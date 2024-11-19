Wyoming judge strikes down abortion, pill bans

The judge said the laws — one of which was a first-in-the-nation prohibition on the use of medication to end pregnancy — violated the state's constitution

Abortion rights protester crosses the street in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Abortion rights protester crosses the street in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
(Image credit: Natalie Behring / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A Wyoming judge struck down two state abortion bans Monday, including the nation's first explicit prohibition on the use of medication to end pregnancy. Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens said the laws, passed in 2022 and 2023, violated the state constitution's guarantee that adults can make their own health care decisions.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

