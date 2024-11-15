Biden arrives in Peru for final summits

President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, visit the Amazon rainforest and attend two major international summits

President Joe Biden, with Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen, after landing in Lima
President Joe Biden, with Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen, after landing in Lima
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Joe Biden arrived in Peru Thursday for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima followed by a G20 summit in Brazil, with a first-ever presidential visit to the Amazon rainforest in between. Biden's six-day trip marks the "final major international summits of his presidency," The Associated Press said, but even as he meets with "heads of state he's worked with over the years," the other world leaders have shifted their focus to "what Donald Trump's return to the White House means for their countries."

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

