Biden saw neurologist during physicals
Following his bad debate performance, many are asking questions about the president's brain
What next?
President Joe Biden has seen a neurologist three times during his presidency, but not "outside of his annual physical," presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter the White House released Monday night.
Who said what
Visitor logs show that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a longtime neurologist at Walter Reed who has researched Parkinson's disease, visited the White House eight times since July 2023. Weekend reports about those visits, in the aftermath of Biden's bad debate performance, prompted aggressive questioning about the president's health during Monday's White House press briefing.
O'Connor said Cannard's most recent "extremely detailed neurological exam" of Biden in January showed no findings consistent with a "stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's," or any other cerebellar or central neurological disorders. He said Cannard, the on-call White House neurologist since 2012, mostly visits the building to care for staff, not the president.
Cannard visited the White House more than a dozen times during the Obama and Trump administrations, The Associated Press said. "As the unit's neurology consultant, Cannard often administered Botox shots to treat migraines, particularly to high-level Trump officials," The Washington Post said.
What next?
The White House said there has been "no reason to conduct further examination" since Biden's annual check-up in February, The New York Times said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Beryl kills 4, knocks out power to 2.7M in Texas
Speed Read Millions now face sweltering heat without air conditioning
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Russia bombs Kyiv children's hospital
Speed Reads The daytime barrage interrupted heart surgeries and killed at least 40 people
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - July 9, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - informed voters, excuses excuses, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Russia bombs Kyiv children's hospital
Speed Reads The daytime barrage interrupted heart surgeries and killed at least 40 people
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Who will be Keir Starmer's allies on the world stage?
Today's Big Question Prime minister heads to Washington to begin building new international relationships
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'Contests do not just feature disappointments. They reveal who is ready to rise to the moment.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
These are the Democrats calling for Biden to step aside
In The Spotlight As concerns over Joe Biden's age and mental acuity threaten his reelection campaign, a growing number of Democrats are publicly calling for a change in candidates — before it's too late
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden on campaign trail as Democratic concern grows
Speed Read Multiple members of his party have called for the president to step down
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Who could replace Biden as the Democratic nominee?
In the Spotlight Several governor's names have popped up
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'An Everlasting Gobstopper of offense'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What has Kamala Harris done as vice president?
In Depth It's not uncommon for the second-in-command to struggle to prove themselves in a role largely defined by behind-the-scenes work
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published