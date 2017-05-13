When President Trump decided to fire James Comey, he didn't share his plan with his vice president or press secretary
Neither Vice President Mike Pence nor White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer were accurately informed in advance about President Trump's plan to fire FBI Director James Comey, weekend reports from The Washington Post and The New York Times reveal.
Pence was apparently tasked with sharing the official White House account of Comey's ouster, a story Trump himself would thouroughly undercut:
[Pence on Wednesday] went to Capitol Hill and in a brief scrum with reporters described the decision-making process that led to Comey’s dismissal as one that originated at the Justice Department and moved up to the chain of command to the president for action. This wasn’t a statement made in passing. Four different times he pointed to the Justice Department as the catalyst and cited Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein’s memo critiquing Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state as being critically influential. Everyone now knows there was much more to the sequence of events ... [The Washington Post]
"Pence has prided himself on being a truth-teller," the Post story notes, a difficult reputation to maintain when the president publicly repudiates his remarks.
Spicer's situation was different. Citing "a half-dozen West Wing officials," the Times reports he was deliberately kept in the dark in advance of the firing because the president did not trust the discretion of the White House communications staff:
[Trump] has been especially critical of Mr. Spicer, they said, openly musing about replacing him and telling people in his circle that he kept his own press secretary out of the loop in dismissing Mr. Comey until the last possible moment because he feared that the communications staff would leak the news. [The New York Times]
As the Post comments, this week demonstrates that "Trump established a White House with few clear lines of authority, competing power centers and, as it turned out, fighting factions" plagued by poor communications. Read more of that analysis here. Bonnie Kristian
A massive ransomware cyberattack created using leaked NSA code infected more than 75,000 computers in 99 countries this weekend, but the attack has been halted — for now, at least — by a 22-year-old cybersecurity researcher who lives with his parents in England.
The unnamed researcher, who wants to remain anonymous for safety purposes, was poking around the attack's code when he accidentally found its kill switch. "I was out having lunch with a friend and got back about 3 p.m. and saw an influx of news articles," he said in an interview with The Guardian. "I had a bit of a look into that and then I found a sample of the malware behind it, and saw that it was connecting out to a specific domain, which was not registered. So I picked it up not knowing what it did at the time."
Registering the domain cost just $10.69. Once the ransomware detected the domain was live, it shut down. Still, the researcher notes, the hackers are unlikely to let their digital crime spree end so easily. "This is not over," he said. "The attackers will realize how we stopped it, they'll change the code and then they'll start again." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump will indicate his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict during his forthcoming Mideast trip, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster announced Friday. Trump will meet separately with Israeli and Palestinian leadership, said McMaster, so he can "reaffirm America's unshakeable bond to the Jewish state" while expressing "his desire for dignity and self-determination for the Palestinians."
This is an apparent reversal from Trump's refusal to commit to a two-state solution earlier this year after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I'm looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like," he said then. In March, Trump called peace between Israelis and Palestinians the "toughest deal to make."
Trump's trip, which begins this coming week, includes stops in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Rome. The president will visit holy sites of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, McMaster said, because he wants "to unite people of all faiths around a common vision of peace, security, and prosperity." Bonnie Kristian
It is "possible" that a replacement will be chosen for fired FBI Director James Comey as soon as this Friday, President Trump told the White House press pool Saturday. "We can make a fast decision," the president added.
A source told Politico Friday evening four candidates will interview for the role Saturday: acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), former Justice Department Criminal Division Chief Alice Fisher, and Michael Garcia, a New York state judge.
Those four reportedly come from a roster of about a dozen under consideration, whom Trump described Saturday as "outstanding" people. "They've been vetted over their lifetime, essentially," he said. "But very well known, highly respected, really talented people. And that's what we want for the FBI." Bonnie Kristian
Trump at Liberty University commencement: 'Did we dare to defy expectations? ... I think I did'
President Trump spoke at Liberty University's 2017 commencement ceremony Saturday after accepting an honorary doctorate of law degree from the school's president, Jerry Falwell, Jr. "There is no place in the world I'd rather be to give my first commencement address as president," Trump said at the opening of his address, reminiscing about his election victory, congratulating the graduating class, and offering special tributes to mothers and military service members in the crowd.
— Sarah Posner (@sarahposner) May 13, 2017
The talk offered typical commencement aphorisms mixed with uniquely Trumpian sentiments of nationalism and defiance. "With all the blessings you've been given, what will you give back to this country, and to the world?" Trump asked, imagining the perspective of future generations. "Did we take risks? Did we dare to defy expectations? Did we challenge accepted wisdom and take on established systems? I think I did, but we all did, and we're all doing it."
Midway through the speech, Trump took an extensive detour to discuss Liberty's ascension to the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the top level of college football. He read through a list of teams the Liberty Flames will play in their upcoming season, jokingly expressing his concern that the team would not be good enough to beat such elite competition.
Trump on Liberty football moving to FBS: "Don't clap. That could be tough."
— Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) May 13, 2017
Trump took swipes at his Washington opponents, too, telling attendees that following their "convictions means you will face criticism from those who lack the same courage" to do the right thing. "It's called the road less traveled," Trump said, later adding, "Nothing is easier and more pathetic than being a critic."
Watch the full speech live below. Bonnie Kristian
Pope Francis on Saturday canonized two siblings from Fatima, Portugal, who reported seeing visions of the Virgin Mary in 1917.
Francisco and Jacinta Marto were shepherd children aged 9 and 7 who said Mary repeatedly appeared and prophesied to them while they were grazing their sheep. As recorded by an older cousin, Lucia, who is also on track to become a saint, the children saw a vision of hell, the violent death of a pope, and Mary's prediction of the end of World War I and start of World War II.
Both Marto children died two years after their visionary experience in the Spanish flu epidemic. They are now the youngest saints in the Catholic canon who were not martyred. Their shrine in Portugal draws more than 5 million visitors annually, and their ceremony in Fatima on Saturday was expected to attract a million worshippers. Bonnie Kristian
Choi Son Hui, North Korea's foreign ministry director-general for North America, said in Beijing Saturday Pyongyang would be open to direct talks with the United States "if conditions are set" which satisfy the Kim Jong Un regime. The high-ranking official did not specify what those conditions might be; she is traveling back to North Korea from Norway, where she met informally with American academics and former diplomats.
President Trump has similarly suggested conditioned talks as a way to potentially move past the current stalemate in Washington-Pyongyang relations. "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with [Kim Jong Un], I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump said. "If it's under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that." Bonnie Kristian
A ransomware cyberattack using tools developed by the NSA has infected more than 75,000 computers in 99 countries, digital security firm Avast said Friday. Most of the attack targets are located in Russia, Ukraine, and Taiwan, but large systems have been taken down in Europe, too, including FedEx, Germany's national railways, and the United Kingdom's National Health Service.
The attack takes over a computer system via a malicious email, then requires the owner to pay a ransom to regain control. "Affected machines have six hours to pay up and every few hours the ransom goes up," explained Kurt Baumgartner, a security researcher. "Most folks that have paid up appear to have paid the initial $300 in the first few hours."
Europol, the European Union's police agency, is responding to the attack, which the agency says "is at an unprecedented level and will require a complex international investigation to identify the culprits." Bonnie Kristian