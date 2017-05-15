Even Ann Coulter thinks Trump's presidency has been a 'disaster'

Conservative pundit and ardent Trump supporter Ann Coulter is starting to think President Trump's detractors might have a point. In an interview Sunday with The Daily Caller, Coulter admitted that she is "not very happy with what has happened" in Trump's presidency. "It's just that it has been such a disaster so far," said Coulter, who wrote the book In Trump We Trust.
She said that "everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque," but they'd been banking on Trump to act on the issues — and so far he hasn't. "It's not like I'm out yet, but boy, things don't look good. I've said to other people, 'It's as if we're in Chicago and Trump tells us he's going to get us to LA in six days. But for the first three days we are driving towards New York. Yes, it is true he can still turn around and get us to LA in three days, but I'm a little nervous.'"
Still, Coulter insisted she has no regrets about supporting Trump, who she described as "our last shot." However, she admitted that if "we just keep going to New York," she'll have to say the "Trump-haters were right." "It's a nightmare. I can't even contemplate that," Coulter said. "Right now I'm still rooting for him to turn around and take us toward L.A."
Read the interview in full at The Daily Caller. Becca Stanek
Apparent piano virtuoso Vladimir Putin can't yet decide what song he'd play for President Trump: 'We'd need to meet him'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man of many talents. When he's not scoring eight goals in a hockey game with retired NHL players or belting out the song "Blueberry Hill" before an audience that includes actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, he likes to play piano for heads of state.
Most recently, Putin puttered around Sunday on the piano at a Chinese state residence. Reuters reported he played "a few slightly hesitant chords of two popular Soviet-era compositions," but Putin claimed the piano put a damper on his musical talents. "It's a pity that the piano is out of tune," Putin said. "It was quite hard to play, even for me, someone who plays with two fingers. I cannot say I played, I was just pressing the keys with two or three fingers."
Putin's impromptu performance over the weekend prompted a pressing question at a news conference Monday: If he got the chance to perform for President Trump, what would he play? Putin didn't have a song picked out just yet. "I don't know, I think we'd need to meet him, have a discussion, and depending on the result choose a melody," Putin said.
Perhaps an encore of Putin's 2010 performance of "Blueberry Hill" would fit the bill? Becca Stanek
The Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on a controversial North Carolina voter ID law, thereby leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling against certain portions that were criticized for targeting "African Americans with almost surgical precision," The New York Times reports. While it is not customary for the court to explain why it has declined to hear a case, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. indicated the issue had to do with a question of who was authorized to file the appeal on behalf of the state.
Still, "the rebuff was a surprise because four conservative justices previously tried to revive the measure before the 2016 election," Bloomberg Politics writes. "That effort failed because it was an emergency request that required five votes, but the court could have accepted the latest appeal with only four votes."
The Obama administration and civil rights activist groups brought the challenge to the North Carolina law after the state's Republican-controlled legislature enacted it in 2013. Initially a judge rejected the argument that the law violated the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, but the Fourth Circuit later struck down certain parts of the law for "disproportionately" affecting African-Americans with policies including ID requirements, a smaller window for early voting, and an end to preregistration for some teenagers. Jeva Lange
MSNBC is apparently signaling that it will not renew host Lawrence O'Donnell's contract when it expires next month, a surprising decision given his show, The Last Word, is one of the network's biggest draws, HuffPost reports. O'Donnell has just four weeks left on his contract, which leaves an unusually tight window for MSNBC to attempt to renegotiate; most negotiations begin six to nine months before a contract expires.
HuffPost reports that people familiar with the inner workings of MSNBC say NBC News chairman Andy Lack is not happy with O'Donnell's program. While it is rumored Lack does not like the liberal slant of The Last Word, others say Lack soured on O'Donnell after a spat about moving The Last Word from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m., out of prime time, which O'Donnell had rejected.
HuffPost adds:
If MSNBC failed to renew O'Donnell’s contract, it would be unprecedented, given his high ratings, but multiple sources tell HuffPost that Lack attributes O'Donnell's high-ratings to heightened interest in Trump and the fact that his program's lead-in is the top-rated Rachel Maddow show, and doesn't credit O'Donnell's star power and fan base for the high-ratings. [HuffPost]
O'Donnell has contributed to MSNBC since the network began in 1996 and has led his own show since 2010. By 2011, Donald Trump was calling the network to complain that O'Donnell was a "third-rate" anchor, although The Last Word is second only to The Rachel Maddow Show in ratings on MSNBC. Jeva Lange
A GOP congressman told a constituent's boss that she opposed Trump. Afraid and uncomfortable, she resigned.
Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (N.J.) signed and delivered a fundraising letter in March to the board member of a local bank highlighting the existence of activist groups whose "sole agenda is to reverse the results of the November election" and "to stop our Republican majority from making good on our promises." In a handwritten note at the bottom of the letter, Frelinghuysen warned the board member that an employee of the bank — and one of his constituents — was "one of the ringleaders" of such a group, NJ 11th for Change. WNYC reported the group had "been pressuring Frelinghuysen to meet with constituents in his district and oppose the Trump agenda."
Though Frelinghuysen's campaign office claimed the note was "brief and innocuous," the alert reportedly caused the employee, Saily Avelenda, to be "questioned and criticized for her involvement," WNYC said. Avelenda claims she was even asked "to write a statement" to her CEO. "Needless to say, that did cause some issues at work that were difficult to overcome," she said.
Avelenda, formerly a senior vice president and assistant general counsel at the bank, decided to resign. "I thought my congressman ... put me in a really bad situation as the constituent, and used his name, used his position, and used his stationery to try to punish me," she said.
Jordan Libowitz, spokesman for the non-partisan Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the note was "certainly troubling." "Whether or not it breaks a criminal statute is one issue, but the very clear issue is that it appears that a member of Congress might be using his power to threaten someone's employment because of their political activities," Libowitz said. Becca Stanek
Morning Joe hosts claim Kellyanne Conway detests working for Trump and is only in it for the money
Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough claimed Monday that President Trump's most trusted, talented spin doctor, Kellyanne Conway, secretly detested defending Trump on the campaign trail. Brzezinski alleged Conway would come on Morning Joe to "shill for Trump in extensive fashion and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off, and she would say 'bleh, I need to take a shower' because she disliked her candidate so much."
Scarborough added that Conway allegedly said: "This is just, like my summer in Europe. I'm just doing this for the money, I'll be off this soon." He clarified, "I don't know that she ever said 'I'm doing this for the money,' but 'this is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe.' And basically, 'I'm gonna get through this.'"
The hosts also alleged Conway would refer to Trump as "my client" to distance herself from him after his lewd comments on the Access Hollywood tape became public. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Trump reportedly fretted about appointing Newt Gingrich's wife as Vatican ambassador because he would lose Gingrich defending him on TV
Callista Gingrich's potential Vatican ambassadorship has encountered more hurdles than just the Office of Government Ethics. A person familiar with the decision told Axios that President Trump himself is "reluctant to send Callista to the Vatican because he likes seeing her husband Newt defending him on TV."
Callista Gingrich is Newt Gingrich's third wife; she helped him convert to Catholicism in 2009, and she sings in the choir at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. While Trump once joked that he was "intrigued by the idea of picking Ms. Gingrich because it could also get Mr. Gingrich ... out of his hair," Callista did ultimately beat out Rick Santorum for the spot, The New York Times writes.
As for the issue of losing a loyal defender? "Our source told the president they were sure satellite hook-ups could be arranged for Newt at the Holy See," Axios reports. Jeva Lange
When President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week, many people, regardless of political ideology, agreed that the probe into possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia needs a special prosecutor. As a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll has found, the number of people who approve of a special prosecutor is actually overwhelming: 78 percent of Americans called for a special prosecutor while just 15 percent supported an investigation led by Congress.
On Friday, Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) and Dick Durbin (Ill.) demanded that if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein does not name a special prosecutor to the case, he should resign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has pushed back on such calls, claiming a new investigation "could only serve to impede the current work being done."
For The Atlantic, David Frum wrote that "of all the types of independent investigation that have been suggested, a special prosecutor is the most likely to disappear down rabbit holes — the least likely to answer the questions that needed to be answered." On the other hand, "the need for an independent actor who can both investigate and prosecute criminal wrongdoing in the executive branch is clear, because the attorney general and the Justice Department cannot be reliably impartial about their own bosses," The New York Times editorial board wrote in February.
The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll reached 800 adults between May 11 and May 13, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5. See the full results here. Jeva Lange