Paul Ryan's health-care bill, which would have repealed the Affordable Care Act but failed to muster enough support to go to vote. "That's not the way we do things here in Colorado," said one man who identified as Republican. "The ACA is the law of the land. What will you do to revise, strengthen, and bolster ObamaCare?"
A woman in the health-care industry who said she had a preexisting medical condition offered Coffman a choice: "Are you going to side with Trump or are you going to ... stand with your constituents?"
Coffman was first elected to the House in 2008, but the fury directed at him Wednesday reflects the tough re-election he'll have next year, when he faces Democratic candidate Jason Crow, a former Army ranger. Coffman is hardly the first Republican to come under fire at a town hall this year, either: In the days leading up to the proposed vote for the health-care bill, many Republicans faced boos, ultimatums, and heckling. Some Republicans went as far as to respond by dismissing that the people in the room were actually their constituents.
For his part, CNN described Coffman as appearing "to take the frequent 'booing' in good humor," although he agreed to protect the coverage of people with preexisting conditions and he quickly jumped to say White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer "needs to go."
High school teacher and self-described Democrat Susan Gilbert said Coffman shouldn't have been surprised by the audience's mood. "If he was listening to the public and looking at all the letters and phone calls and postcards, he should have been more perceptive," she said. Jeva Lange
Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump reportedly want Stephen Bannon fired to save the Trump hotel brand
The sniping between President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, got so intense that Trump stepped in last weekend and told them to work it out. Since then, it appears that the Kushner faction — including Ivanka Trump, economic adviser Gary Cohn, and deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell — has gotten the upper hand, and the entire Washington political press is speculating about when Bannon will be pushed out of the White House. And it's not just Ivanka on Team Bannon-Be-Gone, The Washington Post reports:
Trump's three oldest children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — and Kushner have been frustrated by the impression of chaos inside the White House and feel that their father has not always been served well by his senior staff, according to people with knowledge of their sentiments. The Trump heirs are interested in any changes that might help resuscitate the presidency and preserve the family's name at a time when they are trying to expand the Trump Organization's portfolio of hotels. [The Washington Post]
"The fundamental assessment is that if they want to win the White House in 2020, they're not going to do it the way they did in 2016, because the family brand would not sustain the collateral damage," one well-connected Republican operative told The Post. "It would be so protectionist, nationalist, and backward-looking that they'd only be able to build in Oklahoma City or the Ozarks."
The Bannon camp is warning, meanwhile, that there's no second term without Bannon and his brand of anti-establishment populism. "I think firing Bannon would be a huge mistake for Trump," Steve Deace, a conservative commentator in Iowa, tells The New York Times, adding a warning about the pugilistic nationalist-populist: "Hell hath no fury like a Bannon scorned." Vin Weber, a Republican former congressman, isn't convinced that "Bannon is a hero to grass-roots Trump voters," he tells The Times. "I talk to these people, and they're not going to turn on Trump because of some guy named Steve Bannon." At the same, he added, "the grass roots do listen to talk radio and the right-wing blogosphere. The question becomes, do they turn on Trump because of this?" Another question might be whether the grass roots stay in luxury hotels. Peter Weber