Budget director Mick Mulvaney says Republicans are so 'close' on health care that he'd 'probably go to the floor' if he were speaker
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is very confident that Republicans are "really, really close" to securing enough votes to pass their health-care bill. So confident, in fact, that if he were in House Speaker Paul Ryan's shoes, he'd bring the American Health Care Act to the floor right about now. "If I were the speaker of the House, and I'm not — and by the way I'm thankful that I'm not, it's a miserable job — I'd probably go to the floor because it's just that close," Mulvaney said during an interview Wednesday morning on Fox & Friends.
"You would go to the floor for a vote?" host Brian Kilmeade responded. "Oh, yeah," Mulvaney said.
Republicans have yet to secure enough votes to pass the bill, but Mulvaney predicted a "breakthrough" Wednesday morning with waffling moderate Republicans who are concerned about the bill's lack of protections for people with pre-existing conditions. He also said a vote could happen "as early as Saturday." Right now, there is no vote scheduled and Congress is slated to go on an 11-day break beginning late Thursday.
The bill won't pass if Republicans lose 22 votes. As it stands, 21 Republicans are leaning towards voting against the bill, and 22 members remain undecided.
Watch Mulvaney's full interview below. The health-care discussion starts around the 5:50 mark. Becca Stanek
You shouldn't have to compromise your daily cardio routine because you're busy #resisting President Trump. Or, at least that seems to be the rational behind an "anti-Trump aerobics" class that was recently taught in San Francisco as part of the Bay Area's 100 Days Action series.
Mother Jones described the scene:
[Margaret] McCarthy, a performance artist, and Liat Berdugo, an artist, writer, and assistant professor at the University of San Francisco, led the attendees in an uproarious routine involving Democratic-blue sweatbands, Trumpian red ties, and rhythmic slogans.
"Don't buy Ivanka's shoes!" McCarthy called out, marching to the beat. "Don't buy Ivanka's shoes!" the participants echoed.
"F--- Mar-a-Lago!" she continued, swinging a tie like a golf club. "F--- Mar-a-Lago!" they mimicked.
"Don't read his tweets," Berdugo said in hushed voice, using the tie to shield her eyes.
Each new slogan ended with cheers and whoops. [Mother Jones]
Watch some of the workout below. Jeva Lange
FBI Director James Comey will face the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for questioning about his leadership on investigations into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and Russia's interference in last year's presidential election. The New York Times noted this will be the first time Comey has "publicly discussed his role in the Clinton investigation."
Comey has faced criticism for sending a letter to Congress just two weeks before Election Day announcing the FBI had found emails that might be relevant to the Clinton investigation; the emails did not end up changing any conclusions. Clinton on Tuesday said she believes Comey's letter "scared off" potential supporters, contributing to her election loss. Becca Stanek
Hulu launched its $40-per-month television streaming service Wednesday, offering subscribers more than 50 live TV channels as well as access to its streaming catalog.
Hulu enters a crowded market for cord-cutters, competing against Google's YouTube TV, AT&T's Direct TV Now, Dish Network's Sling TV, and Playstation Vue, but Popular Science writes that for its price, Hulu "seems like the best option — at least on paper — for users looking to 'cut the cord' on cable and replace it with a single digital subscription." Hulu TV subscribers can watch channels including CNN, ESPN, TNT, and TBS and store up to 50 hours of DVR content for free.
At launch, Hulu TV is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Chromecast, and Xbox One with Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung smart TV compatibility coming soon. Read more about how Hulu's service stacks up against others at Popular Science. Jeva Lange
Opinion of the United States has dropped among young adults in the Middle East and North Africa, the 2017 Arab Youth Survey has found. Polling men and women between the ages of 18 and 24 in 16 different Arab countries, the survey found that 49 percent of respondents believe the U.S. is "somewhat of an enemy" or a "strong enemy" of their country.
