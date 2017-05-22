17-year-old earns master's degree before graduating from high school

After conquering algebra in kindergarten and geometry in the second grade, Stephanie Mui, 17, earned multiple college degrees — all before receiving her high school diploma.
The Virginia resident learned the basics through flash cards, and by the time she was in fifth grade, she had signed up for community college courses. After earning her associate's degree, she went to George Mason University, where she received her bachelor's of science in math, and this weekend, she was awarded a master's degree, also in mathematics. "Her incredible poise and demeanor and intellect are all balanced," Tracy Dean, assistant dean of the George Mason University College of Science, told NBC Washington. "She is extremely bright, knows what she wants, and is really fearless."
Throughout her college career, Mui was also still enrolled in high school, and she will graduate in June. Her plan is to go to New York University for her PhD, but not before a summer filled with movies and swimming with friends. While graduating from college three times before finishing high school may seem incredible, "it's just life to me," Mui said. "Everybody else may see it as weird. But, you know, it's just life." Catherine Garcia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered Sunday's launch of a new medium-range missile, and after it was deemed a success, he "approved the deployment of this weapon system for action" and called for it to be "rapidly mass-produced," North Korean state media said.
The Pukguksong-2 missile traveled for about 310 miles, reaching a height of 350 miles, before it fell into the Pacific Ocean. It is a solid-fuel missile, meaning it is fueled up prior to being moved into place and can be launched quickly. State media said more missiles will be launched soon, calling them an "answer" to the policies of President Trump. On Fox News Sunday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that North Korea's testing is "disappointing" and "disturbing." Catherine Garcia
On Monday, Ford Motor will announced that CEO Mark Fields is retiring, to be replaced by Jim Hackett, the former chief executive of office-furniture company Steelcase Inc., people briefed on the switch tell The Associated Press and The New York Times. Fields, 56, is being pushed out after three years as chief executive and 28 years at Ford after the automaker's share price has dropped 40 percent under his watch. Investors criticized him for lagging behind peers in creating electric vehicles and advancing toward self-driving autos, while also letting some core products grow stale. At the same time, Ford reported record pretax profits in 2015.
"Mark Fields was given the nearly impossible task of making the utterly conventional auto manufacturer, Ford Motor Company, into a high-tech information-style company with share values to match," says Jack Nerad at Kelley Blue Book. "Despite turning in credible profits, Fields was unable to turn Ford into a stock market darling, and that may well prove elusive going forward."
Hackett, who has led Ford's mobility unit since last year, was credited with reversing Steelcase's declining fortunes, in part by foreseeing the shift from cubicles to open office floor plans. He also moved factories to Mexico and cut thousands of jobs, AP notes. Peter Weber
CNN's Anderson Cooper is sorry.
I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry.
— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 20, 2017
On Friday's AC360, Jeffrey Lord, one of President Trump's most vocal defenders on the network, was saying that he doesn't care what Trump said about FBI Director James Comey to top Russian officials behind closed doors, and Cooper evidently got a little annoyed. "If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it," Cooper said dryly, as Lord was mid-sentence. "I don't know what he would do that you would not defend." Lord caught the joke a second later, and laughed. "You're a loyal guy, I think that speaks well of you," Cooper added.
"If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it." @andersoncooper what? pic.twitter.com/nD8ZfZKtVN
— Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) May 20, 2017
Lord accepted the apology. Peter Weber
@andersoncooper is my colleague and a friend for whom I have the highest professional and personal regard. Message America? It's ok 2 laugh!
— Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) May 20, 2017
Since the public last heard from Billy Bush in October, he's walked on hot coals with Tony Robbins, gone to an intense healing retreat in Northern California, picked up yoga and meditation, and watched — twice — the leaked video from 2005 that showed him laughing along as Donald Trump described grabbing women without their consent.
Following the release of the video, Bush was fired by NBC News while Trump became president, and "the irony is glaring," Bush told The Hollywood Reporter in his first interview in seven months, published Sunday. The former Access Hollywood Live host said he is not sure who leaked the tape to The Washington Post, but "plenty of people" at NBC knew about it, and he first watched it three days before it was posted. The video leaves him "totally and completely gutted," Bush said. "Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic. [Trump] liked TV and competition. I could've said, 'Can you believed the ratings on whatever?' But I didn't have the strength of character to do it."
