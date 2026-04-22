The Week contest: Senior gaming
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This week’s question: Ohio police entered the home of a 91-year-old woman who’d failed to answer multiple check-in calls, only to find her engrossed in a video game and trying to beat her previous high score. If this nonagenarian were to write a book about the joy of late-in-life gaming, what should it be titled?
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Senior gaming” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 8 issue and at theweek.com/contest by May 1. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.Article continues below
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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Snake fasting
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