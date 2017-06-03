London police respond to 'major incidents' after van reportedly hits pedestrians

Police in London responded Saturday night to several violent "major incidents" in the heart of London. Witnesses on London Bridge reported that a vehicle had veered into pedestrians, injuring several. "Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving," one witness, Mark Roberts, told CNN. "It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people." Other witnesses reported some victims appeared to have stab wounds.

The bridge was closed, the surrounding area was evacuated, and several underground rail stations nearby were closed. Police were also responding to other incidents nearby, in Borough Market on the South Bank of London, and in the Vauxhall area, The Guardian reported. These incidents come roughly two months after a terrorist attack in which a car mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing four people and injuring more than 50 others.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.