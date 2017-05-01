Trump says he'd be 'honored' to meet with Kim Jong Un 'under the right circumstances'

President Trump on Monday said that "if it would be appropriate for me to meet with him," he would "absolutely" set up a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"I would be honored to do that," he told Bloomberg News. "If it's under the, again, the right circumstances." Tensions are high between North Korea and the U.S. and its allies, with North Korea continuing to test ballistic missiles as the country attempts to build up its nuclear weapons program. Trump declared that "most political people" would never consider meeting with Kim, but did not reveal what conditions must be met in order for a get together to take place.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer later told reporters that "clearly conditions are not there right now," and "we've got to see their provocative behavior ratcheted down." After his father died in 2011, Kim took over leading North Korea, and he hasn't left the country or met with a foreign leader since (Dennis Rodman doesn't count). Catherine Garcia
Speaking to supporters at a May Day rally Monday in Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the country needs a new constitution in order to restore peace.
"I don't want a civil war," he said. Maduro said he has triggered an article of the constitution that reforms all public powers, The Guardian reports, and he did this in order "to achieve the peace needed by the republic, defeat the fascist coup, and let the sovereign people impose peace, harmony, and true national dialogue." Opposition leaders do not agree with this move, and believe it's a way to sideline the National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition.
Protests first broke out in March after the country's top court, which supports Maduro and his government, took over the powers of congress. The court reversed this decision quickly, but the move sparked protests by hundreds of thousands of people calling for early elections and Maduro's resignation; the demonstrators are also angry over the country's recession and lack of food and medicine. Since the unrest began, 29 people have been killed. Catherine Garcia
Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh: 'As a Trump supporter I do my best not to pay attention to what he says'
Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) may be many things, but bashful certainly is not one of them. The straight-shooting former congressman has long been a supporter of President Donald Trump — but as he revealed in an interview with MSNBC's Katy Tur on Monday, it hasn't always been easy.
"As a Trump supporter I do my best not to pay attention to what he says," Walsh said during a discussion of President Trump's remark that he would be "honored" to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un under the "appropriate" circumstances. "If I pulled my hair out for every nutty thing he said, I'd be bald," Walsh said.
"Congressman, if you say you've gotta try and ignore most of what the president says, why are you a Trump supporter?" Tur asked. "It's not an easy job," Walsh replied. "I try to focus on what he does, but ... he makes it very difficult."
Watch Walsh's full explanation of the "dance" required to support Trump despite what comes out of his mouth below. Kimberly Alters
You know that joke about how 10 years ago, we had Johnny Cash, Bob Hope, and Steve Jobs? Just months ago, Fox News had Greta Van Susteren, Bill O'Reilly, Megyn Kelly, and Sean Hannity. And while there's no catchy way to say it, today the network has no Van Susteren, O'Reilly, or Kelly — not to mention co-president Bill Shine or founder Roger Ailes.
Here is some perspective in the form of a strangely jarring publicity image used by Fox just a few short months ago:
The last one standing in Fox News' Twitter header of yore is Sean Hannity. Van Susteren has joined MSNBC while Kelly has joined NBC.
O'Reilly and Ailes were ousted from the network in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Shine resigned Monday. Jeva Lange
Fox News co-president Bill Shine parted ways with America's No. 1 cable news network Monday. "Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today," wrote Rupert Murdoch in a letter to employees. "I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody ... We will all miss him."
Murdoch added that Suzanne Scott is now the president of programming and Jay Wallace president of news.
New York's Gabriel Sherman wrote last week that Shine "recently asked Rupert [Murdoch]'s sons James and Lachlan — the CEO and co-chairman, respectively of network parent company 21st Century Fox — to release a statement in support of him, but they refused to do so." Though Shine through a spokesman denied the report, Sherman suggested the Murdoch family "may finally be signaling that they're prepared to make the sweeping management changes they've so far resisted after forcing out CEO Roger Ailes last summer."
In April, Fox News also dismissed host Bill O'Reilly following sexual harassment allegations. Jeva Lange
The Arctic Circle could be free of all sea ice by the summer of 2040, an entire 30 years sooner than climate scientists had initially expected, The Economist reports. That is just 23 years from now.
The new models are found in the report "Snow, Water, Ice, Permafrost in the Arctic," or SWIPA, which is authored by eight countries who have territory in the Arctic Circle as well as observers, including China and India. The thickness of ice recorded in the Arctic Ocean has declined 65 percent between 1975 and 2012, with record lows recorded this March.
While the melting sea ice opens up a northern sea route for trade, "the expected shipping boom has not materialized," The Economist writes. Instead, "Nothing … looms larger than the potential for environmental calamity." Jeva Lange
Trump administration ends Michelle Obama's program facilitating educational opportunities for girls around the world
The Trump administration has terminated Michelle Obama's "Let Girls Learn" program, a 2015 initiative that facilitated educational opportunities for girls around the world, CNN reports. "Moving forward, we will not continue to use the 'Let Girls Learn' brand or maintain a stand-alone program," the Peace Corps' acting director, Sheila Crowley, wrote in an email to employees. She added: "We are so proud of what 'Let Girls Learn' accomplished and we have all of you to thank for this success."
Certain aspects of the initiative will continue, but not as a comprehensive program. "We felt it was important to have a branded campaign that drew attention to those issues, and we found that when we did it, we had extraordinary support," said Tina Tchen, who served as Michelle Obama's chief of staff. "I think it's unfortunate to not continue with the branded campaign. We think that this is an issue that has bipartisan support, it's really not a Republican or Democratic issue."
Ivanka Trump has stressed the importance of educating girls, although she has not confirmed any specific programs yet. Questions about the discontinuation of "Let Girls Learn" by CNN were directed to representatives of Melania Trump, who declined to comment.
Also Monday, Trump's agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, announced an end to Michelle Obama's healthy school lunches initiative. Jeva Lange
President Trump said he is "looking at" breaking up giant Wall Street banks during an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday. "I'm looking at that right now," Trump said. "There's some people that want to go back to the old system, right? So we're going to look at that."
The "old system" Trump refers to is the 1933 Depression-era Glass-Steagall law that required a separation of consumer lending and investment banking. The Republican platform also backs restoring the law, which was repealed in 1999 under former President Bill Clinton.
Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is a former banker for Goldman Sachs, has also called for a "21st century" Glass-Steagall.
"On the one hand, a revival of Glass-Steagall would fly in the face of Trump's push to accelerate the American economy by massively reducing regulation," writes CNN Money. "But Trump did bash big banks before the election, especially Goldman Sachs. Breaking up the banks would appeal to Trump's populist message of draining the swamp by uprooting the establishment." Jeva Lange