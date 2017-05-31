Nobody is sure what to make of Trump's 'covfefe' tweet

People sometimes tweet out gibberish, for whatever reason — they sat on their phone, put it in their pocket mid-tweet, or perhaps they were tackled while typing out a 140-character critique of the media. Usually, they delete the tweet and start over. So far, President Trump has left this up for more than two hours, which is forever in Twitter time:

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Nobody is sure what's going on here, and of course everybody is hoping that the president is all right. But come on. "Covfefe"? Lots of people had theories:

covfefe is the name of the orb, you ingrates — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 31, 2017

There were some suggestions as to how Team Trump would explain this away:

"Covfefe is a great word, period!"

- Sean Spicer, tomorrow — covfefe nussbaum (@theNuzzy) May 31, 2017 "The American people know what President Trump meant by covfefe, Jake." pic.twitter.com/TTzeKDa8X8 — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 31, 2017

But then real Trump surrogates stepped in:

Covfefe - our President is human. Hilarious! Funny to watch left go nuts. An intentional "dog will chase the tail" tweet! #Covfefe — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017 Covfefe was not poll tested or focus grouped. Another reason our @POTUS is simply great! He's human. He's real. He's just like us! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017

The "left" was mostly laughing, though:

"So then he tweets #COVFEFE"

"LMFAOOO"

"AND THEN 2 HRS LATER"

"WHAT!!"

"IT'S STILL UP!!" pic.twitter.com/r3Tp84J77A — Francisco (@dietChola) May 31, 2017

And showing off their Photoshop skills:



"Covfefe" already has its own Twitter account, of course. More than one, actually.

That's the "Urban" dictionary. The real dictionary was stumped.

No, really.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

And that is probably the right response. We hope all is well, Mr. President. Peter Weber