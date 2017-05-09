You can now explore a database of everyone Trump has talked with since becoming president

If you want to meet with President Trump, it help to be a white man, preferably an executive or a celebrity, according to a massive database of 1,685 individual interactions with the president published Tuesday by Politico.
The database is emphasized as "unauthorized" because the White House has refrained from publicly releasing its visitor logs. "To build a better, completely public visitor log, we compiled not just visits to the White House, but interactions that include in-person meetings with the president at Mar-a-Lago and other venues, appearances at events and documented phone calls with foreign leaders and other politicians," Politico writes.
Of 1,222 people Trump has interacted with since moving to Washington, 79 percent have been men and 80 percent have been white — and over 60 percent are white men. Additionally, 270 of the people Trump has met with are company executives, 250 are Republican politicians, 47 are foreign leaders, and 44 are celebrities, Politico reports.
Because the log also includes the number of meetings Trump is known to have had with each individual, it becomes fairly apparent who Trump is fond of and what his priorities are. For example, while Trump is known to have met with his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, 22 times since taking office, he's met with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson just four times. And while Trump has perhaps expectedly met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) many times, the log also reveals his less likely fondness for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who Trump has seen at the White House four times.
Explore the entire database here. Jeva Lange
After narrowly voting to approve the American Health Care Act last Thursday, House Republicans and their Democratic colleagues returned home to their districts for an 11-day break. While GOP leaders and the Trump administration are trying to beat back the narrative that their health-care bill would cost millions of Americans their health insurance and sharply raise prices for people with pre-existing conditions, some House Republicans faced more local versions of that battle back home. On Monday, the most high-profile AHCA clash was in Dubuque, Iowa, the home of Rep. Rod Blum (R).
On Monday afternoon, Blum sat down for an interview with reporter Josh Scheinblum of KCRG-TV Dubuque, but it didn't last long. When Scheinblum asked Blum why he was prescreening attendees to his four town halls this week, Blum explained he only wanted people to attend from his district, and when Scheinblum followed up with a question about out-of-district donors, Blum, 62, walked out.
republican congressman gets asked one follow up question, immediately walks out of interview https://t.co/g0czgiYRQ1 pic.twitter.com/N5YSmsG27d
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) May 9, 2017
Soon after that clip aired on local TV, Blum held his first town hall meeting in the gym of Dubuque Senior High School, and it was not a friendly crowd. Blum, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, fielded a lot of questions about the AHCA, which he voted for. He actually agreed with many constituents that the bill was rushed through and flawed, though his complaint was that it wouldn't kill off the Affordable Care Act comprehensively enough — he referred to the AHCA as TrumpCare several times, and also ObamaCare 2.0.
"The way Blum struggled Monday night to explain his vote — through the loud boos of rowdy, impolite, and infuriated constituents — is just a narrow sampling of the the growing concern and confusion caused by Republican plans to revamp the nation's health-care system," says Ed O'Keefe at The Washington Post. You can read more about Blum's town hall at The Washington Post and watch some footage of the waving red signs at KCRG-TV9. Peter Weber
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has chosen his team to write the Senate Republican version of the American Health Care Act, and senators will apparently scrap the House version and start over. "This process will not be quick or simple or easy," McConnell said Monday. But the group of 13 senators McConnell has tapped for the task — including himself and his top two deputies — has raised eyebrows because, among other things, it includes 13 men and no women.
Robert Pear at The New York Times suggests that McConnell, a shrewd tactician, chose to include only men, including far-right Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), "to placate the right." But his picks "may have inadvertently created a dangerous alliance," Pear adds, between Republicans who are more moderate on the health care, especially Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who came up with the "Jimmy Kimmel Test" for health-care legislation. If they band together, they just need one more Republican to effectively veto any bill — and between Medicaid and pre-existing conditions, there are AHCA skeptics in the Senate GOP caucus.
But it isn't just the homogeneity that has people talking; McConnell also left out several senators with potentially useful experience. Collins, for example, notes that she "spent five years in state government overseeing the Bureau of Insurance many years ago, and I think I can bring some experience to the debate that will be helpful." Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only black Republican in the Senate, owned one of the most successful Allstate insurance branches in South Carolina before running for Congress, Pear says.
