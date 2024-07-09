Biden saw neurologist during physicals

Following his bad debate performance, many are asking questions about the president's brain

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden leave presidential helicopter
Visitor logs show that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist, visited the White House eight times since July 2023
President Joe Biden has seen a neurologist three times during his presidency, but not "outside of his annual physical," presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter the White House released Monday night.

