Jim DeMint ousted as Heritage Foundation president

The Heritage Foundation's board of trustees voted unanimously to give the conservative think tank's president, Jim DeMint, the boot.
In a statement released Tuesday, board chairman Thomas A. Sanders III said that a "comprehensive and independent" review of the entire organization was conducted by the board, and they determined "there were significant and worsening management issues that led to a breakdown of internal communications and cooperation. While the organization has seen many successes, Jim DeMint and a handful of his closest advisers failed to resolve these problems." The board asked for and received his resignation, Sanders said, and the group's founder, Ed Feulner, will serve as interim president and CEO until a successor is found.
DeMint was a senator from South Carolina when he abruptly resigned four years ago to become president of the Heritage Foundation. Last week, reports began to circulate that he was on the chopping block, with Politico interviewing several people within the organization who thought DeMint "made the think tank too bombastic and political — to the detriment of its research and scholarly aims." They also said there was the "sense that he's made the institution too much about himself." Catherine Garcia
Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, is expected to testify before Congress on Monday that she alerted White House counsel Don McGahn about Michael Flynn's contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States and how this alarmed her, people close to Yates told The Associated Press Tuesday.
Flynn was President Trump's national security adviser, and spoke with Sergey Kislyak between the election and the inauguration. On Jan. 26, Yates told McGahn about discrepancies she saw between statements the administration was making on Flynn's communications with Kislyak and what actually happened, people close to Yates said. A few weeks later, Flynn was fired, after the White House said he misled the administration about his contacts with Kislyak. White House officials have previously said Yates was just giving them a "heads-up" about these interactions, AP reports. Catherine Garcia
Nearly two years after being denied a marriage license by Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis, a gay couple has finally won court approval to move forward with a lawsuit. On Tuesday, a federal appeals court reversed a lower court's ruling, granting the couple, David Ermold and David Moore, the right to sue Davis for damages.
In an incident captured in a video that went viral, Davis, citing her religious beliefs, refused the couple a marriage license despite the Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. The couple's case was originally tossed out by a lower court in August because of a state law excusing county clerks like Davis from signing same-sex marriage licenses, and because Davis' office did eventually grant the couple a marriage license.
However, the court ruled Tuesday that the lower court incorrectly characterized the case as "simply contesting the 'no marriage licenses' policy," when in fact the couple "only sought damages." "The next step will be to go to discovery and go to trial, where I am confident we will obtain a judgment against Davis," said Michael Gartland, a lawyer for the couple. Becca Stanek
Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to using excessive force in the fatal shooting of Walter Scott, an unarmed black man. In exchange for his plea, Slager, who shot and killed Scott in April 2015 as Scott was running away from him after a routine traffic stop, will not face state murder charges.
Slager was fired from the force after video surfaced that showed him fatally shooting Scott in the back multiple times. He had pulled Scott over due to a broken taillight.
Slager's charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison, but The New York Times noted that "under federal sentencing guidelines, he will most likely serve far less time." Becca Stanek
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is having none of President Trump's proposal for Republicans to end the Senate's legislative filibuster. After Trump in a Tuesday morning tweet suggested eliminating the filibuster in favor of letting legislation pass by a simple majority, McConnell outright told reporters later Tuesday that "will not happen."
Trump's push came on the heels of the recently negotiated budget proposal. Trump said the reason the bill was a compromise is that Republicans need "60 votes in the Senate, which are not there!" McConnell explained during his weekly press conference Tuesday that eliminating the 60-vote threshold required to end debate on legislation would "fundamentally change" the way the Senate has worked "for a very long time." "There is an overwhelming majority ... not interested in changing the way the Senate operates," McConnell said.
Politico noted that last month, 61 senators sent McConnell a letter pushing for the filibuster to stay in place. McConnell has previously vowed to keep the legislative filibuster in place "for as long as he was majority leader," The Hill reported.
Looks like Trump might have to resort to his other proposal in his Tuesday morning tweet, which is to "elect more Republican senators in 2018." Becca Stanek
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer unexpectedly peaced out of his own press conference Tuesday after the press grilled the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney.
Spicer did not answer reporters' questions about pressing international issues such as tensions with North Korea or the details of President Trump's phone call Tuesday afternoon with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As might be expected, the press was exceedingly unhappy with the development. Listen to them whine "Seannnnnn" at Spicer's departing back below. Jeva Lange
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney took the podium at Tuesday's press briefing to blast Democrats for pushing back on President Trump's "tremendous" budget proposal. "They wanted a shutdown," Mulvaney said of Democrats. "We know that. They were desperate to make this administration look like we couldn't function, like we couldn't govern."
Despite Democrats' bad behavior, Mulvaney claimed Trump "out-negotiated" them anyway. Mulvaney insisted the bill that Congress agreed on late Sunday to fund the government through September contains no "new money" for Puerto Rico, no renewable energy subsidies, and no "ObamaCare bailout money," all of which Democrats wanted. Unlike the Democrats, Mulvaney said Trump "delivered on his promises and got his priorities funded," including more money for defense, border security, and school choice. The bill does not include funding for a new border wall, among other priorities Trump had promised.
When pushed by reporters on why — if Democrats were the ones who wanted the shutdown — Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that the country "needs a good 'shutdown' in September," Mulvaney dismissed the tweet as venting. Mulvaney suggested that Trump is "frustrated" with Democrats who "went out there to spike the football and make him look bad."
Mulvaney warned that if Democrats "aren't going to behave any better" come September, when the funding bill expires, then a shutdown just might be "inevitable." Catch a snippet of Mulvaney's impassioned remarks below. Becca Stanek
Hillary Clinton takes 'absolute personal responsibility' for losing the election, then blames James Comey
It has been six months since Hillary Clinton lost the election to Donald Trump, and people are still trying to figure out what happened — including Clinton herself. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Clinton seemed to wobble between taking personal responsibility and blaming exterior forces. "Of course I take absolute personal responsibility. I was the candidate. I was the person on the ballot," she said, before turning around to add: "I was on the way to winning before a combination of [James] Comey's letter on Oct. 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people inclined to vote for me but got scared off."
Clinton concluded: "Did we make mistakes? Of course we did. Did I make mistakes? Oh my gosh, yes, you'll read my confession and my request for absolution. But the reason why I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days."
Watch the dizzying response below. Jeva Lange
