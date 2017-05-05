Trevor Noah searches for anybody who actually likes the Republican health-care bill

House Republicans passed their American Health Care Act in a squeaker on Thursday, popped open some Bud Lights, and headed over to the White House for a celebration with President Trump, who marveled that he was president. "Even Donald Trump can't believe he's president," Trevor Noah said on Thursday night's Daily Show. "I guess he does relate to the American people after all." The GOP passed the bill without knowing what it says, what it will cost, or what it will do — "hell, your baby could have to do its own C-section from the inside, you don't know!" Noah said.
Clearly, "Republicans cared less about the bill's quality than the optics of getting a bill passed," he said. "And we know that they didn't like this bill, because they kept on telling us." He proved it, finishing with a clip of Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). "Oh, something we can live with?" Noah repeated. "That's a particularly poor choice of words. Right now there's someone with cancer watching that going, 'Who the f— is we?' Because the big difference between the bill the House passed today and the one that failed six weeks ago is that this one is even worse for people who are most vulnerable."
Republicans will tell you that they have people with pre-existing conditions covered with the high-risk pools — "which sound less like an insurance plan and more like something you'd find in Charlie Sheen's backyard," Noah quipped — but there's one problem with their promise: Math. "I'm just going to put it out there: If you're short $192 billion, just say you don't have the money," he said. "You can't be 'short' the GDP of Greece."
So House Republicans and people with pre-existing conditions don't like the bill, Democrats hate it, and all the major medical and elderly advocacy groups came out against the bill. "You know, there are many people who are going to be mad about what happened today," Noah said. "And one group that should be more pissed off than any other is Trump voters. Because we all remember what we heard from Trump during the campaign." If you forgot, he was happy to remind you. And he ended on one thing he and Trump do (kind of) agree on. Watch below. Peter Weber
Vice President Mike Pence told revelers at a Cinco de Mayo celebration Thursday that President Trump has made "the Latino community a priority" and "always will."
"We are, as the saying goes, with a few exceptions, a nation of immigrants, and that's as true today as it was at the hour of America's birth," Pence said, before launching into a story about his own Irish immigrant grandfather. Later, he said that "economically, culturally, in our churches, our towns and cities across this country, the truth is that Mexican Americans and Hispanic Americas as a whole make a difference in America every single day. And that really is what we celebrate in Cinco de Mayo."
Cinco de Mayo is a day to commemorate Mexico's triumph over French forces in 1862's Battle of Puebla, and Trump marked last year's holiday with a tweet that plugged Trump Tower's taco bowls ("the best") and attempted some flattery ("I love Hispanics!"). During his campaign, Trump famously said Mexico was sending "rapists" and criminals to the U.S., vowed to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border that Mexico would eventually pay for, insulted a judge of Mexican heritage, and had Univision journalist Jorge Ramos removed from a press conference after daring to ask him a question. The drama didn't end with the inauguration; once Trump was in the White House, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled his February trip to Washington because of the proposed wall. Catherine Garcia
Video footage from 2009 is coming back to haunt House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), and Seth Meyers was only too happy to share it on Thursday's Late Night.
Back when it was ObamaCare that was being voted on, Ryan shouted from the rooftops that the bill was being pushed through too quickly, it wasn't bipartisan, and it was "less about health-care policy and more about ideology." Funny story — that's exactly what's happening with the GOP's American Health Care Act today, Meyers said, with Ryan engaging in all of the things he called Democrats out for doing eight years ago. This revised bill has had no public hearings, studies, or a Congressional Budget Office score, and somehow manages to be more unpopular than the Republicans' previous bill. "To get the bill passed today, Republicans added new things that made it even worse," Meyers said. "They basically took an oatmeal raisin cookie and added cilantro."
The CBO found that the first bill would raise premiums for older, poor Americans while giving the wealthiest a huge tax cut, and Meyers believes President Trump "won't be able to hide from the ramifications." After mocking Republicans for acting "absolutely giddy" at a quickly arranged event celebrating step one of a much-larger operation, Meyers had a warning. "Everything that Paul Ryan claimed to hate about the ObamaCare process in 2009, he's doing now," he said. "Republicans are lying through their teeth about the impact of the bill on premiums and pre-existing conditions, and hoping no one will catch them because there's no CBO score, and until last night, there was no text. Americans are being conned, and there will be consequences for the people doing the conning." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
GOP ex-congressman explains why House Republicans probably won't be punished for their health-care vote
On Thursday, House Republicans passed a deeply unpopular health-care bill that will affect all Americans and one-sixth of the U.S. economy, while Democrats taunted them with the Steam song "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" — as you probably already knew if you were watching cable news on Thursday:
Nah pic.twitter.com/aZtLwstP6j
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 4, 2017
Democrats are working off the assumption that since they lost big in the 2010 midterms after passing the Affordable Care Act — Nate Silver runs through how much ObamaCare hurt them — Republicans put their majority at risk on Thursday, with a special eye toward the yes votes from 46 House Republicans in districts that Hillary Clinton or President Obama won at least once since 2008, and more specifically the 14 in districts Clinton won in November. GOP strategist Tom Davis, a former Virginia congressman and ex-chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, disagrees with that political assessment.
