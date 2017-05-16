Israel was reportedly the source of the classified intelligence Trump revealed to Russia

Israel was apparently the source of the classified information that President Trump spilled to Russian officials in a meeting last week, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing a current and a former American official. Israel is a key U.S. ally, and The New York Times noted that Trump's disclosure "also raises the possibility that the information could be passed to Iran, Russia's close ally and Israel's main threat in the Middle East."
Israeli officials did not confirm the U.S. officials' claims, and Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer insisted that Israel "has full confidence in our intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump." However, Israel was worried about Trump's potential to overshare as far back as January, when "American officials warned their Israeli counterparts to be careful about what they told the Trump administration because it could be leaked to the Russians," The New York Times reported.
Trump insisted Tuesday morning on Twitter that he had an "absolute right" to share the information in his meeting at the White House with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster claimed at a press briefing Tuesday that Trump "wasn't even aware" of where the information he revealed "came from," but McMaster insisted that it was "wholly appropriate" to share in the "context of the conversation." The president does have intelligence privileges not afforded to other senior officials, including the ability to unilaterally declassify information. Becca Stanek
Fox News' Kimberly Guilfoyle confirms she's talking to the White House about replacing Sean Spicer
Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle confirmed to the Bay Area News Group on Monday that she is in conversations to replace Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. The idea has been "raised by a number of people," she told The Mercury News, adding: "I'm a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country."
Last week, The New York Times reported that while Trump has raised Guilfoyle as a possibility with his allies, he also "spent several hours with Mr. Spicer this week, praising his television 'ratings' during the briefings."
Guilfoyle is the ex-wife of former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom; after the pair separated in 2005, she became involved in television, eventually landing her current spot on Fox's The Five. She was reportedly considered for press secretary during the transition, although Spicer ultimately beat her out.
"I think it'd be a fascinating job, it's a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position," Guilfoyle said Monday.
Last week, Guilfoyle suggested on her show that "if you want to be successful and do communications with President Trump, you have to be someone who he actually wants to spend a little bit of time with." In another interview she noted: "I think I have a very good relationship with the president." Jeva Lange
Undercover FBI agents posed as documentary filmmakers in order to retrieve information to bolster a case against the Bundy family for their 2014 armed standoff against the United States Bureau of Land Management, The Intercept reports.
The fake film, titled America Reloaded, was attached to a similarly fake production company, the website of which is still available. Curiously, the FBI was not seeking details about an event that was being planned but instead one that was "widely documented" already. (Two members of the Bundy family, Ammon and Ryan, later coordinated the 2015 standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.)
"Even if the undercover team could coax interviewees into making comments more incriminating than the information already available in the public sphere, any evidence gleaned from the operation would require disclosing in court that the FBI had taken the controversial step of impersonating journalists," The Intercept writes.
The practice of government agents impersonating journalists is highly controversial. The Associated Press and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press have called it a strategy that "endangers the media’s credibility and undermines its independence."
"I think the FBI used their resources to go after the people that are the least culpable," said Terrance Jackson, a lawyer for one of the interviewed Bundy supporters. "They used methods that need to be carefully scrutinized." Read The Intercept's full investigation here. Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway dismisses Morning Joe's 'absurd' claim that she's only working for Trump for the money
In a statement Tuesday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway insisted that her motivation for serving President Trump had nothing to do with money. Refuting Morning Joe's claim Monday that Conway actually can't stand her job but is doing it for a "paycheck," Conway noted that she actually could've made more money if she'd walked away from working for Trump. "As a campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns," Conway said in the statement. "Then I walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars, and instead walked into the White House. I would do it again."
Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough reported Conway allegedly compared her stint working for Trump to her "summer in Europe," essentially saying she was doing this "for the money" and would "get through this." Scarborough's co-host Mika Brzezinski claimed Conway "disliked her candidate so much" that she'd get off air and say, "'bleh, I need to take a shower.'"
But Conway — who has ardently defended Trump on many occasions, even coining the term "alternative facts" to defend his credibility — insisted it was a "privilege to assist Trump in the White House." "I know him, I respect him, I believe in him, and I am confident in his capacity to be a transformative and successful president," she said.
Read Conway's statement in full below. Becca Stanek
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster briefed the press Tuesday regarding reports President Trump disclosed highly sensitive intelligence information to Russian officials. McMaster said Trump's conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak was "wholly appropriate," and said Trump "wasn't even aware" of where the information he revealed "came from."
Experts had said Trump's disclosure could have compromised intelligence sources. McMaster said Trump "wasn't briefed on the sources and methods" of the intelligence collection, and insisted Trump "in no way compromised any sources or methods in the course of this conversation."
McMaster deemed the "premise" of the reports "false," though he did not deny that Trump relayed classified information from an ally to Russian officials. Becca Stanek
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Tuesday that the "premise" of The Washington Post's report about President Trump sharing highly classified intelligence with Russian officials last week is "false."
McMaster argued that it is untrue that the president "in any way ... had a conversation that was inappropriate or resulted in any kind of lapse of national security." McMaster said that national security had instead been put at risk by people "violating confidentiality."
On Monday, McMaster had also called the report "false" but additionally claimed, "I was in the room. It didn't happen." On Tuesday, President Trump confirmed The Washington Post's report by defending his decision to divulge information to the Russians. Watch McMaster below. Jeva Lange
For the first time ever, a Public Policy Polling survey found that more voters are in favor of impeaching President Trump than are opposed to it. The poll, released Tuesday morning, revealed that 48 percent of voters support impeaching Trump while just 41 percent do not.
The poll also found that a slightly higher percentage of voters (45 percent) do not think Trump will complete his term in office. Just 43 percent believe he will. Twelve percent aren't sure whether Trump will serve the full four years.
Trump's approval numbers also continue to be dismal, with only 40 percent approving of the job he's doing as president and 54 percent disapproving. In a further blow to Trump's standing, the survey found that 13 percent of Trump voters wish former President Barack Obama were still president. Ten percent of Trump voters wish Hillary Clinton had won.
The poll surveyed 692 registered voters between May 12-14, before reports surfaced Monday evening that Trump may have revealed highly classified information to Russian officials in a meeting last week at the White House. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. Becca Stanek
A White House source that told The Washington Post about President Trump revealing highly classified information to the Russians is reportedly a huge supporter of Trump, conservative blogger Erick Erickson wrote for his website, The Resurgent.
While Erickson said he tends to take such reports about the president "with a grain of salt," he added that he is convinced of this one because he knows the source is "solidly supportive of President Trump, or at least has been and was during campaign 2016."
Erickson goes on to explain why such a person would leak about Trump:
... The president will not take any internal criticism, no matter how politely it is given. He does not want advice, cannot be corrected, and is too insecure to see any constructive feedback as anything other than an attack.
So some of the sources are left with no other option but to go to the media, leak the story, and hope that the intense blowback gives the president a swift kick in the butt. Perhaps then he will recognize he screwed up. The president cares vastly more about what the press says than what his advisers say. That is a real problem and one his advisers are having to recognize and use, even if it causes messy stories to get outside the White House perimeter. [The Resurgent]
In an echo of a quote given to BuzzFeed News by a "U.S. [official] who [was] briefed on Trump's disclosures last week," Erickson writes that he has heard that "what the president did is actually far worse than what is being reported." Read Erickson's full account at The Resurgent. Jeva Lange