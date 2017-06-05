London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants Trump's state visit canceled

The mayor of London is asking the British government to call off a planned state visit by President Trump, after Trump berated him on Twitter in the hours after Saturday night's attack on London Bridge.
"I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for," Sadiq Khan told Britain's Channel 4 News Monday night. "When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong."
In a tweet on Sunday, Trump criticized Khan for telling the people of London there was "no reason to be alarmed" following the Saturday night attack that killed seven and wounded dozens. Khan's office clarified that Trump took his comments out of context, and he was telling people not to be alarmed by an increased police presence. Trump chose to ignore their response, and tweeted on Monday that Khan was making a "pathetic excuse." Catherine Garcia
The chargé d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing is ending his 27-year career at the State Department due to President Trump pulling the United States out of the Paris Agreement to combat climate change, a senior U.S. official told Reuters Monday.
The official said David Rank could not support the decision and didn't think he was able to give China a diplomatic note letting the Chinese government know of the move. A spokeswoman for the State Department confirmed Rank is leaving his post, but did not comment on why he is deciding to depart now. A U.S. official told Reuters Rank announced on Monday he planned to retire, but the State Department told him to leave immediately.
Rank is a career foreign service officer who became deputy chief of mission in Beijing in January 2016. Catherine Garcia
A Flint, Michigan, county employee who blamed the city's water crisis on "f—ing n—ers [who] don't pay their bills" has resigned.
The Genesee County Land Bank manages tax-foreclosed properties in Flint, a city still trying to recover from its water being contaminated with lead, poisoning residents. Late last month, local water activist Chelsea Lyons was told that Genesee County Land Bank sales manager Phil Stair was at an area bar. She started talking to him, and recorded their conversations, ultimately posting them on her blog. In the recording, Stair is heard saying, "Flint has the same problems as Detroit, f—ing n—ers don't pay their bills, believe me, I deal with them."
Lyons told MLive.com on Monday she is concerned over Genesee County Land Bank "taking up all of the properties in Flint. They are pushing people out of the neighborhood." In Flint, where more than 56 percent of residents are black, many people are facing foreclosure because they refuse to pay their bills for water that still can't be used. Michele Wildman, executive director of Genesee County Land Bank, told NBC News she was "deeply troubled by the offensive and inexcusable comments," adding that Stair "does not reflect our values as a company." Catherine Garcia
A federal contractor has been charged with leaking a classified National Security Agency document on Russian hacking before the 2016 presidential election to an online media outlet, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
Reality Leigh Winner, 25, of Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia, admitted to purposely leaking the information, prosecutors said, and she was arrested on June 3. "Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation's security and undermines public faith in government," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement Monday. "People who are trusted with classified information and pledge to protect it must be held accountable when they violate that obligation."
Winner had top secret security clearance, and an internal audit found that she was one of just six people who printed the leaked document, and the sole person to have made contact via email with a news outlet. While the Department of Justice did not say who she leaked the document to, several people with knowledge of the situation told CNN the information she leaked was the basis for an article The Intercept published on Monday regarding a cyberattack by Russian military intelligence against a U.S. voting software supplier before last year's election. Catherine Garcia
British police have identified two of the three men believed to be responsible for the deadly London Bridge attack Saturday, with one having appeared on the 2016 British documentary The Jihadis Next Door.
Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old British citizen born in Pakistan, was known to authorities, police said. Neighbors said that in The Jihadis Next Door, Butt was seen participating in a prayer session at Regents Park and helping set up a black flag that looked like the Islamic State's. Another neighbor told The Associated Press she notified police 18 months ago when he began to talk to local children about ISIS; the terror group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, which left seven people dead and nearly 50 injured.
The second suspect has been identified as Rachid Redouane, who sometimes used the name Rachid Elkhdar. He said he was Moroccan and Libyan, and used two different birthdays that made him either 25 or 30. Police did not release the name of the third alleged assailant. All three attackers were shot and killed by police. Catherine Garcia
Highly classified intelligence report reveals Russia may have targeted U.S. voting supply software
A highly classified National Security Agency report obtained by The Intercept suggests Russian military intelligence could have breached aspects of the U.S. voting system ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The report, sent anonymously to The Intercept and independently verified, revealed that Russia tried to hack a U.S. voting software supplier and also sent "spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials" just before Election Day, The Intercept reported:
It states unequivocally in its summary statement that it was Russian military intelligence, specifically the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, that conducted the cyber attacks described in the document:
"Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate actors … executed cyber espionage operations against a named U.S. company in August 2016, evidently to obtain information on elections-related software and hardware solutions. … The actors likely used data obtained from that operation to … launch a voter registration-themed spear-phishing campaign targeting U.S. local government organizations." [The Intercept]
Many details remain unclear, such as whether this activity affected the election's outcome. The Intercept also noted that one intelligence official warned against relying too much on a single analysis to draw conclusions.
However, the report seems to align with a review released by the Obama administration in January which stated that "Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple U.S. state or local electoral boards." The Department of Homeland Security said that the systems in question were "not involved in vote tallying"; the NSA report suggests the attacks instead may have been "focused on parts of the system directly connected to the voter registration process." Becca Stanek
Fifty-nine percent of Americans oppose President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Monday revealed. Just 28 percent of Americans support Trump's move to pull out of the global climate pact, which aims to fight climate change by curbing carbon emissions.
While Trump described the agreement as a hindrance to American workers and the economy when he announced his intent to withdraw from it Thursday, 42 percent of Americans actually believe withdrawing will hurt the economy. Thirty-two percent said it would help the economy.
Trump's decision to bail on the agreement, signed by more than 190 nations, has drawn criticism from local leaders, major U.S. companies, and American allies. The Trump administration has maintained it's "a bad deal for this country."
The poll was conducted by phone from June 2 to 4 among 527 adults. Its overall margin of error is plus or minus 5 percentage points. Becca Stanek
The average American's credit score hit a record high in April, according to recent FICO data. Up about one point from last fall, the average score hovers around 700 — the highest it's been since at least 2005, when FICO first started tracking the data.
Additionally, the share of consumers with subprime credit scores below 600 fell to a new low of about 40 million, or about 20 percent of U.S. adults who have FICO scores. This number is down from its peak of 25.5 percent of consumers in 2010.
Continued economic growth following the recession in 2008 has helped contribute to these nationwide gains. More than six million U.S. adults are expected to have their personal bankruptcies disappear over the next five years. Shivani Ishwar