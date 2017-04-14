The White House won't disclose its visitor logs

The White House announced Friday that it will not make its visitor logs public, Time reports. The decision represents a marked break between the Trump administration and its predecessor, as former President Barack Obama's White House voluntarily released nearly 6 million visitor logs — though the Obama logs did routinely omit visitors the White House deemed vaguely as "personal."
The Trump administration is using a 2013 federal court ruling to deem the visitor logs "presidential records" and thus shield them from the Freedom of Information Act. White House communications director Michael Dubke cited personal security as the reason for the privacy, saying it was in consideration of "the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually."
Three unnamed White House officials told Time that they were expecting the policy to be met with criticism but agreed that it was necessary. One White House official said the Obama logs created "more of a façade of transparency rather than complete transparency."
Visitor logs are maintained by the U.S. Secret Service and are formally known as the Workers and Visitors Entry System. Read more about the new policy at Time. Kimberly Alters
The Trump administration is dropping a lawsuit against North Carolina over the state's so-called "bathroom bill," which mandated individuals use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex regardless of their gender identity. The suit was originally brought by the Obama administration, which claimed it discriminated against LGBT individuals. The Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the suit Friday.
Last month, North Carolina lawmakers struck a deal to repeal the law, known as House Bill 2. The replacement law removes the provision requiring individuals to use restrooms based on their biological sex, but "prohibits local governments from enacting new nondiscrimination ordinances until December 2020," NBC affiliate WRAL reports.
Separate litigation by LGBT rights advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union and civil rights group Lambda Legal, is still pending. The suit argues that the replacement law continues to discriminate against LGBT individuals. "We'll continue this fight as long as it takes to truly strike down this disastrous law for good," said James Esseks, director of the ACLU's LGBT Project. Kimberly Alters
Disney and Lucasfilm released the first official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Friday — and you're going to want to rev up your speculation engines.
The clip, which was released at the conclusion of a Star Wars Celebration panel in Orlando, opens with a panting Rey on the same island on which we left Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens. We also glimpse an injured Finn and a menacing Kylo Ren, interspersed with sprawling landscape shots and quite a few explosions — along with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from the late Carrie Fisher.
"I only know one truth," Luke says in a voiceover. "It's time for the Jedi to end." The Last Jedi is slated for release Dec. 15, 2017. In the meantime, you can see a teaser poster for the movie here or watch the trailer below. Kimberly Alters
Rapper Kendrick Lamar released his fourth studio album late Thursday night, a 14-track compilation titled Damn. The album follows 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly and last year's untitled unmastered, a collection of unreleased demos.
Like Lamar's previous offerings, Damn features heavily political lyrics: The song "DNA" samples a rant from Fox News' Geraldo Rivera criticizing Lamar, while the songs "Yah" and "XXX" both mention Fox News. The ninth track, "Lust", chronicles the aftermath of last year's presidential election. Esquire transcribed the relevant lines:
We all woke up tryin' tune to the daily news / Looking for confirmation hoping election wasn't true / All of us worried, all of us buried, and the feeling's deep / None of us married to his proposal, make us feel cheap / Stealed and sad, distraught and mad, tell the neighbor about it / Think they agree, parade the streets with your voice profit / Time passin', things change / Reverting back to our daily programs / Stuck in our ways / Drones
Some sharp-eyed observers speculate Lamar will release another album Sunday, based on clues in Damn's lyrics and on his social media accounts. You can read more about that at The Verge, or listen to Damn on Spotify here. Kimberly Alters
The U.S. deployed its largest non-nuclear weapon in Afghanistan on Thursday, targeting tunnels used by regional affiliates of the Islamic State. The 21,600-pound GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast weapon — nicknamed the "mother of all bombs" — is said to have killed dozens of Afghan militants and destroyed three tactical caves. It was the first time the MOAB had been used in combat.
While President Trump on Thursday dodged a direct question asking if he'd authorized the MOAB's use, he later called the mission "very successful." Afghan officials are still evaluating the detonation's effect, but on Friday morning's Fox & Friends, the network's hosts saw fit to celebrate the weapon's use with the dulcet tunes of country singer Toby Keith. Keith's song "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" played over the Pentagon's footage of the MOAB's landing, prompting host Ainsley Earhardt to proclaim: "That's the red, white, and blue." Watch below. Kimberly Alters
Fox host: Dropping MOAB is "what freedom looks like, that's the red, white, and blue."
Geraldo: It's one of my favorite things to watch. pic.twitter.com/E5X2lmTnSE
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 14, 2017
In what is presumably an early birthday present to Brian Williams, the Pentagon on Friday released video footage of the "mother of all bombs," or MOAB, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal which was dropped in Afghanistan on Thursday.
#Breaking: Pentagon releases video of the “mother of all bombs” being dropped in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/GaXwhpWDmb
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 14, 2017
"The Earth felt like a boat in a storm," said Mohammad Shahzadah, an Afghan man whose home is near the strike site. "I thought my house was being bombed. Last year a drone strike targeted a house next to mine, but this time it felt like the heavens were falling. The children and women were very scared."
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai slammed the MOAB strike on Twitter after news of the launch broke. "I vehemently and in strongest words condemn" the strike, he wrote in a series of tweets. "This is not the war on terror but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as testing ground for new and dangerous weapons. It is upon us, Afghans, to stop the USA." Bonnie Kristian
North Korea is prepared to preempt any "reckless" military intervention from the United States under the "more vicious and more aggressive" President Trump, Vice Minister Han Song Ryol told The Associated Press in an interview published Friday.
"We've got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands, and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a U.S. preemptive strike," Han said. "Whatever comes from the U.S., we will cope with it. We are fully prepared to handle it."
His comments follow a Thursday report from NBC News citing unnamed senior intelligence officials who said the U.S. is prepared to launch a conventional attack, including American boots on the ground, on North Korea if the isolated nation conducts another nuclear weapons test. Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, however, said "multiple senior defense officials" denied NBC's report, calling it "wildly wrong."
Such a test is expected as soon as this Saturday, April 15, when Pyonyang celebrates the birthday of Kim Il Sung, the founding president of the regime. Kim Jong Un, the founder's grandson and the current leader, has hinted a major new weapons test may be scheduled for that day. Last weekend, a U.S. Navy carrier strike group changed course and moved toward North Korea in what was understood to be a show of force against Pyongyang. Bonnie Kristian
At least 12 then-teachers at Choate Rosemary Hall sexually molested students in a string of cases starting in the 1960s, the elite Connecticut boarding school revealed Thursday. The school said the investigation was prompted in 2013, after it was alerted to possible objectionable behavior by two alumni who said they had experienced sexual misconduct.
In one case, a student reportedly was raped during a school trip to Costa Rica. Other allegations uncovered by an investigator in a report to the board of trustees included "intimate kissing" and "intimate touching." None of the cases were reported to police, and some of the teachers were allowed to resign after being confronted about the evidence against them. Others were fired, but administrators wrote letters of recommendation to help them get new jobs.
Choate's revelation is just the latest in a series of accusations of sexual abuse by faculty members at prestigious private schools, The New York Times notes, including at St. George's School in Rhode Island and at New York City's Horace Mann School and Poly Prep Country Day School. Harold Maass