ExxonMobil reportedly requests waiver from sanctions to resume drilling in Russia

ExxonMobil has reportedly asked for a waiver from U.S. sanctions to work in Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The request, made in "recent months," comes as the oil and gas corporation reportedly eyes resuming its joint venture with Russian state oil company, PAO Rosneft, to drill in the Black Sea.
The application was submitted to the Treasury Department, but the State Department — headed by former ExxonMobil executive Rex Tillerson — will also have a say in whether the oil company gets a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia. The Wall Street Journal noted it's not clear whether Exxon applied for the waiver before or after Tillerson was confirmed as President Trump's secretary of state; Tillerson has agreed to recuse himself from Exxon-related discussions for two years.
Tillerson struck a deal with Rosneft in 2012 to drill in Russia's portion of the Black Sea, but the agreement was hampered by sanctions slapped on Russia in 2014 in response to the annexation of Crimea. Though Exxon was previously granted a waiver in 2014 to wrap up its ongoing work there, The Wall Street Journal noted it's "unusual for a company to seek a waiver based purely on future business prospects." Exxon is reportedly worried that if it isn't proactive, it "could get boxed out of the Black Sea," which may hold billions of barrels of oil.
Exxon's request comes as Congress investigates Trump's potential ties to Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. Becca Stanek
Here are two names you probably didn't expect to see in a sentence together today: former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. And yet, here we are: Bush and Jeter are reportedly teaming up to buy the Miami Marlins baseball team, The Miami Herald reports.
The whole situation is made all the stranger because the family of President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly had a "handshake agreement" to buy the Marlins from the current owner, Jeffrey Loria. Only, for a series of reasons including a rumored ambassadorship for Loria and the potentially thorny nearness of the baseball stadium to the president's preferred residence, the Kushner family is apparently no longer a competitor.
"Low-energy Jeb," of course, was humiliated by the loss of the Republican nomination to Donald Trump, but by uniting with Jeter — who Bush had originally been bidding against — the younger Bush brother finally, in an abstract, by-proxy sense, "wins" against his archenemy (or at least the family of his archenemy's son-in-law, but you take what you can get).
If the Bush-Jeter team does indeed win out (and they still have to beat out Quogue Capital's Wayne Rothbaum, at the very least), Bush might bring with him a to-do list for the talented young team. Jeva Lange
Fox News is reshuffling its primetime lineup after parent company 21st Century Fox announced that host Bill O'Reilly will be leaving the network following a history of sexual harassment allegations. Tucker Carlson will move to O'Reilly's 8 p.m. ET spot and The Five will move to his vacated 9 p.m. ET spot starting Monday, April 24.
An internal memo to Fox News employees said: "By rating standards, Bill O'Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable. Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence that the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news."
Here’s your new Fox News line up: pic.twitter.com/GbbzpcGbts
— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) April 19, 2017
Carlson in particular is having a big year. The 47-year-old was bumped to the coveted 9 p.m. spot after it was left open by Megyn Kelly's departure in January. Before coming to Fox, Carlson previously co-founded and edited The Daily Caller and was a host with CNN and MSNBC.
"A new generation takes over the most valuable real estate in cable news," tweeted NPR's David Folenflik. Jeva Lange
The Murdoch family, which runs Fox News, has reportedly decided to fire Bill O'Reilly from the network, New York's Gabriel Sherman has learned.
O'Reilly is Fox's biggest ratings draw, but he has been on "vacation" since reports broke that Fox News and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002. Since the initial reports, Fox News has been plagued by advertisers yanking money from spots airing during O'Reilly's show, The O'Reilly Factor.
Fox executives are reportedly debating whether O'Reilly should be allowed to give a good-bye address to his audience. According to a new poll by Politico/Morning Consult, just 23 percent of people who watch O'Reilly's show think it should be canceled.
The Murdochs removed former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes last summer in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Jeva Lange
Is Fox News' parent company intentionally overpaying New York's Democratic governor in book royalties?
Fox News' parent company, News Corporation, might be intentionally overpaying New York's Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, for royalties made off his memoir, All Things Possible, International Business Times reports. Cuomo has apparently made $783,000 off of the book since it was published, although it has only sold 3,200 copies, The Buffalo News reports. "That works out to royalty payments to Cuomo of $245 per book," Buffalo News adds, despite the book having a list price of $29.99 and selling for just $13.05 on Amazon.
