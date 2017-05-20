Pence praises Trump's 'example of leadership and perseverance' in commencement address

Vice President Mike Pence gave the commencement address Saturday for Grove City College, a small, Christian school in Pennsylvania. His selection for the keynote was controversial at the conservative campus, where many current students and alumni worried his presence would be interpreted as an institutional endorsement of the Trump administration.

Pence's speech congratulated and encouraged graduates, focusing on a theme of leadership. "Remember now, people follow people they respect, so first and foremost you must aspire to be men and women of character," Pence said. "Servant leadership, not selfish ambition, must be the animating force of the career that lies before you," he continued, later praising "a friend of mind," President Trump, as an "example of leadership and perseverance."

An audio recording of the full speech is available here. Pence will deliver the commencement address for Indiana's University of Notre Dame on Sunday, where some students have planned a walk-out protest. Bonnie Kristian