Nearly half of American voters support impeaching Trump, poll finds

For the first time ever, a Public Policy Polling survey found that more voters are in favor of impeaching President Trump than are opposed to it. The poll, released Tuesday morning, revealed that 48 percent of voters support impeaching Trump while just 41 percent do not.

The poll also found that a slightly higher percentage of voters (45 percent) do not think Trump will complete his term in office; just 43 percent believe he will. Twelve percent aren't sure whether Trump will serve the full four years.

Trump's approval numbers also continued to be dismal, with only 40 percent approving of the job he's doing as president and 54 percent disapproving. In a further blow to Trump's standing, the survey found that 13 percent of Trump voters wish former President Barack Obama were still president. Ten percent of Trump voters wish Hillary Clinton had won.

The poll surveyed 692 registered voters between May 12 and 14 — so before reports surfaced Monday evening that Trump may have revealed highly classified information to Russian officials in a meeting last week at the White House. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. Becca Stanek