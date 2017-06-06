Wall Street Journal editorial board savages Trump's 'humiliating,' 'self-destructive' tweeting

"Some people with a propensity for self-destructive behavior can't seem to help themselves, President Trump apparently among them," The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote in Tuesday's newspaper. They were referring, with more toughness than love, to Trump's "cycle of Twitter outbursts and pointless personal feuding" over the weekend and into Monday, starting with his response to the London Bridge terrorist attack, in which, the editors said, Trump managed "to convert the mass murder into a referendum on his favorite subject, Donald J. Trump."
Specifically, Trump made himself "look small" by assailing London Mayor Sadiq Kahn, the WSJ editorial board said, and "in a humiliating coup de grace, the mayor's office put out a statement saying he 'has more important things to do than respond' to Mr. Trump's social-media insults. The U.S. commander in chief also has better uses of his time than making himself look foolish." But Trump's "more consequential eruption" was against his own Justice Department, tweeting out comments about his "travel ban" that are "reckless on multiple levels," the editorialists continued:
If Mr. Trump's action is legal on the merits, he seems to be angry that his lawyers are trying to vindicate the rule of law. Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be justified if he resigned, and this is merely the latest incident in which Mr. Trump popping off undermined his own lawyers. ... Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has also suggested that the temporary visa shutdown is not an "immigration ban." If this pattern continues, Mr. Trump may find himself running an administration with no one but his family and the Breitbart staff. [The Wall Street Journal]
The editorial notes that Trump appears to tweet in response to what he views on cable news, and it ends by tallying the tweetstorms as "further evidence that the most effective opponent of the Trump Presidency is Donald J. Trump." You can read the entire argument at The Wall Street Journal. Though if The Journal really wants Trump to curtail his self-destructive tweeting, its editors might have a conversation with the folks over at sister company Fox News, as CNN details in the report below. Peter Weber
The Kushner family real estate company is seeking a $250 million loan to pay off Chinese citizens who invested in a Jersey City luxury building with the purpose of obtaining EB-5 visas, The New York Times reports. The Kushner Company spent around $225 million to build the site, Trump Bay Street, which opened last year. About $50 million of the project's $190 million in loans came from the EB-5 visa program.
The program, which rewards investments of over $500,000 with EB-5 visas to the U.S., has been highly controversial and gotten the Kushner Company into hot water. Additionally, while President Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner resigned as the chief executive of the Kushner Company, he has retained economic interest in the Jersey City site. "A White House official has said Mr. Kushner shed his interests in projects expected to require large transactions with parties that had not yet been identified. It is unclear why he did not divest his stake in the Jersey City building, with the hoped-for refinancing appearing to present similar issues," the Times reports.
Kushner Companies also needs to pay a $140 million construction loan by September. Jeva Lange
On Tuesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance of Kurds and Arabs announced the start of an offensive to capture Raqqa from the Islamic State, which considers the Syrian city the capital of its "caliphate." Talal Sillo, spokesman for the Kurdish-led forces, told reporters that the SDF is working in coordination with U.S. air power. The SDF has been advancing on the ISIS stronghold since November, and its forces now have Raqqa surrounded on three sides. The battle for Raqqa, which ISIS has held since 2014, is expected to be long and bloody; at least 12 people were reported killed in presumed U.S.-led airstrikes on Monday night. Peter Weber
Jimmy Kimmel has some sympathy for Sean Spicer, imagines how he reacted to Trump's latest tweetstorm
The Trump administration has spent months arguing in court and in public that President Trump's ban on travel from six majority-Muslim countries is not a travel ban. On Monday morning, Trump tweeted, in all caps, that it is definitely a travel ban. "It's like the last five minutes of Law & Order: SVU, where the murderer tells Mariska Hargitay everything: 'It was a travel ban all along,'" Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "When you think about this on a human level, this has to be maddening for White House Stress Secretary Sean Spicer. This is a guy, he specifically went out in front of the press and insisted that this was not a travel ban." He showed the clip. "I can only imagine how Sean Spicer reacted when he read that tweet from his boss this morning," Kimmel added, and to save you the trouble of using your own imagination, he showed a dramatic re-enactment. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert smacks his head over Trump's 'travel ban' self-wounding, has his belated fun with 'covfefe'
On Monday, the White House kicked off "infrastructure week" — "it's like shark week, except American infrastructure might actually kill you," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show — with a plan to privatize the FAA's air traffic control branch, turning it into a nonprofit. "To be fair, any company Trump runs eventually is a nonprofit," he joked. "But if they're gonna be a nonprofit, our air traffic control is going to have to some fundraising to make ends meet, and I'm here to help." Cue the Sarah McLachlan.
Colbert next turned to Trump's travel bans, the second of which is headed to the Supreme Court. "And the administration's only chance of winning is not calling it a travel ban," he said, letting White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explain why. Then he read Trump's tweets from Monday morning, which explicitly called his travel ban a "TRAVEL BAN" and criticized the Justice Department for not sticking with the original version. "Mr. President, you can't criticize the Justice Department — you control the Justice Department!" Colbert said. "To quote third grade boys everywhere, 'Why are you hitting yourself? Quit hitting yourself! Quit hitting yourself!'"
