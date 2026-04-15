This week’s question: A Burmese python can devour a whole antelope and then go on an 18-month fast thanks to a special molecule in its blood, a new study has found. If researchers were to create a snake-derived drug that gives humans the same feast-and-fast ability, what name should they give the medicine?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Snake fasting” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 1 issue and at theweek.com/contest on April 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Article continues below

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Scream slogan