London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants Trump's state visit canceled

The mayor of London is asking the British government to call off a planned state visit by President Trump, after Trump berated him on Twitter in the hours after Saturday night's attack on London Bridge.

"I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for," Sadiq Khan told Britain's Channel 4 News Monday night. "When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong."

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump criticized Khan for telling the people of London there was "no reason to be alarmed" following the Saturday night attack that killed seven and wounded dozens. Khan's office clarified that Trump took his comments out of context, and he was telling people not to be alarmed by an increased police presence. Trump chose to ignore their response, and tweeted on Monday that Khan was making a "pathetic excuse." Catherine Garcia