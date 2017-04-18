Stephen Colbert shows Alex Jones how to be a right-wing 'performance artist'

Alex Jones, "the insane radio host, is in a custody battle right now, and so he's trying to prove that he's stable enough to care for children," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Unfortunately for him, he works in front of a camera." He played an example. "Clips like that make Alex Jones seem less like a fit parent and more like a coked-out football coach in a police standoff," he said, apparently based on real-life experience. "But in a dramatic twist now, his lawyer is arguing that Alex Jones is 'playing a character' and is 'a performance artist.'"
"I'm not sure that helps," Colbert said. "Do we really want kids to be raised by performance artists? 'No desert until you finish eating your flag. Then tell me what it meant.' Of course not everyone realizes he's playing a character," he noted, name-checking "the most famous Alex Jones supporter," President Trump. "Here's the deal: If Alex Jones really is a character, then President Trump got phished hard. This is worse than when George H.W. Bush gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to RoboCop."
For all the mockery, though, Colbert had some sympathy. "I, for one, I feel for Alex Jones," he said. "I mean, everybody knows that for many years, I played a satirical right-wing character." Then he threw a curveball: "This happened to me all the time when I played my right-wing character, talk-radio host Tuck Buckford." He showed a "clip," and showed off a pretty spot-on Alex Jones impersonation. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert has returned from Easter break, and he kicked off Monday's Late Show with a brief recap of President Trump's first White House Easter Egg Roll earlier in the day. He cringed at the moment when first lady Melania Trump had to nudge the president during the national anthem. "He forgot to put his hand over his heart," Colbert said. "It happens to everybody. I mean, when I saw that footage I almost forgot to put my hand over my face." And yet, he added, that was "not the most embarrassing thing to happen at the Easter Egg Roll. That honor goes to the official White House Snapchat account, that sent out this snap featuring a bunch of kids gathered around the 'Secretary of Educauon [sic] Betsy DeVos.' Yes, it's like Betsy DeVos always says: There's no 'i' in education, the way I spell it."
But Colbert's vacation left a lot of news on the table, and he started with Trump's decision to bomb Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's air base — and his retelling of that fateful decision, paired with a chocolate cake, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and mixing up the country he bombed. "Hey, South Korea, before the war starts, just to be on the safe side, you might want to break out the spray paint," Colbert said, showing an image of the Korean Peninsula with "The Good Korea (Do Not Bomb)" scrawled in yellow paint across the lower half.
Trump also dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan, but he really has his sights on North Korea, which tried and failed to fire off a ballistic missile on Sunday. Colbert had a heart-to-heart with Kim Jong Un: "Kim, buddy, it happens to everybody. You get all excited, you want to prove your manhood, and then, blam-o. The next time, think about bombing baseball or something." And he ended with a look at Trump's recent tweets, raising what could be an evergreen question for The Late Show: "Am I high right now, or have I just been huffing pure Trump for too long?" Colbert ended back where he began, showing a Trump tweet about the "Congressioal [sic] race tomorrow" in Georgia. "That's right, 'congressioal.' Someone's being tutored by Betsy DeVos." Watch below. Peter Weber
Town & Country magazine had been warning since February that the Trump White House was ill-prepared to pull off its first annual Easter Egg Roll, but on Monday, with drizzly skies and slightly smaller crowds than in years past, some 21,000 lucky guests got to roll wooden eggs on the South Lawn, mix with Trump administration officials, and generally enjoy (mostly) the White House tradition. There were a few odd moments, however, like when President Trump gave a short version of this stump speech to the children gathered to celebrate Easter. But "I think my favorite moment of the White House Easter celebration," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show, "is when they played the national anthem for the first family, and watch Melania Trump remind Donald that he's the president."
"Of course the White House didn't forget the true meaning of Easter, and that is the miraculous resurrection of Kellyanne Conway," Noah joked. "This clip was supposed to be one of her shining moments, but thanks to the music playing in the background, it had a completely different feel." It did. "For me, of all the blunders that happen in this world of Trump, this one strangely seems like the most fitting," Noah said, philosophically and a bit darkly. "Because not only is 'Looney Tunes' the right theme song for the Trump White House, but the world is probably going to end with Sean Spicer coming out and saying, 'Th-th-th-that's all, folks!'"
If that puts you in the mood for dark humor, there's also this recap of Monday's White House Easter celebration set to the gloomy angst of the Tears for Fears tune "Mad World." And Noah was right — the song really does set the mood. Peter Weber
Here's the White House Easter party with Mad World as the soundtrack
pic.twitter.com/YpJbFyTDCR
— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 17, 2017
He tried to hide amid the flower crowns, crop tops, and appropriation of Native American culture, but an alleged cellphone thief was no match for a group of hipster Nancy Drews attending day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
On Friday, several festival-goers realized their phones were missing, so they activated the Find My iPhone app, the Indio Police Department said. They wound up following a suspect, Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36, of New York, around the grounds, before he was detained by security. When officers arrived, they discovered more than 100 cellphones in his backpack, police said. Henao was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property, and while several phones have been returned, the rest were dropped off at the Coachella lost and found, likely nestled in some fringe. Catherine Garcia
Amazingly, Democrats and Republicans in Washington have finally agreed on something: Susan Rice didn't do anything wrong when it came to dealing with surveillance material.
When the National Security Agency or another intelligence agency circulates transcripts of U.S. surveillance of foreign targets, if there are any Americans identified, their names are usually redacted; if their identities are vital to deciphering the intelligence, they can be "unmasked." Rice, the former national security adviser, was accused of wrongdoing by President Trump, who told The New York Times he believed she broke the law by asking for the names of his aides mentioned in the transcripts. House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) also announced he thought that some of Trump's aides were improperly unmasked. Rice denied doing anything outside of the law.