He spent the next four minutes belatedly having his fun with Trump's "covfefe" tweet — and fun he had — and showing slightly less mirth with Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, for several confounding reasons, including America's status in the world. "At what point do they start laughing at us as a country?" Trump asked, and Colbert raised his hand: "I know that one: Jan. 20, 2017."
Colbert did find one person who approved of Trump pulling out of Paris, however.
He ended with a brief update on the Trump Russia investigation. "It's full of surprises — just when you thought you knew what was going on, it turns out, it's exactly what you thought," Colbert said, briefly running down the mixed stories on Jared Kushner's meeting with the head of a Russian state bank. "Oh, it's just his real estate business," he said, giving the bank's side. "That explains the sign on the front of the White House: 'Country for Sale — Best Offer.'" Watch below. Peter Weber
The Trump name is a mixed bag for the Trump Organization's expanding hotel business, overseen by the president's eldest two sons and Eric Danziger, a seasoned hotel veteran who heads up the Trump hotels division. The once-bustling five-star Trump SoHo in lower Manhattan is laying off people and cutting services due to slumping room bookings and corporate events, WNYC reports. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on the other hand, has become a destination for Trump fans and foreign governments — Saudi Arabia spent $270,000 at the D.C. hotel through its lobbying firm, Qorvis MSLGroup, between October and April, The Daily Caller reported Sunday, citing disclosure filings.
The newest Trump hotel brand, announced Monday, won't carry the Trump name, but it appears aimed at Trump Country. Following in the footprints of the Trump four-star boutique Scion brand, aimed at millennials, Trump's new American Idea brand will target the midscale three-star market. The idea for the Americana-themed hotels, Danziger said, came from Trump's children, who were unimpressed with the midscale hotel options they saw campaigning for their father across the country. The Trump Organization filed for a trademark for the name American Idea in April 2016.
The first American Idea hotels will be in Mississippi towns, and they should be ready fairly quickly, The New York Times notes, since the Trump Organization's Mississippi partners plan to rebrand the Holiday Inns and Comfort Inns they already own. Despite the initial locations — the first Scion hotel will also be in Mississippi, Danziger said Monday — "there is no political thought to it," he said, adding that there could be "many hundreds" of American Idea hotels in red and blue areas of the country. The Trump Organization won't own the Scion or American Idea hotels, just license the names to business partners.
Trump still has a stake in his family business. "There's always room for new brands," Jan A. deRoos, a professor of hotel finance and real estate at Cornell University, tells The New York Times. Jumping into the three-star market "completely opens up the world to them. The brand evolution is great. But as a president, he needs to separate himself from this." Peter Weber
Senate Republicans want to vote on health-care legislation before the July 4 break, but they have some obstacles to overcome. The first is they don't have a bill. On Tuesday, the Senate GOP caucus will meet to discuss the early draft being written by a working group of 13 senators, and test the waters for how to finish legislation that can get the support of 50 Senate Republicans. The second problem is time: To get a vote by June 30, the start of the July 4 break, Politico notes, the Senate has about 10 working days to finalize the bill and submit it to the Congressional Budget Office for scoring.
The House has not sent its version of the American Health Care Act to the Senate yet, because the Senate parliamentarian is still determining if the House bill meets the strict requirements to allow Senate Republicans to pass their version with a simple majority. Democrats are arguing that it doesn't, in part because of a provision that could affect Native Americans, and if the parliamentarian agrees with them, the House would need to amend the AHCA and vote on it again. The ruling could come this week. That's the third problem, and the fourth is that it isn't clear Senate Republicans can agree on a plan that would get 50 votes.
On Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he doesn't think Republicans will pass major health-care legislation this year. "I just don't think we can put it together among ourselves," he told Bloomberg News. "I don't think this gets better over time," Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told Politico. "So my personal view is we've got until now and the Fourth of July to decide if the votes are there or not. And I hope they are." With health care mucking up an already busy legislative agenda, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) just "wants to be done with this one way or another," a person familiar with the negotiations tells Politico, even if that means bringing up for a vote a bill that fails. Peter Weber
Over the course of a decade, New York Police Sgt. Chris Yip went from not knowing how to play a note to being a classically trained pianist who performs at venues across New York City to benefit nonprofit organizations.
Yip had always wanted to learn how to play the piano, but money was tight in his immigrant family, and there wasn't enough to pay for lessons. After working as a teacher and counselor at a nonprofit in Queens, Yip became an NYPD officer in 2004, and in 2007, while on patrol outside the Brooklyn Music School, the music he heard flowing out of the building pushed him into finally signing up for lessons.
He soon realized that as he played, the stress of his job evaporated. After years of practicing and weekly lessons, Yip, 37, decided to give back to the community by holding benefit concerts that raise money for scholarships and City Harvest, an organization that feeds the hungry. "I can use the performance to help someone else," he told People. "As officers, we see people who really could use some assistance." Catherine Garcia