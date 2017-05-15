Even Ann Coulter thinks Trump's presidency has been a 'disaster'

Conservative pundit and ardent Trump supporter Ann Coulter is starting to think President Trump's detractors might have a point. In an interview Sunday with The Daily Caller, Coulter admitted that she is "not very happy with what has happened" in Trump's presidency. "It's just that it has been such a disaster so far," said Coulter, who wrote the book In Trump We Trust.

She said that "everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque," but they'd been banking on Trump to act on the issues — and so far he hasn't. "It's not like I'm out yet, but boy, things don't look good. I've said to other people, 'It's as if we're in Chicago and Trump tells us he's going to get us to LA in six days. But for the first three days we are driving towards New York. Yes, it is true he can still turn around and get us to LA in three days, but I'm a little nervous.'"

Still, Coulter insisted she has no regrets about supporting Trump, who she described as "our last shot." However, she admitted that if "we just keep going to New York," she'll have to say the "Trump-haters were right." "It's a nightmare. I can't even contemplate that," Coulter said. "Right now I'm still rooting for him to turn around and take us toward L.A."

Becca Stanek