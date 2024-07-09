Biden saw neurologist during physicals

What next?

President Joe Biden has seen a neurologist three times during his presidency, but not "outside of his annual physical," presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter the White House released Monday night.

Who said what

Visitor logs show that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a longtime neurologist at Walter Reed who has researched Parkinson's disease, visited the White House eight times since July 2023. Weekend reports about those visits, in the aftermath of Biden's bad debate performance, prompted aggressive questioning about the president's health during Monday's White House press briefing.



O'Connor said Cannard's most recent "extremely detailed neurological exam" of Biden in January showed no findings consistent with a "stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's," or any other cerebellar or central neurological disorders. He said Cannard, the on-call White House neurologist since 2012, mostly visits the building to care for staff, not the president.



Cannard visited the White House more than a dozen times during the Obama and Trump administrations, The Associated Press said. "As the unit's neurology consultant, Cannard often administered Botox shots to treat migraines, particularly to high-level Trump officials," The Washington Post said.

The White House said there has been "no reason to conduct further examination" since Biden's annual check-up in February, The New York Times said.