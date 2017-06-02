How Trump's tweets hold a 'trove of evidence' in the Russia investigation

President Trump's Twitter habit might make Special Counsel Robert Mueller's job easier. Politico reported Friday that Trump's Twitter feed "offers a trove of evidence" to Mueller and his team as they investigate the Trump team's potential ties to Russia:
Like emails, handwritten notes, or transcribed Oval Office conversations, the @realdonaldtrump account gives investigators a detailed timeline of Trump's thoughts and opinions — including where they might differ from official accounts — and can also be used to establish intent, which can be critical in a criminal investigation.
Trump is not a target of the FBI or congressional probes, but his tweets could all be used by investigators as they seek to establish whether the president and his associates are being truthful in the explanations they give under oath about the nature of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. [Politico]
Trump has taken to Twitter to call the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "a witch hunt" and to advise Flynn to "ask for immunity." In another instance, Trump warned fired FBI Director James Comey in a tweet that he'd "better hope that there are no tapes" of their conversations. Michael Forde, a trial lawyer who represents Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, told Politico that Trump's message to Comey "could well be interpreted as an effort to intimidate a witness."
"They're a gold mine," Peter Zeidenberg, who once served on the Justice Department's special prosecution team, said of Trump's tweets. "They help paint a picture."
Read more on how Trump's tweets could factor into the Russia investigation over at Politico. Becca Stanek
Employers who refuse to pay overtime or misclassify workers as exempt from minimum wage rules underpay workers by an estimated $15 billion a year, according to a study conducted by the Economic Policy Institute. The EPI evaluated the 10 most populous states in the U.S., and found 2.4 million workers affected in those states alone. Minimum wage violations cost those workers an average of about $64 a week — almost a quarter of weekly earnings.
Extrapolated over the entire country, the estimated $15 billion in losses is more than the value of all the property stolen in the U.S. during robberies, burglaries, and auto thefts in a typical year. Shivani Ishwar
Only 20 percent of U.S. companies allow staff to clock out early for "Summer Fridays," down from 63 percent in 2012, according to a survey of hundreds of firms. Sixty-two percent offer more flexible schedules in the summertime, down from 75 percent five years ago. And less than one-third of companies allow a more casual dress code during the summer — down from more than half in 2012.
But this lessened freedom during summers may lead to more flexibility all year round. "One theory is that many companies are already offering flexible schedules, remote work options, and relaxed dress codes throughout the year," said Cynthia Kong, a senior public relations manager for OfficeTeam. Shivani Ishwar
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday's deadly casino attack in the Philippines, announcing the gunman who set fires in the Manila establishment before killing himself was an ISIS fighter.
Manila police don't agree. "They can always claim whatever they want to claim," said Police Chief Oscar Albayalde. "They have this reputation of claiming all atrocities all over the world to perpetuate themselves to gain global notoriety. There is no truth that the incident is a terror act."
There are ISIS-linked fighters in the Philippines, but they're active on different islands, and to be "linked" to ISIS may mean anything from shared extremist views to real strategic and financial connections. In 2015, ISIS likewise falsely claimed responsibility for a shooting in Texas over which the organization had no control.
ISIS does, however, have one huge voice amplifying its claim: President Trump, who characterized the attack as terrorism despite police insistence to the contrary. Bonnie Kristian
Want to come to America? Get your Twitter handle ready. The White House on Thursday approved a harsher visa vetting procedure that, among other changes, includes social media scrutiny.
Applicants are asked to provide "your unique user name for any websites or applications you have used to create or share content (photos, videos, status updates, etc.) as part of a public profile within the last five years." Officially, compliance is voluntary, but refusal can affect whether or how quickly an application is processed.
Critics have argued the new screening will function in practice as means of unfair discrimination. "What this language effectively does is give the consular posts permission to step away from the focused factors they have spent years developing and revising, and instead broaden the search to large groups based on gross factors such as nationality and religion," said Jay Gairson, an immigration attorney who spoke with Reuters when the proposal was floated earlier this year. Bonnie Kristian
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night assured Americans that France still has their backs, even though President Trump decided to pull out of the Paris Agreement. "Tonight, I wish to tell the United States: France believes in you. The world believes in you," Macron said. "I know that you are a great nation."
Macron assured all "scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, [and] responsible citizens" disappointed by Trump's decision to bail on the global climate pact — which Macron called "an actual mistake, both for the U.S. and for our planet" — that in France they could find "a second homeland." He urged them to come work with France on battling climate change, because France "will not give up the fight."
He saved his punchiest line for last. Reminding everyone that "wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility," Macron took the opportunity to riff on Trump's campaign line: "Make our planet great again," Macron declared.
Watch his speech below. Becca Stanek
A group of American mayors, governors, university professors, and businesses will submit a plan to the United Nations to uphold the promises the U.S. made in the Paris Agreement, despite President Trump announcing Thursday he will withdraw the U.S. from the climate pact.
The group is crafting a proposal to ensure the U.S. meets its goal of lowering greenhouse gas emissions 26 percent by 2025, which it pledged to do when former President Barack Obama accepted the Paris Agreement in 2015. The coalition hopes its plan can be recognized alongside the other 195 nations' contributions to the Paris accord. The U.S. will join only Nicaragua and Syria as countries who are not committed to the pact.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is spearheading the effort and has offered $15 million to the U.N. to match the funding it stands to lose from the U.S.'s withdrawal from the pact. In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, Bloomberg insisted that "non-national actors" — which he argued make "the bulk of the decisions which drive U.S. climate action in the aggregate" — remain "committed to the Paris accord." Becca Stanek
"Let me tell you, no one loves to announce an announcement more than Donald Trump," Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday's Kimmel Live, and the president had a big one Thursday. "And it made sense that he did it from the Rose Garden, while we still have roses and gardens." The message Trump delivered — that he is withdrawing the U.S. from the global Paris climate accord — "was one of hope," Kimmel said, "as in: I hope this terrible prank America decided to play on itself is over soon." Just about everybody urged Trump not to do this — environmentalists, ExxonMobil, Shell, Walmart, even his daughter Ivanka — but Kimmel did find somebody who supported Trump's decision, and it isn't Stephen Bannon (probably?). Watch below. Peter Weber