Bush said he was "almost sycophantic" at the time, "wanting celebrities to like me and fit in," and when he interviewed Trump, the former Apprentice host usually brought up three topics: "Golf, gossip, or women." While his friends and family interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter think he got the short end of the stick, with some believing it's because he's part of a political dynasty, Bush disagrees. "The situation happened because I participated in a terrible moment and it became public," he said. "It doesn't matter what your name is. Anyone who is participating in that moment is going to get it. In that way, I deserved it." Bush is ready to be back in the public eye, developing a series that would involve pop culture, sports, and interviews, and wants people to know his "skin is definitely thicker now, and my heart is a little softer underneath it." Read the entire interview, including tidbits about the intense group therapy he attended in the aftermath of his firing — at The Hollywood Reporter. Catherine Garcia
Trump, Saudi King Salman, and Egypt's president touched a glowing orb, and Twitter had a wry laugh
On Sunday, President Trump toured Saudi Arabia's new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The center was set up to counteract the messaging of groups like the Islamic State and al Qaeda, "because we know these groups can only be defeated if we defeat their ideology," Mohammed al-Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League, said Saturday. Trump walked in with Saudi King Salman, and an announcer pointed out some of the features of the new center: 350 male technicians in the main room, monitoring 100 TV channels in 11 different languages, and women working separately upstairs.
"It was quite the show," said Michael Memoli of the Los Angeles Times, in the press pool report. Trump and the Saudi king "touched down together on the closest globe, setting off a dramatic flourish to the music and lighting up the room brighter," giving it "the feel of a hybrid 24 CTU operations floor and television game-show set":
The photo of King Salman, Trump, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi touching the globe together, lighted by the orb, was made for Twitter, which mixed the obvious Illuminati jokes with some deep Lord of the Rings knowledge:
One Ring to rule them all,
One ring to find them;
One ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them. pic.twitter.com/MmWOqf8Bsb
— Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) May 21, 2017
"find...the...hobbit..." pic.twitter.com/8saqDbl5Nh
— darth:™ (@darth) May 21, 2017
SPICER: Look, the President is well aware Sauron may control one or more of the Palantíri, and he has no intention of touching his.
TRUMP: pic.twitter.com/myrW23Rg3n
— Matt Popovich (@mpopv) May 21, 2017
There were also some more topical quips, given the social media focus of the new center:
"What does it do?"
"It lets you go back in time and tweet warnings about the future to yourself." pic.twitter.com/fr6wYKZIrV
— Rich Parr (@richparr79) May 21, 2017
if Trump starts making 100% grammatically correct tweets, it's proof that the glow orb switched bodies with him and is the president now. pic.twitter.com/1YdEypOJC7
— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 22, 2017
The scariest thing is this is how real world leaders think you fight a cyberwarpic.twitter.com/wEdBldmpBT
— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) May 21, 2017
There are also lots of side-by-side photos with various villains, aliens, and wizards circled about glowing objects. But in the end, all politics is local. Peter Weber
"In Hardscrabble Midwestern Town, Trump Voters Stick With Him Despite His Pledging Soul to Cthulhu in Glowing Orb Ceremony" pic.twitter.com/roRGED1f9X
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) May 21, 2017
just now pic.twitter.com/WOSDZetoZn
— Tom Lee (@tjl) May 21, 2017
A 50-year-old Alabama man and two other climbers died Sunday on Mount Everest, expedition organizers said.
They did not release any details about how Roland Yearwood of Georgiana died, except that he was near the summit. A 54-year-old Australian climber and a 50-year-old Slovak climber also died on Sunday, in separate incidents, and organizers said an Indian climber who successfully made it to the top of Everest went missing on his way back down; his Sherpa guide, who was able to reach a camp while suffering from frostbite, said they both became sick on the descent.
This year, 371 permits were issued for people to climb Mount Everest during the spring season that runs from March through May. In 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Sherpa guides, and in 2015, 19 climbers were killed and 61 injured when an earthquake triggered an avalanche at base camp. Catherine Garcia
With ticket sales down and operating costs up, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus held its final performance Sunday in Uniondale, New York, after 146 years.
"We all have to embrace change," Kenneth Feld of Ringling's parent company, Feld Entertainment, told The Associated Press. "But there is a love for the circus that will never die." Feld Entertainment announced in January that the show would come to an end, eight months after the company, at the urging of animal rights activists, removed elephants from performances. The final circus featured aerialists, contortionists, clowns, motorcycle stunts, ice skaters, and dancing dogs.
Several former performers gathered before the final show to share their memories, including a clown named David Gregg, who told AP: "It's 146 years of tradition, older than American baseball. This was one of the last nomadic tribes running around the country." Catherine Garcia