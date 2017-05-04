Reince Priebus tries to make a funny sportsball reference, falls on his face

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus made his very own sportsball metaphor Thursday after House Republicans successfully passed their health-care bill:

.@Reince exiting gop cloakroom tells me: "The president stepped up and helped punt the ball into the end zone." — Molly Hooper (@mollyhooper) May 4, 2017

It is probably safe to say that Priebus did not mean to imply that the Democrats took a touchback and now have the ball in their possession on the 25-yard line.

Anyway, A for effort Priebus, but in the future there is no need to try to get fancy: Trump ran the ball into the end zone. That is what you call a "touchdown." Jeva Lange