Joe Biden takes a dig at Hillary Clinton: 'I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate.'
Former Vice President Joe Biden is still talking about what it would've been like if he'd run for president in 2016. At a SALT hedge conference Thursday night in Las Vegas, Biden reportedly took a dig at one of the Democrats who did run, Hillary Clinton. "I never thought she was a great candidate," Biden said. "I thought I was a great candidate." Biden later added that Clinton still "would have been a really good president."
Biden ultimately decided not to run in 2016 because he and his family were still grappling with 2015 death of Biden's son Beau from brain cancer. When asked Thursday about the possibility of running for president in 2020, Biden didn't totally rule it out. "Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not," Biden said, later suggesting he "may very well do it."
Biden will be nearly 78 years old by the next presidential election. Becca Stanek
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is not terribly worried by all the talk of Democrats taking back Congress in 2018. "'Blah blah blah blah blah' is what I say about that stuff," he told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday morning.
Democrats need to gain three tough-to-take seats in 2018 to control the Senate; Republicans are defending nine Senate seats in 2018, compared to the Democrats' 25 seats. In the House, Democrats need to gain 24 seats to be in control, from a pool of the approximately 50 that are competitive. All 435 seats will be on the ballot.
"Look, this is what I call the white noise of Washington Beltway media," Ryan added. "We're busy doing our work." Listen here. Jeva Lange
Richard Rojas, the driver who plowed into pedestrians in New York City's Times Square on Thursday, has been charged with murder, 20 counts of attempted murder, and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Rojas, 26, was arrested Thursday after he drove his car through the crowded tourist site just before noon, killing an 18-year-old tourist and injuring 22 others, four of them critically. He was arrested after he attempted to flee his vehicle.
Initial tests indicated that Rojas, a resident of the Bronx and a Navy veteran discharged due to disciplinary issues, was under the influence of the drug PCP, The Washington Post reported. Police reported Rojas said he was "hearing voices." He has been arrested twice before for drunken driving. Becca Stanek
Anthony Weiner reportedly to plead guilty to sexting a minor, 'likely' to end up a registered sex offender
Anthony Weiner will reportedly plead guilty to a sexting scandal involving an underage girl, The New York Times reports. Weiner is charged with "transferring obscene material" to a 15-year-old girl through text messages that began in January 2016, when Weiner was 51.
"A likely result of the plea is that Mr. Weiner would end up as a registered sex offender, although a final determination has yet to be made," the Times writes, based on information from a person familiar with the case. "The charge carries a potential sentence of between zero and 10 years in prison, meaning Mr. Weiner could avoid prison."
Weiner, a Democrat, resigned from Congress in June 2011 after it became known that he sent an explicit picture over Twitter and had inappropriate exchanges with at least six other women. In 2013, his mayoral bid additionally collapsed after new explicit online messages surfaced.
After The Daily Mail published news last year that Weiner exchanged sexually explicit messages with a high school sophomore who he knew was underage, the FBI got involved, seizing Weiner's laptop. That resulted in the discovery of emails on the laptop from Hillary Clinton to Weiner's wife, top aide Huma Abedin, reopening the (ultimately unchanged) investigation into Clinton's handling of emails — which Clinton has blamed in part for her election loss.
Weiner and Abedin have since separated but are reportedly working on their marriage. Jeva Lange
Trump reportedly to propose 6 weeks paid family leave for biological mothers, fathers, and adoptive parents
A detailed budget proposal coming from the Trump administration next week is expected to offer not just paid maternity leave for biological mothers after the birth of a child, but six weeks of paid family leave for fathers and adoptive parents as well, The Washington Post reports.
An early proposal initially floated last September would have only qualified biological mothers for paid leave, but Democrats criticized it heavily. Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has since headed a working group on family leave and she is expected to be central to the discussions, even as the Republican Party has traditionally opposed such measures.
The proposal calls for states to individually run paid leave programs if they don't have one in place already (only California, Rhode Island, and New Jersey do, with New York and D.C. having approved measures that go into effect in 2018). "It's a major step forward, and it's better than zero, which is what parents are guaranteed now," the program director at the Institute for Women's Policy Research, Jeffrey Hayes, said. "Trump is the first Republican in the White House to talk about this, so he could get some bipartisan support."
Six weeks of paid family leave is significantly less than what is offered by most other developed countries, although as things stand now, the United States is the only developed county that does not guarantee mothers or fathers a single day of paid leave. Jeva Lange
Russian spies tried to recruit the GOP congressman who House GOP leaders 'joked' was on Putin's payroll
Late Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that back in June 2016, House Republicans were discussing the hack of the Democratic National Committee (WikiLeaks had not yet begun to publish the stolen emails), and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested that "the Russians hacked the DNC and got the opp [opposition] research that they had on Trump," and when House Speaker Paul Ryan asked who they "delivered" that information to, McCarthy replied: "There's two people, I think, Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump. Swear to God."
