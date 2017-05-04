The White House just claimed its health-care bill is 'impossible to score.' The CBO is expected to score it as early as next week.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders claimed Thursday that the real reason the American Health Care Act wasn't scored by the Congressional Budget Office ahead of the House vote is because it is "impossible to score." "Even if they were to score it, it's impossible to score a lot of the things that will go into this," Sanders said, just as the House convened to vote on the scoreless bill.
Sanders noted that "even if it was to be scored" — which it will be, as early as next week — it would be "'impossible to predict how that might actually affect the impact' of provisions in the legislation," The Washington Examiner reported.
The New York Times' Glenn Thrush tweeted he'd "never heard this before," pointing out the very point of the CBO's existence is "to score complex legislation." Becca Stanek
As it became clear that House Republicans had successfully passed an ObamaCare replacement, Democrats waved goodbye to their colleagues across the aisle, an apparent expression of confidence that they would be winning back a few seats in 2018.
As it turns out, many House Republicans in districts won by Hillary Clinton in the election voted "yes" on the health-care bill, NBC's Bradd Jaffy reports — a whole 14 out of 23. In competitive 2018 districts, 25 out of 35 Republicans voted a confident "yes" on the bill.
—14 of 23 House Republicans in districts won by Hillary voted ‘yes’ on health bill
—25 of 35 House GOP in competitive districts voted ‘yes’ pic.twitter.com/8qNG5maP9X
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 4, 2017
The American Health Care Act still has to make it through a Senate battleground before it ever becomes a law, but House Republicans don't seem to sense any trouble ahead. They're at the White House celebration right now, drinking Bud Light. Jeva Lange
Rudy Sulgan/Corbis
House Republicans successfully passed the American Health Care Act on Thursday, but the bill is still a long way from becoming a law. Now all eyes turn to the Senate, where the GOP can't afford to lose more than two votes.
Many Republicans are already voicing concerns. "Don't know what it's in it," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Thursday, joking: "Waiting to see if it's a boy or a girl."
There are several major minefields that will have to be navigated, not least of which is Medicaid. "The American Health Care Act, as currently constructed, phases out the expansion of Medicaid and changes the funding for the whole program by introducing a spending cap based on the number of people enrolled," Vox writes. "Combined, those changes are expected to cut Medicaid spending by more than $800 billion over the next 10 years and lead to 14 million fewer people being covered by the program."
A spokesman for Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is already working "to ensure that those in the Medicaid expansion population who are receiving health care, and especially treatment for opioids, continue to have good treatment options after any reform proposal would take effect," Axios reports. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has additionally expressed concern about "how people with preexisting conditions would be treated under the bill."
Axios describes Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) as a "wild card" vote, while a skeptical Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) said, "I expect the Senate to do something different. I don't expect we'll vote on the House bill as it is. I expect we will put forward our alternative."
Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist West Virginia Democrat, warned his colleagues that a bipartisan compromise is the only possible solution. "I said, 'Mr. President, 172,000 West Virginians got insurance for the first time,'" Manchin told Politico. "They've got something they never had before. They don't know how they got it, they don't know who gave it to them, they don't know the Democrats, nothing about, 'It's ObamaCare.' They don't know any of that. All they know is they've got it."
"And you know what?" Manchin added. "They voted for you, Mr. President. They're going to know who took it away from them." Jeva Lange
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy dodges when asked if he's confident the health-care bill will pass the Senate
Moments after the House narrowly passed the GOP's health-care bill Thursday in a 217-213 vote, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declined to give a straight answer on whether he thought the bill would actually make it through the Senate. When asked in an interview with CNN if he's "confident" the bill will pass its next big test, McCarthy dodged, instead listing a few other things he's confident about.
"I'm confident that we just made a vote to make sure we're going to lower premiums, give people greater choice, and stop this death spiral that's going forward," McCarthy said. He said now that the House has "moved" the bill, the Senate can go ahead and make its adjustments. "We'll solve this once and for all," McCarthy vowed.
If Republican Sen. Rob Portman's (Ohio) feelings about the bill are any indication, McCarthy might've had good reason to dodge. Portman said he's "already made clear" that he doesn't "support the House bill as currently constructed." The bill needs 51 votes to pass the Senate; there are 52 Republicans in the upper chamber.
Watch McCarthy respond to the question below. Becca Stanek
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy does not say if he is confident the Senate will pass the bill https://t.co/2jTwHy6QKb
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 4, 2017
House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act in a tight vote Thursday, sending the GOP health-care bill on to the Senate. The bill earned 217 affirmative votes — all from Republicans — just over the bare minimum required to pass the lower chamber.
The AHCA had been criticized for its restrictions on coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Recent amendments to the bill enable states to waive the requirement for insurers to charge the same premiums for similarly aged individuals regardless of health status, which could send costs skyrocketing for sick individuals. A deal struck Wednesday allotted $8 billion over five years to supplement coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions, but because the Congressional Budget Office has yet to score the bill, it is unclear whether that is sufficient funding to fill the coverage gap.
As victorious Republican Congress members were leaving the chamber after Thursday's vote, they were confronted with protesters:
Protesters chant “Shame! Shame! Shame!” as Republicans board buses to go celebrate health care bill with Trump at the White House pic.twitter.com/iURmE9hHQ0
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 4, 2017
The House Republican members were on their way to a beer-stocked celebration party at the White House. With Thursday's passage, the bill moves on to the Senate, where it is expected to face a steep uphill battle. Kimberly Alters
As the tally in the House tipped to the 217 "yes" votes necessary to pass the Republican health-care bill, Democrats broke out singing "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."
Democrats can be heard singing "nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye" https://t.co/w5TFbNY6i7
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 4, 2017
Democrats also waved their hands at Republicans, apparently confident that their colleagues will lose their seats in 2018 for passing the controversial health-care bill.
The House has a long tradition of singing "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye," as it turns out. Talking Points Memo writes:
[Thursday's singing] is both an homage and a literal repetition of what Republicans did when the Clinton tax bill passed in the House in 1993. Same singing, same song. The bill paved the way for budget balancing over the course of the decade and (more arguably) played a role in creating the prosperity of that decade. It also came little more than a year before Democratic majorities in both houses were annihilated in the 1994 midterm. [Talking Points Memo]
In the meantime, Republicans have their own gloating to do — they are off to enjoy Bud Light at the White House. Jeva Lange
On Thursday, the House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act, 217-213. Every Democrat voted against the GOP health-care bill, as did 20 Republicans. The 217 affirmative Republican votes was just above the bare minimum amount of votes that could pass the bill.
The AHCA passed after a lengthy struggle by Republican leadership to win over moderates who were concerned the bill threatened coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, while hardline conservatives worried the bill didn't go far enough to repeal ObamaCare. Republicans initially tried to put the bill to a floor vote in March, but it was pulled by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) after it became clear it would not pass.
The bill will now move to the Senate, where it is expected to face a steep uphill battle. Becca Stanek
In a unanimous vote on the House floor Thursday, all members of Congress agreed they should not be exempt from their own health-care bill. The House is voting Thursday on the GOP health-care alternative to ObamaCare, the American Health Care Act.
The AHCA has been criticized for enabling insurers to charge more for coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. The loophole exempting members of Congress from being subject to the restrictions of the AHCA was discovered last week by Vox. You can read more about it here. Kimberly Alters