By comparison, Cuomo reported no income from the book in 2015. Cuomo's spokesman did not tell Buffalo News how many copies of the book had been sold, but he did say that in 2015 "payment was contractual and per the agreement with the publisher." A spokesperson for HarperCollins, the memoir's publisher, said the company does not comment on financial matters related to book sales.
Cuomo recorded that $218,100 of his income in 2016 came from sales of his memoir. "That payment occurred even as News Corp. was lobbying the New York State executive branch, which Cuomo oversees," IBT points out.
News Corp. has seemingly lobbied Cuomo in the past, putting money toward supporting bills that would benefit the media corporation. The company was registered as a lobbying client with New York State as recently as December of last year, IBT adds. Read the entire report here. Jeva Lange
You never know where you might run into Gronk. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was minding his own business at his daily press briefing, answering a question about whether or not President Trump will nix NAFTA, when New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski popped in through a side door.
"Need some help?" Gronk helpfully chimed in.
"Uh," Spicer said, looking stunned. "I think I got this, but thank you."
"You sure?" Gronk asked, presumably having slipped away from the rest of the Patriots, who are visiting President Trump to celebrate their Super Bowl LI win, in order to check in on Spicer.
"Uh, maybe?"
"I'll let you," Gronkowski said.
"Uh, thanks man," said Spicer — who's a huge Patriots fan — as Gronk vanished back through the door. Jeva Lange
WATCH lighthearted moment: New England @Patriots player @RobGronkowski interrupts @PressSec's White House briefing. pic.twitter.com/MwizscmQR4
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 19, 2017
As reports surfaced in the U.S. that Bill O'Reilly is on his way out at Fox News, the longtime talk show host was seen shaking hands with Pope Francis in Vatican City. O'Reilly, who has been vacationing in Italy for the past week amid allegations of sexual harassment, was photographed Wednesday morning in St. Peter's Square sitting in the VIP section of the pope's weekly general audience. While the event is open to the public, sitting in the special section near the papal throne requires special tickets from the prefecture of the papal household, The New York Times reported.
O'Reilly suggested on his show last year that he'd like to talk to the pope about his remark condemning President Trump's plans to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. It's not clear if O'Reilly got much of a chance to talk to the pope during their brief encounter Wednesday; the Vatican said last week that Francis has no plans to meet with O'Reilly during his visit to Italy.
New York's Gabriel Sherman reported Wednesday that the Murdoch family, which owns Fox News, has decided to fire O'Reilly after dozens of advertisers jumped ship amid reports that the network and O'Reilly have had to pay millions since 2002 to settle sexual harassment allegations made against the host. Becca Stanek
Two of history's most bloodthirsty lions might have eaten dozens of people simply because of a toothache, Discover reports.
The so-called "Tsavo two" were a pair of mane-less male lions that killed railroad workers in Kenya over the course of nine months in 1898. The lions were eventually shot by Lt. Col. John Henry Patterson, who reported the pair had eaten as many as 135 people. Isotopic analysis in 2009 estimates that number was more like 35 people — nevertheless, since lions don't usually eat people, the question has lingered for over a century: What drove the Tsavo two to seek so many humans as prey?
Looking at one of the animal's skulls, researchers initially guessed that a tooth-abscess made it hard for the lion to eat its natural prey, so it started going after the delicious, papery skin of people. A new study, published Wednesday in Scientific Reports, doesn't quite agree. Instead, creating molds of the Tsavo two's teeth, researchers found that the man-eating felines' pearly whites were more similar to zoo lions' teeth than wild lions' teeth.
That's pretty telling: Zoo lions eat softer foods, while wild lions have to deal with delivering kill-bites to thick-skinned animals like zebras. "Dental injuries ... may have induced shifts in feeding onto softer foods," the researchers wrote. People, with their thin skin, made a satisfying snack for the hungry Tsavo pair.
The researchers concluded:
[I]t wasn't desperation that drove the Tsavo lions to nosh on humans, but perhaps convenience. The railroad workers, most of whom came from lion-free South Asia and were unfamiliar with local ways to avoid being eaten, were simply easier for a dentally-challenged lion to catch and kill than faster, tougher-skinned buffalo, antelope, and zebra. [Discover]
There you have it: Never underestimate the power of a toothache. Jeva Lange