The Week contest: Scream slogan

Nearly 20 so-called scream clubs have opened across the U.S. over the past year, enabling club members to get together at outdoor spots and shriek out their various frustrations. In seven words or fewer, come up with a snappy advertising slogan for a club recruitment poster.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Scream slogan” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 14. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 24 issue and at theweek.com/contest by April 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Click or tap here to see last week's contest: Spiked sheets

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