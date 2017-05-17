Texas congressman calls for Trump's impeachment in impassioned speech on House floor

On the floor of the House on Wednesday, Texas Rep. Al Green (D) called for the impeachment of President Trump. "I do this because I believe in the great ideals this country stands for," Green said. "Our democracy is at risk."

"The president is not above the law," Green said. "It is time for the American people to weigh in."

Green has been calling for Trump's impeachment since Monday. "This is not something to be taken lightly," Green emphasized. "And I do not. I think this is one of the highest callings that a member of Congress has to address."

Green added: "I believe that this is where your patriotism is shown. Where you demonstrate to the American people where you really stand. So I take this stand … I will not be moved. The president must be impeached."

On Tuesday, Public Policy Polling found that more Americans are in favor of impeaching Trump than opposed to it. Republican members of Congress have also expressed alarm, with Republican Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) saying that if the James Comey memo alleging Trump asked the former FBI director to end the Russia investigation is indeed true, it is an impeachable offense.

Jeva Lange