GOP and Democratic congressional aides who have seen the flagged material stand by Rice, with one official briefed on the matter telling NBC News that Rice didn't do anything inappropriate. "I saw no evidence of any wrongdoing," said the official, who asked to remain anonymous. "It was all completely normal." Intelligence officials told NBC News any unmasking request by Rice would have been made to the FBI director or the NSA director, and they would have made the final decision. They also said it is completely appropriate and commonplace for the national security adviser to ask for the names of Americans who appear in intelligence reports. Catherine Garcia
On Monday night, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to lift a stay from the Arkansas Supreme Court that was preventing the state from carrying out its first execution since 2005. The move by the U.S. high court effectively quashed the push by Arkansas to execute eight death row inmates, two at a time, by the end of April, when its supply of the sedative midazolam, one of the drugs in its lethal-injection cocktail, expires.
In a dramatic and chaotic series of rulings on Monday, the Arkansas Supreme Court stayed the scheduled executions of Don Davis, 55, and Bruce Ward, 60, both convicted of murder during what appear to be robberies, after their lawyers raised questions about their mental competency. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift the stay on Davis, whose execution order expired at midnight.
The Arkansas high court also removed a barrier to all eight executions on Monday, however, overruling a county judge, Wendell Griffen, who had prohibited the state to use another of the lethal injection drugs, vecuronium bromide, because the medical supply company said Arkansas lied about its intended use. The Arkansas Supreme Court reassigned Judge Griffen's death penalty cases after he was photographed at an anti-dearth penalty rally. Separately on Monday, the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals had lifted a stay on all eight executions, overriding a federal judge who had raised concerns about the use of midazolam, used in several previous botched executions.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said he was disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court didn't allow Davis' execution, but praised the other rulings on Monday. Rutledge said the rest of the executions will continue, since there's "nothing preventing them from occurring." Two inmates are scheduled to be executed on Thursday, two more on April 24, and the last two on April 27. Peter Weber
When President Trump sends a single tweet out about a subject, it means it has his attention. Multiple tweets suggest a fixation, and on Monday, the president devoted two of his patented 140-characters-or-less dispatches — plus a robocall — to the Georgia special election and the "super liberal" candidate looking to represent the 6th congressional district.
Trump sent his first tweet out on Monday morning, declaring — without naming frontrunner Jon Ossoff — that a "super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal [sic] race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration, and raise taxes!" Ossoff quickly released a statement saying he was "glad" Trump was paying attention to the race, but was "misinformed. I'm focused on bringing fresh leadership, accountability, and bipartisan problem solving to Washington to cut wasteful spending and grow metro Atlanta's economy into the Silicon Valley of the South."
Residents of the 6th congressional district, until recently represented by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, began receiving robocalls from Trump on Monday afternoon in which Trump claimed that "liberal Democrats from outside of Georgia are spending millions of dollars trying to take your Republican congressional seat away from you." (Republicans are spending millions from outside Georgia to defeat Ossoff, too.) Should Ossoff win, Trump warns, he'll "raise your taxes, destroy your health care, and flood our country with illegal immigrants." He revisited the race on Twitter Monday night, taking a different, expectations-lowering approach: "With eleven Republican candidates running in Georgia (on Tuesday) for Congress, a runoff will be a win," he said. "Vote 'R" for lower taxes & safety!"
If Ossoff or any of the other 17 candidates receive more than 50 percent of the vote, they will win the seat vacated by Price. With many saying an outright Ossoff win in this reliably conservative district would be a major blow to the president, it's no surprise Trump is pulling for a runoff election in June. Catherine Garcia
Trump congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on 'referendum victory,' breaking with Europe, U.S. State Department
President Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on "his recent referendum victory," the White House confirmed. A narrow 51 percent of Turks approved a referendum on Sunday that granted Erdogan broad new powers, according to unofficial results, changing Turkey from a parliamentary democracy to an executive presidency, most consequently giving the president power to appoint judges and prosecutors.
Opponents of the referendum, carried out under a state of emergency in place since an attempted coup in July, are calling for a recount of at least a third of the vote, and election monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) say the voting was marred and fell "well short" of democratic norms, in part because opposition to the referendum was almost entirely excluded from Turkish media made for an "uneven playing field." Under the emergency powers, Turkey has arrested some 40,000 Erdogan critics, including a record number of journalists, and fired at least 100,000 more Turks.
U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner nodded toward Turkey's apparent slide toward authoritarianism on Monday, saying the U.S. expects Turkey's government "to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all its citizens" and supports "Turkey's democratic development, to which commitment to the rule of law and a diverse and free media remain essential." European leaders adopted a similar tone, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioning that the "tight referendum result shows how deeply divided Turkish society is and that means a big responsibility for the Turkish leadership and for President Erdogan personally."
Erdogan, an Islamist who has led Turkey since 2003 as prime minister and then president, hit back at his European critics and what he called a "Crusader mentality in the West" on Monday, telling supporters that the OSCE "should know its place" and he doesn't "care about the opinions of 'Hans' or 'George,'" apparently a stand-in for European critics. "All debates about the constitutional referendum are now over," he said.
Europe is depending on Turkey to stem the northward flow of Syrian immigrants and the U.S. uses Turkey's Incirlik air base to attack Islamic State targets in Syria. "Both the U.S. and E.U. are in a bind," Michael Werz, a Turkey analyst with the Center for American Progress, tells The Washington Post. "They can either [disagree with] the OSCE findings, or they can say the truth: It was not a free and fair election." Peter Weber