And, of course, health care is an important topic for women as well as men, and the House AHCA would have some sticker shock for women in particular — if pregnancy were deemed a pre-existing condition, as allowed in the bill, a healthy 40-year-old woman could pay $17,060 more in premiums for her pregnancy, or up to 425 percent more than under ObamaCare, according to an analysis by the liberal Center for American Progress. The AHCA also bans federal funding for Planned Parenthood for at least one year, and prohibited federal tax credits to be used on any insurance plan to covers abortion. Michelle Wolf took an acerbic look at the GOP's all-male health-care panel on Monday's Daily Show, and you can hear her thoughts below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert had a boisterous crowd for Monday's Late Show, and he treated them to jokes about President Trump, crushed ambulances, conference calls, and Canadian alcohol. He kicked things off with his favorite subject. "Donald Trump continues to follow through on his promise to 'drain the swamp,' because it was announced on Friday that the White House has fired its chief usher," he said. "It took a while for her to leave the building, because there was no one available to show her the door."
The firing of Angella Reid — the first female usher and second African-American to hold the position — is kind of controversial, "because it's not a political position," Colbert said. "Reid is just the ninth chief usher since 1885. Back then, the chief usher was in charge of state dinners, and hedge-trimming Chester A. Arthur." Some noted historians are suggesting that Trump fired Reid because he thinks she might have been an Obama spy, but "even I think that's ridiculous," Colbert said. "I've seen pictures of this woman, and she doesn't look like an Obama spy." He showed a photo for effect.
Colbert touched on the GOP health-care legislating obliquely, playing an ad from Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello criticizing the House bill using an ambulance crusher. "Honestly, it seems like a waste of a perfectly good ambulance — until you realize, without health care, we won't need them anymore," Colbert said. "But this could backfire for Periello, because the real star of the ad is clearly the Model 10 Crusher. Yeah, it's an up-and-comer. It's huge, it's loud, it destroys everything in its way — it could be our next president."
He ended with some jokes about the Eagles suing the Hotel California, and a few worthwhile minutes recapping a hilariously disastrous conference call White House budget director Mick Mulvaney held with reporters. "This is unbelievable," Colbert said, laughing. "Still, anyone who works at an office can tell you, it is one of the most successful conference calls of all time." It's funny because it may be true. Peter Weber
FCC insists hackers, not John Oliver fans and net neutrality proponents, crashed the FCC website Monday
The first time late-night comedian John Oliver asked America's internet fans to flood the Federal Communications Commission website with comments in support of net neutrality, in 2014, they apparently did, and the FCC website quickly crashed from the traffic. Oliver renewed the call on Sunday night's Last Week Tonight, now that new FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is proposing to scale back the hard-fought net neutrality rules; Oliver even created a new site that directs you to the relevant FCC comment section. And sure enough, on Sunday night and early Monday, starting about half an hour after Last Week Tonight aired, the FCC's comment section was unreachable.
But that wasn't due to John Oliver fans, the FCC said Monday. "These were deliberate attempts by external actors to bombard the FCC's comment system with a high amount of traffic to our commercial cloud host," said FCC Chief Information Officer David Bray. "These actors were not attempting to file comments themselves; rather they made it difficult for legitimate commenters to access and file with the FCC."
Not everybody was convinced by the DDoS attack explanation. The timing was just too much of a coincidence, Fight for the Future campaign director Evan Greer told The Washington Post. "The FCC should immediately release its logs to an independent security analyst or major news outlet to verify exactly what happened last night."
In any case, the public comment section is back online, should you want to express your support or opposition to Pai's push to make net neutrality more of a voluntary proposition. And if you aren't quite sure what the fuss is about, you can watch (or rewatch) the (NSFW) John Oliver explainer below. Peter Weber
James Comey reportedly got some basic facts wrong in his Clinton email testimony, and the FBI is flummoxed
Last week, FBI Director James Comey testified before a Senate committee about his "painful" decision to publicly disclose that agents were looking at newly discovered Hillary Clinton emails on Oct. 28, just days before the presidential election. Clinton has said that she thinks Comey's letter to Congress, and the resulting heavy press coverage, was a significant contributor to her loss to President Trump, and some observers, like Nate Silver, find that credible.
Clinton's lead cratered after the Comey letter. https://t.co/PCnakB6EfP pic.twitter.com/gNuy2xVT1d
— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) May 3, 2017
Whether or not you believe Comey was right to publicly disclose an ongoing, very sensitive investigation about a presidential candidate right before the election — and Comey stands by his decision — he got some pretty significant details about what the FBI discovered wrong in his testimony last week, ProPublica reports, and the FBI is struggling to figure out how to fix his misstatements. "On Monday, the FBI was said to be preparing to correct the record by sending a letter to Congress later this week," ProPublica's Peter Elkind reported Monday night. "But that plan now appears on hold, with the bureau undecided about what to do."
