The Week contest: Snake fasting

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A python coils around itself.
(Image credit: Dzulfikri Dzulfikri / 500px / Getty Images)

This week’s question: A Burmese python can devour a whole antelope and then go on an 18-month fast thanks to a special molecule in its blood, a new study has found. If researchers were to create a snake-derived drug that gives humans the same feast-and-fast ability, what name should they give the medicine?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Snake fasting” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 1 issue and at theweek.com/contest on April 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

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