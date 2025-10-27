Political cartoons for October 27

Monday's political cartoons include improving national monuments, the NBA gambling scandal, and the AI energy vampire

This political cartoon depicts the the Statue of Liberty as a giant golden woman with comically oversized, rounded breasts. A woman turns to a man looking at the statue and says, &amp;ldquo;I hope he&amp;rsquo;s done &amp;lsquo;improving&amp;rsquo; our national monuments.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Full-Court Press&amp;rdquo; and depicts a giant gavel labeled &amp;ldquo;Gambling Scandal&amp;rdquo; coming down hard on a basketball court and an NBA player, who then drops the basketball.

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon takes place on Halloween on the front step of a house. The trick-or-treater is a giant adult vampire labeled &amp;ldquo;Data Centers.&amp;rdquo; The homeowners are a man and a woman. The man says, &amp;ldquo;He says he&amp;rsquo;s going to suck up all our electricity and make our rates go through the roof!&amp;rdquo; The woman, who wears an apron labeled &amp;ldquo;Rate Payers&amp;rdquo; responds, Now that&amp;rsquo;s scary!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows a man and a woman walking past a construction fence that blocks the White House. Wrecking balls are visible. A sign on the fence reads, &amp;ldquo;New East Wing courtesy of: Amazon, Google, Comcast, Apple, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Lockheed Martin, Caterpillar, Union Pacific.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;The People&amp;rsquo;s House.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;playing chicken.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a car with a license plate labeled &amp;ldquo;DEMS&amp;rdquo; about to crash into a cliff labeled &amp;ldquo;Government shutdown.&amp;rdquo; The driver says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t worry, they&amp;rsquo;ll blink first.&amp;rdquo; The passenger says, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s a wall.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon depicts two young trick-or-treaters dressed as a witch and a goblin. They look into their empty candy bags and the witch says, &amp;ldquo;One M&amp;amp;M?!? So, this is what a bad economy looks like.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon depicts a donkey figure standing next to a defaced statue. The statue&#039;s legs are broken off at the ankles, and the pedestal is covered in graffiti with words like &amp;quot;FREE PALESTINE,&amp;quot; &amp;quot;FASCIST,&amp;quot; &amp;quot;RACIST,&amp;quot; &amp;quot;BLM,&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;WHITE SUPREMACIST.&amp;quot; The donkey holds a spray paint can and is pointing toward the right while saying, &amp;quot;Trump&#039;s ballroom construction is proof of his total disregard for history.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man and a woman are relaxing on a couch in a living room. The man eats Halloween candy and says, &amp;quot;It&#039;s Halloween! Should we watch a horror movie or something?&amp;quot; The woman, reclining with her feet up and a wine glass in her hand, replies, &amp;quot;Or we could just watch the news.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon titled &amp;quot;BASKETBALL TIPOFF&amp;quot; depicts four men dressed like stereotypical gangsters in the crowd at an NBA game. One of the men wears a fedora and whispers to another, &amp;quot;He&#039;s taking a dive in the next quarter.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is drawn like a horror movie poster and is titled &amp;ldquo;Reaganstein.&amp;rdquo; A Frankenstein&amp;rsquo;s monster that resembles a zombie Ronald Reagan has escaped from its chains. Donald Trump is on the floor, his head opened and his brain missing. Reagan says, &amp;ldquo;I am tariff man&amp;rdquo; while a group of three mad scientists in lab coats say, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s alive! What kind of monster have we created?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

