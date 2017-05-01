Trump says he'd be 'honored' to meet with Kim Jong Un 'under the right circumstances'

President Trump on Monday said that "if it would be appropriate for me to meet with him," he would "absolutely" set up a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I would be honored to do that," he told Bloomberg News. "If it's under the, again, the right circumstances." Tensions are high between North Korea and the U.S. and its allies, with North Korea continuing to test ballistic missiles as the country attempts to build up its nuclear weapons program. Trump declared that "most political people" would never consider meeting with Kim, but did not reveal what conditions must be met in order for a get together to take place.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer later told reporters that "clearly conditions are not there right now," and "we've got to see their provocative behavior ratcheted down." After his father died in 2011, Kim took over leading North Korea, and he hasn't left the country or met with a foreign leader since (Dennis Rodman doesn't count). Catherine Garcia