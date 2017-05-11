Trump says he has no investments in Russia, is 'in total compliance in every way'

President Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt that he has "no investments in Russia, none whatsoever," and he thinks a certified letter his law firm sent to Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) is enough to prove it.

"I don't have property in Russia," Trump said. "A lot of people thought I owned office buildings in Moscow. I don't have property in Russia, and I am…in total compliance in every way." He also told Holt that he wants the FBI investigation into possible ties between Russia and Trump's campaign "to be absolutely done properly," even though as far as he's concerned it "should have been over with a long time ago. 'Cause all it is is an excuse, but I said to myself, 'I might even lengthen out the investigation, but I have to do the right thing for the American people.'"

Trump said he wants the investigation to be "so strong and so good," and when asked by Holt if his firing of former FBI Director James Comey was a warning to Comey's ultimate replacement to step back from the Russia probe, Trump responded, "If Russia hacked, if Russia did anything having to do with our election, I want to know that." Holt then reminded Trump that intelligence agencies have come forward and said Russia tried to influence the election. "If Russia or anybody else is trying to interfere with our elections I think it's a horrible thing," Trump said. "I want to get to the bottom of it." Trump went on to deny there was any "collusion between me and my campaign and the Russians," adding, "The Russians did not affect the vote." Catherine Garcia