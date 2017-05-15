H.R. McMaster carefully refutes report that Trump gave Russians certain classified information

In a hastily put together press conference, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said on Monday night that The Washington Post's report that President Trump shared with Russian officials last week highly classified information is "false," at least "as reported," later adding, "I was in the room. It didn't happen."

"There's nothing the president takes more seriously than the security of the American people," McMaster said. "The story that came out tonight as reported is false. The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation. At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed, and the president did not discuss any military operations that were not already publicly known."

McMaster said two other senior officials were also present during Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and "they remember the meeting the same way and have said so." One of the report's authors, Greg Miller, said the White House is playing "word games," and "absolutely" stands by the story. Catherine Garcia