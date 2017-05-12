President Trump says he either wants to cancel press conferences or hold them himself

President Trump just made very clear in an interview with Fox News' Jeanine Pirro that he's totally serious about cancelling press conferences. Though the full interview won't air until Saturday night, Fox News offered a little sneak peek Friday afternoon of Trump explaining his rationale for the threat, which he first made Friday morning on Twitter.

"Are you moving so quickly that your communications department cannot keep up with you?" Pirro asked Trump. Before she'd even finished asking the question, Trump was heartily agreeing and explaining how the obvious solution would be that "we don't have press conferences." "I think it's a good idea," Trump said. As an alternative, he suggested having a press conference every two weeks that he would host himself.

Trump declared that the "level of hostility" at the White House daily briefings is "very unfair." He noted that White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a "lovely young woman" and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer — "you know Sean Spicer," he said — is a "wonderful human being." "He's doing a good job, but he gets beat up," Trump said of Spicer.