After the House GOP leaders denied that the conversation ever took place, The Washington Post said there was audio of the conversation, and McCarthy called the comments a "bad attempt at a joke," pointing to laughter in the room. But it turns out that Russian spies actually did try to recruit Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), one of Moscow's staunchest defenders and President Trump's loyalist allies in Washington, The New York Times reported Friday.
In a secure room, with Reps. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) present, FBI agents told Rohrabacher in 2012 that Russian agents were trying to recruit him as an "agent of influence," someone Moscow could use to steer policy, wittingly or not, former officials tell the Times, adding that the FBI did not think Rohrabacher was actively working with or accepting money from Russia. Rohrabacher said the FBI agents specifically warned him that a Russian Foreign Ministry official he met with in Moscow "had something to do with some kind of Russian intelligence" and "looked at me as someone who could be influenced." Ruppersberger recalls: "Mike and I reminded Dana that Russia is our adversary."
The meeting shows that "the FBI has taken seriously the possibility that Russian spies would target American politicians," The New York Times says. But while the FBI is trying to figure out any connections between Moscow and Trump's inner circle, House Republican leaders are poring over the Washington Post article to figure out who leaked their private conversation, worried that there are more leaks to come, reports Jonathan Swan at Axios. "The most widespread theory in House leadership is that the secret recorder and the leaker was Evan McMullin, who as a former leadership aide participated in the June 15 conversation and confirmed the private conversation to The Washington Post." There's no evidence that McMullin, who ran as an independent conservative presidential candidate in 2016, is the leaker. Peter Weber
Saudi caterers prepare Trump a special plate of steak with ketchup while everyone else dines on halal lamb, rice
In anticipation of President Trump's visit on Saturday, Saudi caterers are preparing a special dish to be served alongside offerings of more traditional fare, such as halal lamb and rice, The Associated Press reports. When Trump sits down to dine with the royal family of Saudi Arabia, he will be offered his favorite meal: steak and ketchup.
It is just one pain foreign leaders are taking to make Trump happy on his visit. Despite being a former international businessman, "Trump simply doesn't have an affinity for much international," AP writes. The president does not typically stray from staying at his own properties, where staffers "know his meal preferences and the exact temperature he likes a room set at."
Julianne Smith, a foreign policy adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden, explained that Trump's travels are an ambitious affair as well, requiring him to cross from Saudi Arabia to Israel to the Vatican to summits in Brussels and Sicily.
"The chance of something going wrong — you insult the hosts, you get sick, your boss gets sick, you miscommunicate with your hosts, you make a scheduling error, you need to change the schedule just hours before a meeting, the motorcade get stuck in traffic, or the plane is stranded due to bad weather — is extremely high," she said, adding: "Personally, I think they should cut it back now before they regret it." Jeva Lange
On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 along party lines to begin Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to significantly weaken or scrap net neutrality rules enacted in 2015, when the FCC was led by Democrats. After the vote, Pai will begin writing rules to return to what he calls "light-tough" regulations, scrapping enforceable rules to prevent broadband internet providers from favoring some websites and services over others. Pai also proposes to repeal a "general conduct" rule that allows the FCC to investigate potentially anti-competitive business practices by ISPs. This would allow ISPs to charge internet service or content providers for better speed, or throttle sites run by competitors.
Pai argues that regulation has depressed infrastructure investment by large broadband ISPs, using a study commissioned by broadband companies, and said keeping the 2015 open internet rules will dampen innovation and speed improvements. Internet companies like Google and Facebook, and other net-neutrality proponents, say Pai is addressing a problem that doesn't exist, pointing to a study backed by internet companies that shows investment in infrastructure has risen since the news rules took effect. They argue that Pai's rules would allow ISPs to abuse their role as gatekeepers, harming consumers and quashing the open tradition of the internet.
"Today we propose to repeal utility-style regulation of the internet," Pai said. "The evidence strongly suggests this is the right way to go." Mignon Clyburn, the sole Democrat on the commission, disagreed. "The endgame appears to be no-touch regulation," she said, "and a wholesale destruction of the FCC's public interest authority in the 21st century." The FCC is supposed to have five commissioners, no more than three from one party; President Trump, who elevated Pai to chairman, has not yet nominated commissioners for the two absent seats. You can soon comment on Pai's proposed rules here. Peter Weber