In October, the FBI discovered a batch of Clinton emails on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, and Comey testified last week that Abedin's emails were "being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information," and that she "appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him, for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the Secretary of State." In fact, "two sources familiar with the matter — including one in law enforcement," told Elkind, Abedin forwarded only a handful of emails to Weiner, not the "hundreds of thousands" Comey said, and most of the other emails were probably stored on Weiner's laptop as a result of regular backups of Abedin's BlackBerry.
It's not clear if any of the emails Abedin forwarded to Weiner were among the 12 Comey said contained "classified" information, though none were marked classified at the time they were sent, Elkind says, and it's also unclear why Comey got his facts wrong. Comey re-closed the Clinton email investigation just before Election Day, saying agents had discovered nothing new and important. You can read more about the situation at ProPublica. Peter Weber
When he was in prison, Richard Gamarra vowed to turn his life around, and four years after his release, he has earned his bachelor's degree and is about to receive his master's from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.
Richard Gamarra’s is getting a Master's in redemption. @NYDailyNews @Columbia @ColumbiaMSPH @susanwatts3
Story: https://t.co/Jg2ZQi08Ve pic.twitter.com/t0PlbvOSzY
— Edgar Sandoval (@edjsandoval) May 8, 2017
"When there's a will, there's a way," he told the New York Daily News. "This is historic for me. It's very humbling. I won't believe it until I have that diploma in my hands." The 28-year-old from Flushing, Queens, gave in to peer pressure as a teenager, and joined the Latin Kings gang. After being convicted of assault and weapons charges at 19, he was sent to prison, where in 2011 he started taking a public health class taught by Columbia Prof. Robert Fullilove. "A couple of good students always stand out," Fullilove told the Daily News. "I told him, 'Come to Columbia. I'll make it happen.'"
Gamarra says he knew he wanted to change for his young daughter, Izabella, now 10, and after he was released from prison in November 2013, he enrolled at City University of New York, where he received his bachelor's in public health and health education in 2015. He said he was nervous and afraid he wouldn't be accepted by his peers in graduate school, but "education rehabilitated me. I said, 'I'm going to take it and I'm going to run with it.'" He plans on using his new degree to teach inmates and work to keep young people from entering the prison system. "I don't want my past to define me," he said. "I want to undo that stigma of being in prison. I know there are a lot of other Richards out there." Catherine Garcia
Jimmy Kimmel responds to the criticism over his health-care plea, grills a friendly GOP senator
Jimmy Kimmel is one of the least-political late-night TV hosts, which is maybe one reason why his emotional plea for covering pre-existing conditions a week ago set off a political firestorm. After he urged House Republicans to scrap their plan, "they realized that what is right is right, and I saved health insurance in the United States of America," Kimmel said, self-deprecatingly, on Monday night's Kimmel Live.
Kimmel thanked all the people who donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and sent him and his family kind wishes, but, "and I know this is going to shock you, there were also some not-so-nice things people said online about me," he said. He pointed to a headline in the New York Post, "Jimmy Kimmel's obscene lies about kids and medical care," and another "from something called The Washington Times — I don't think it's a real newspaper," titled "Shut up Jimmy Kimmel, you elitist creep." "I cannot count the number of times I've been called an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist creep this week," Kimmel said, appreciatively, explaining that when he was growing up without much money, "my dream was to become an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist, and I guess it came true."
"And I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care — it was insensitive, it was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me," Kimmel deadpanned. "There are some very sick and sad people out there." He mentioned two: Newt Gingrich, whom he savaged over his comments on children in hospitals and late-night comedy, and Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho), who said nobody dies because of lack of health care. But he found one Republican whose views he found more simpatico: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who came up with a "Jimmy Kimmel Test" for health-care legislation.
Cassidy appeared via satellite, and Kimmel asked some pretty good questions. "Since I am Jimmy Kimmel, I would like to make a suggestion as to what the Jimmy Kimmel Test should be," Kimmel said: "No family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can't afford it." Cassidy said Kimmel is "on the right track," but "we've got to be able to pay for it, and that's the challenge." Kimmel had a suggestion: "Don't give a huge tax cut to millionaires like me and instead leave it how it is." Watch below. Peter Weber