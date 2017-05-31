Clinton, Trump taunt each other on Twitter

The election was nearly seven months ago, but the Republican and Democratic nominees can't stop getting their jabs in.

President Trump got the ball rolling, tweeting Wednesday night, "Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC." Trump was likely referring to comments Clinton made earlier in the day at Recode's CodeCon, when she said she inherited "nothing" from the Democratic National Committee once she became the nominee, adding that the DNC was "bankrupt" and had data that was "mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong."

Clinton hit back quickly, pouncing on Trump's weird half-finished tweet that was up for most of last night, tweeting, "People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe." Clinton was most certainly referring to the fact that there are several government investigations into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, ensnaring many of his closest aides, including son-in-law Jared Kushner, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign manager Paul Manafort, and personal attorney Michael Cohen. Catherine Garcia