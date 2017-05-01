Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh: 'As a Trump supporter I do my best not to pay attention to what he says'

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) may be many things, but bashful certainly is not one of them. The straight-shooting former congressman has long been a supporter of President Donald Trump — but as he revealed in an interview with MSNBC's Katy Tur on Monday, it hasn't always been easy.

"As a Trump supporter I do my best not to pay attention to what he says," Walsh said during a discussion of President Trump's remark that he would be "honored" to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un under the "appropriate" circumstances. "If I pulled my hair out for every nutty thing he said, I'd be bald," Walsh said.

"Congressman, if you say you've gotta try and ignore most of what the president says, why are you a Trump supporter?" Tur asked. "It's not an easy job," Walsh replied. "I try to focus on what he does, but ... he makes it very difficult."

Watch Walsh's full explanation of the "dance" required to support Trump despite what comes out of his mouth below. Kimberly Alters