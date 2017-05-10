Trump reportedly asked Sessions, Rosenstein to write the memos that led to Comey's firing

President Trump requested that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein draft the letters that ultimately led him to fire FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, McClatchy reports. Sessions and Rosenstein reportedly met with Trump on Monday in the Oval Office and urged him to fire Comey, and Trump asked them to write out their concerns.

Rosenstein wrote a three-page memo condemning Comey's "wrong" handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Just "hours" after receiving that memo Tuesday, Trump drafted his own letter firing Comey, which did not mention the email investigation. The letter was reportedly delivered to FBI headquarters by Trump's director of Oval Office operations and former bodyguard, Keith Schiller. Comey was not in the building, however, as he was addressing bureau employees in Los Angeles.

A White House spokeswoman initially denied that Trump asked Rosenstein for the memo, but then later said that while Trump asked Rosenstein to put his concerns in writing, it was Rosenstein who approached Trump about Comey. Becca Stanek