"A majority in eight countries said that the U.S. is an enemy — double the number of countries where a majority of respondents said so in 2016," BuzzFeed News reports.
Apparently, a lot of the swing comes down to President Trump. While former President George W. Bush was not well-liked in the Middle East, having been viewed favorably by 19 percent of the young adults, Trump is even more disliked, earning an approval rating of just 11 percent. Seventy percent of respondents said Trump is "anti-Muslim" and 49 percent believe his travel ban makes it easier for terrorist groups to recruit and radicalize young Muslims.
As a result, young Arabs consider Russia to be the Arab world's closest non-Arab ally now, rather than America. By comparison, in 2016 just 9 percent of respondents said Russia was their country's top ally, while 21 percent said so this year. Just 17 percent answered the United States in 2017, down from 25 percent last year.
The researchers conducted 3,500 face-to-face interviews with youth in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen; Syria was excluded due to the war. The gender divide was fifty-fifty and the margin of error is plus or minus 1.65 percent. Explore the full results here. Jeva Lange
Former House Intelligence chair says Russia's meddling was so 'wildly successful' it's still shaping 'legislative process today'
Russia's meddling has extended far beyond the 2016 presidential election, former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) warned Tuesday evening at a panel hosted by Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. In fact, Rogers argued, Russia's interference was so "wildly successful" that it's still shaping Washington discourse — months and months after Election Day.
"Their purpose was to sow discontent and mistrust in our elections, they wanted us to be at each others' throat when it was over," Rogers said, noting the wave of cyberattacks on Democratic political groups and the spread of false information via social media. "It's influencing, I would say, legislative process today."
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who was also a panel discussion participant, agreed that Russia's efforts were a "huge success." "This is the most assertive, most aggressive, and most directly impactful of any engagement that they have had in our elections," Clapper said.
Clapper will testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russia's election meddling and whether President Trump's associates may have played a hand in it. Trump has maintained that Russian interference did not boost his chances of winning the White House. Becca Stanek
The Hotel California in Baja California, Mexico, might be a lovely place, but it is not the one referenced by the Eagles' 1976 title track of the same name. As a result, the band is suing the hotel for "actively [encouraging]" guests to believe it is the inescapable residence referenced in "Hotel California," the BBC reports.
Online reviews of the 11-room Mexican hotel complain that guests are misled into believing they are visiting the inspiration for Eagles' song. "This is not the hotel they are singing about [and] once you enter the hotel, you can read the pamphlets with the history of the hotel and they will tell you the same thing," one reviewer wrote. Another complained: "The association often made between this hotel and Eagles song of that name is not supported in fact, only implied."
While the hotel was originally named the Hotel California in 1950 when it opened, its name was changed several times before a Canadian couple restored it in 2001 when they assumed ownership. The hotel pictured on the cover of the Eagles' album is the Beverly Hills Hotel, and the band claims the song is not about any specific place. Jeva Lange
Democrats see a certain advantage to House Republicans successfully voting to repeal ObamaCare and it has nothing to do with any fondness for the proposed replacement, Politico reports. Instead, certain Democrats believe there is an opportunity to take back the House in the 2018 midterms if House Republicans pass their controversial bill, just as Republicans managed to do in 2010 when they channeled national anti-ObamaCare sentiment.
"I think there will be a political price to pay at the ballot box in 2018," observed Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.).
Politico breaks it down:
Democrats don't actually want the law repealed. Under their dream scenario, House GOP leaders would muscle through their controversial health-care bill only to watch it die a long, painful death in the Senate, where it has already received a lukewarm reception from Republicans. ObamaCare would stay intact while the House Republicans who voted to gut the law have a big shiny target on their back heading into the 2018 midterms. [Politico]
Many ObamaCare provisions are popular with both parties, such as federal requirements for customers with pre-existing conditions, and advertisements skewering Republicans for dropping such protections are already hitting the airwaves. "The attack ads write themselves, Democrats argue. And they are betting the House on it," Politico writes. Jeva Lange