Generally, Davis told The Atlantic that as unpopular as the American Health Care Act is nationally, including among swing voters, House Republicans faced a higher electoral risk from opposing it, since "the Democratic base is going to be spiked no matter what" and "a dispirited base going into the midterms" is more dangerous for Republicans than losing independents.
More specifically, the House Republicans in districts Clinton won are insulated because they tend to be "higher-income suburban districts" where President Trump is unpopular but so is ObamaCare, Davis argued. "You're not taking their stuff away, they are not the people who are getting punished" under the GOP plan, he said. And the House Republicans representing lower-income and rural Trump voters will be protected by cultural issues and Trump's nationalist bent. Unsurprisingly, Democratic strategists disagree with Davis. You can read their counterargument at The Atlantic. Peter Weber
The U.S. Department of Justice is in the early stages of investigating Uber and the company's use of secret software that drivers used to detect authorities in areas where the ride-hailing service was not authorized to operate, people with knowledge of the inquiry told Reuters Thursday.
In March, The New York Times reported that Uber used software, dubbed "Greyball," in areas where they were either banned or restricted, like Portland, Oregon; last week, transportation officials in Portland reported that the software allowed Uber drivers to evade 16 Portland Bureau of Transportation officials in December 2014. The company said Greyball was used at the time because the company was "deeply concerned that its driver-partners would be penalized financially" for their unauthorized driving. An Uber spokesman and the Justice Department would not comment to Reuters. Catherine Garcia
U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten ruled on Thursday that Georgia violated federal law by cutting off new voter registrations well before the June 20 runoff election in the 6th congressional district, and ordered state officials to reopen voter registration through May 21.
The suburban Atlanta district is in the spotlight due to a runoff election that many observers view as a way to measure President Trump's influence. In April, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel were the top two candidates in the special election to replace Tom Price, now the secretary of health and human services. Batten ruled that Georgia violated federal law by setting the registration deadline as March 20, 30 days before the first round of voting, and now any district resident registered by May 21 can cast their ballot in the runoff election. This applies only to the June runoff election, Batten ruled, and the state does not have to publicize this order. The lawsuit was filed by several civil rights advocacy groups.
Handel's campaign is not happy with the ruling, with spokeswoman Kate Constantini calling the lawsuit a "partisan attempt to change the rules for a nakedly partisan outcome." Ossoff told The Associated Press he is encouraging "all eligible voters to ensure that they are registered and make their voices heard on June 20 and in all elections, regardless of their party or political persuasion." Catherine Garcia
After touting the American Health Care Act on Thursday night, President Trump raved to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about Australia's health care — much to the delight of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Trump: Australia has better health care than U.S. (they have universal health care)
Watch the reaction from @BernieSanders to @chrislhayes pic.twitter.com/zYF8NsGKF0
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 5, 2017
During their meeting in New York City, Trump called the AHCA, which narrowly passed in the House earlier in the day, a "very good bill right now," and claimed that "premiums are gonna come down, very substantially" and so will deductibles. "Right now, ObamaCare is failing," Trump continued. "I shouldn't say that to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia, because you have better health care than we do."
Sanders got a hearty laugh from this, as Australia offers universal health care that they call Medicare, in addition to private insurance coverage, a system much closer to ObamaCare than the AHCA. "Oh, okay, alright, the president has just said it," Sanders told MSNBC's Chris Hayes. "That's great. Let us take a look at the Australian health-care system, and let's move." Sanders suggested Trump study how health care is handled in Canada and Europe, and then move the U.S. to a "Medicare-for-all system that does what every other major country on Earth does: guarantee health care to all people at a fraction of the cost per capita that we spend. Thank you, Mr. President, we'll quote you on the floor of the Senate." Sanders also called Trump's assertion that the AHCA lowers premiums and deductibles "preposterous" and "totally false," and predicted this bill will be "even more unpopular" than the one the GOP failed to vote on weeks ago. Catherine Garcia
When President Trump touched down in his native New York City on Thursday evening for his first visit since the inauguration, hundreds of protesters were waiting for him outside of the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum, where he was slated to give a speech.
Many carried signs, with phrases like "Not my president" and "Dump Trump," and there were also demonstrators near Trump Tower and a banner that read #NoTrumpNYC unfurled on a Staten Island Ferry. "As a lifelong New Yorker, I think there's something particularly appalling about Trump coming from this environment and just not representing New Yorkers in any way whatsoever," protester Lauren Rothman told the New York Daily News. "New York is an immigrant town. New York is a melting pot, and the policies that he represents don't represent New Yorkers. I think he should know that we don't like him and that he has no home here." Catherine Garcia